BEAUTIFUL INDIA, the global luxury lifestyle brand from India, announces its global debut as the Official Partner of the India House at The Paris 2024 Olympics

PARIS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world gathers to commemorate the spirit of oneness, peace, and brotherhood at the Paris Olympics 2024, the brand BEAUTIFUL INDIA makes its global debut as the Official Partner at the India House.

India House is the nation's inaugural country house at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, conceptualised by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

BEAUTIFUL INDIA is much more than a global luxury lifestyle brand. It is a sensory celebration of India and its timeless philosophy, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Sanskrit for 'The World is One family'.

BEAUTIFUL INDIA reminds one of India's profound life truths and nudges people to make the journey that truly matters - the journey from the head to the heart.

Crafted to appeal to the sensibilities of a large, discerning global audience and invite them to make conscious, mindful living a lifestyle, it offers to be the catalyst for these inner journeys of self-discovery - a bold departure from other brands in the luxury space that tend to underline external enhancement.

True to the philosophy of 'The World is One Family', 28 ingredients gathered from 22 countries across the globe join the ingredients from India, along with the glacial waters from the Himalayas, to create the BEAUTIFUL INDIA experience.

Following the launch in Paris, the BEAUTIFUL INDIA luxury range, comprising luxury perfumes, luxury candles, luxury bath & body care, will roll out over the next 12-18 months across select stores in Paris, Milan, Munich, London, New York, LA, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Moscow, and Dubai. The India launch is scheduled for September 2024.

The brand will be available online by September 2024.

The four Marquis fragrances have been inspired by India's simple but most profound truths: that we are all ONE and that PEACE is our true nature. YOU and I carry the same divine flame of life, and we LOVE one another as we love our true selves.

Praveen Kenneth, founder of BEAUTIFUL INDIA, said, "The brand is a celebration of India and its reminder for us to make the journey from our head to our heart, as much as it is a celebration of the highest version of the individual. And what better place and occasion to make our global debut than as the official partners of the inaugural India House, Paris. Through this partnership, we are happy to spotlight the profoundness of India on such an important world stage."

"Brand BEAUTIFUL INDIA is created to inspire the world to make that journey from the head to the heart," concludes Praveen Kenneth.

Master perfumers from three of the world's most iconic fragrance houses, Robertet of France, Givaudan of Switzerland, and Iberchem of Spain, have collaborated to capture the essence of India and create a sensory expression of ONE, PEACE, YOU, and LOVE.

Every mindfully crafted BEAUTIFUL INDIA luxury product is unisex, vegan, cruelty-free, biodegradable, hypoallergenic, clean, and free of parabens and phthalates. Every ingredient used is ethically sourced. The brand is committed to learning and enhancing its offerings, to ensure that all its products are environmentally conscious.

More information on: https://www.beautifulindia.com/

Follow us on:

https://www.instagram.com/brandbeautifulindia

https://www.facebook.com/brandbeautifulindia

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467028/BEAUTIFUL_INDIA_Perfume.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467230/BEAUTIFUL_INDIA_Candle.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467027/BEAUTIFUL_INDIA_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beautiful-india-the-global-luxury-lifestyle-brand-from-india-announces-its-global-debut-as-the-official-partner-of-the-india-house-at-the-paris-2024-olympics-302203954.html