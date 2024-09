Solana Prognose: Rallye oder Crash auf 85 $? Diese Entscheidung naht

Let's wrap @SolanaConf solana Break point 24 yeah.

-Had a lot of fun, such an amazing experience.

-No matter the FUD,Solana is pushing to become a top L1 Chain

-Solana is building an Onchain Economy.

-VCs are bullish on consumer Dapps on solana.

-will sol reach Ath before 2025. pic.twitter.com/NmTb9mmWwJ