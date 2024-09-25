Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 13:30 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calling Blockchain Enthusiasts: Bybit Launches BUIDL Apprenticeship Program to Nurture Emerging Talent in Crypto

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, reinforces its commitment to cultivating the next generation of talent with the launch of the BUIDL Apprenticeship Program. Inviting aspiring marketers looking to build a career in crypto, the trading powerhouse also aims to spark diversity and creativity in its marketing initiatives.

Calling Blockchain Enthusiasts: Bybit Launches BUIDL Apprenticeship Program to Nurture Emerging Talent in Crypto

With only three spots available, the prestigious program entails exclusive opportunities to explore, build, and execute crypto marketing activations over a 3- to 6-month journey. Learning from pros, successful candidates can expect to achieve well-rounded development of professional skills and industry knowledge in a real-world setting by the end of the program.

Program highlights:

  • Earn while you learn: Participants receive a monthly stipend for their contributions.
  • Eyes on the prize: Candidates will be evaluated on their performance and project delivery to compete for the grand prize of 6,000 USDT.
  • Hands-on experience: The apprentices will gain invaluable experience in problem-solving, project management, and collaborating with seasoned marketers and a diversity of project teams in a fast-paced environment.

"Bybit walks the talk when it comes to fostering talent. We believe investing in people is a net positive for Bybit and for the broader community. The next major breakthrough in blockchain technology will come from young talent with bold ideas, and we want to be a force for good in innovation and laying the groundwork for long-term growth of the industry," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director of Bybit.

"With the BUIDL Apprenticeship Program, our goal is to equip the next generation of crypto and blockchain marketers with the knowledge, exposure, and mentorship needed to succeed in this dynamic industry. We look forward to meeting our apprentices and witnessing how they will influence the future of blockchain marketing," she added.

The program is open to university students, recent graduates, and freelancers passionate about crypto and blockchain from Singapore, Dubai, and remote locations (excluding the U.S. and China). Applications will be accepted until October 4, 2024, at 11:59 PM UTC: Application Form.

For details, please visit: Bybit BUIDL Apprenticeship Program: Apply Now & Compete for 6,000 USDT!

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515257/Calling_Blockchain_Enthusiasts_Bybit_Launches_BUIDL_Apprenticeship_Program_Nurture_Emerging.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4933002/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calling-blockchain-enthusiasts-bybit-launches-buidl-apprenticeship-program-to-nurture-emerging-talent-in-crypto-302258498.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.