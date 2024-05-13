Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJGH | ISIN: FR001400J770 | Ticker-Symbol: AFR0
Tradegate
13.05.24
10:51 Uhr
10,625 Euro
+0,165
+1,58 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,62510,63511:02
10,62510,63511:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2024 | 07:06
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIR FRANCE - KLM: Air France-KLM repaid remaining €48 million of OCEANE 2026 bonds

Paris, May 13, 2024

Air France-KLM repaid remaining €48 million of OCEANE 2026 bonds

Air France-KLM announces today that it has fully repaid in cash c. €48 million of nominal value of the remaining outstanding convertible bonds due March 25, 2026 (the "OCEANE 2026", ISIN FR0013410628), using the company's option for early redemption ("Clean Up Call Option", part of the terms and conditions of the bonds).

This residual redemption amount is equivalent to 2,654,942 of bonds and the number of potential dilutive shares linked to these outstanding bonds OCEANE 2026 will therefore been reduced from 472,580 shares to zero.

Investor Relations

Michiel KlinkersMarouane Mami

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com marouane.mami@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.