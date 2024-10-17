Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 12:54 Uhr
WSOT Fortune Circles: Bybit Tops up Rewards for Crypto's Largest Trading Competition

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, stirs up another airdrop and rewards frenzy in a regional push for the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024. For a limited time only, users in selected markets in South Asia get to unlock a new prize pool of 10,000 USDT and a chance to win the latest iPhone.

Between now and Oct. 25, 12AM UTC, the exclusive event is open to eligible users who are gearing up for WSOT 2024. To participate, users may register for WSOT Fortune Circles, and complete designated tasks for a chance to win up to 10 Lucky Draw Tickets. The tickets enable participants to try their luck for a share in the 10,000 USDT prize pool or a new iPhone 16.

WSOT Fortune Circles offers tiered rewards in Lucky Draw Tickets for simple referral, deposit or trading tasks, with exclusive offers for new users. To qualify, the users must complete the registration via their Main Account and complete Identity Verification Level 1.

"WSOT has grown to be the most inclusive and professional trading competition in the crypto space, and its meteoric rise is a true reflection of the incredible journey of the industry itself. This year, we are elevating the games on multiple fronts, one of them being deeper localization and celebration of excellence in trading among smaller communities. WSOT Fortune Circles offers something for everyone in the WSOT family," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

Boasting a record prize pool of 10,000,000 USDT, elite prizes in luxury yachts and Rolex watches, and multiple rewards tracks to meet the diverse needs of Bybit's vast community of traders, WSOT 2024 sets the bar for trading competitions in the crypto industry.

Zero in on the WSOT Fortune Circles in crypto's longest-running trading competition.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533394/WSOT_Fortune_Circles_Bybit_Tops_Rewards_Crypto_s_Largest_Trading_Competition.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wsot-fortune-circles-bybit-tops-up-rewards-for-cryptos-largest-trading-competition-302279171.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
