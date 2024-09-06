Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 13:48 Uhr
109 Leser
BingX Concludes OVER Launchpool with 90 Million USDT Staking

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the successful completion of OVER token prize pools on the BingX Launchpool . This event offered users an innovative staking opportunity involving USDT and BTC, allowing them to share in a total prize pool of 400,000 OVER tokens. Over 14,000 BingX users took part, staking more than 90 million USDT in total. This achievement underscores BingX's ongoing commitment to delivering engaging and rewarding experiences for its global user base.

BingX Concludes OVER Launchpool with 90 Million USDT Staking

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, expressed her thoughts on the successful conclusion of the OVER Launchpool event, highlighting the platform's dedication to delivering value to its users. "The success of OVER Launchpool is a testament to BingX's commitment to providing our users with innovative, high-yield opportunities. Our focus has always been on making crypto more accessible and rewarding, and with this event, we've seen incredible engagement and participation from our community and will continue to introduce more initiatives that bridge the gap between exciting blockchain projects and our users, ensuring both sides benefit from the evolving crypto landscape."

The OVER Launchpool attracted widespread participation from users keen on staking their assets for a chance to earn token rewards. The event boasted an hourly reward cap of about 55.56 OVER tokens, and the platform offered a remarkable annual percentage rate (APR) of 95% during the first phase. BingX users also have the opportunity to continue benefiting from the OVER ecosystem by participating in the forthcoming OVER token listing event.

Looking ahead, BingX remains dedicated to its role as a bridge between blockchain projects and the broader crypto community. Future Launchpool events will continue to provide exciting opportunities for projects to gain exposure while offering users new ways to earn rewards. By building direct dialogue between projects and users, BingX is enhancing its platform's value and driving greater engagement within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management - all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498514/en_us_ins_1080x1080_1v.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-concludes-over-launchpool-with-90-million-usdt-staking-302240538.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
