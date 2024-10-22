DJ ENOGIA: ENOGIA wins major supercritical CO? contract in South Korea

ENOGIA ENOGIA: ENOGIA wins major supercritical CO? contract in South Korea 22-Oct-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENOGIA wins major supercritical CO? contract in South Korea Marseille, 22 October 2024 - 6 p.m. ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, is pleased to announce a major order from South Korean company Sunbo Unitech. ENOGIA will supply a turbine, which will serve as the key component of a supercritical CO? electricity generation project. The contract spans 20 months and will be the main contributor to ENOGIA Innovative Turbomachinery business revenue over the next two years. This order is part of a test facility project under a research program launched by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), the country's largest utility company. KEPCO is deeply committed to renewable energy and advancing supercritical CO? power generation technologies, positioning this initiative as a core element of South Korea's government-backed efforts to establish an industrialization support center for supercritical CO? power production. Sunbo Unitech was selected by KEPCO to oversee the design, manufacturing, and site installation of the supercritical CO ? system. As part of this endeavor, Sunbo Unitech has chosen ENOGIA to provide the turbine, a crucial piece of equipment for this test facility and a core element of the power generation system. Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA, stated: « We are proud to have been selected to supply the centerpiece of this flagship project in South Korea, centered around supercritical CO? electricity generation technology. This innovation is also being actively developed in the United States and the European Union, where other similar projects are emerging, and ENOGIA could potentially play a role. Our company is increasingly positioning itself not just as a provider of ORC modules, but as a key contributor to the deployment of next-generation green energy technologies. » Kim Chung-wook, CEO of Sunbo Unitech, expressed his confidence in the collaboration, saying: «Sunbo's extensive experience and technical expertise will be pivotal to the success of this project. We believe that our competencies, combined with ENOGIA's advanced turbine technology, will ensure the project's successful implementation and further advancements in supercritical CO? power generation. » Supercritical CO? power generation is an emerging technology hailed for its potential to drastically improve the efficiency of power plants. By using CO? in its supercritical state, which occurs at high pressures and temperatures, the technology allows for more compact and efficient systems with reduced emissions. This innovation is seen as a critical step in transitioning to cleaner energy systems worldwide, particularly as it enables higher efficiency and lower carbon footprints compared to traditional steam-driven systems. As countries and industries seek sustainable energy solutions, supercritical CO? power generation is likely to play a pivotal role in the energy transition both for power generation and energy storage. Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs About ENOGIA ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, the company has a strong commitment to CSR (rated "Advanced" by EthiFinance). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. Contacts ENOGIA SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Antonin Pauchet Deputy SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN CEO Marianne Py Isabelle Dray Press antonin.pauchet@enogia.com04 84 25 60 Investor relations relations 17 marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.fr isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 01 80 48 25 31 01 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP ENOGIA Corée ENG VDef 03

2013767 22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013767&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)