Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CU5X | ISIN: FR0014004974 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BZ
Frankfurt
22.10.24
08:00 Uhr
1,650 Euro
+0,015
+0,92 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENOGIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENOGIA SAS 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
22.10.2024 18:31 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENOGIA: ENOGIA wins major supercritical CO? contract in South Korea

DJ ENOGIA: ENOGIA wins major supercritical CO? contract in South Korea 

ENOGIA 
ENOGIA: ENOGIA wins major supercritical CO? contract in South Korea 
22-Oct-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
ENOGIA wins major supercritical CO? 
contract in South Korea 
 
 
 
Marseille, 22 October 2024 - 6 p.m. 
 
ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, is 
pleased to announce a major order from South Korean company Sunbo Unitech. ENOGIA will supply a turbine, which will 
serve as the key component of a supercritical CO? electricity generation project. The contract spans 20 months and will 
be the main contributor to ENOGIA Innovative Turbomachinery business revenue over the next two years. 
This order is part of a test facility project under a research program launched by Korea Electric Power Corporation 
(KEPCO), the country's largest utility company. KEPCO is deeply committed to renewable energy and advancing 
supercritical CO? power generation technologies, positioning this initiative as a core element of South Korea's 
government-backed efforts to establish an industrialization support center for supercritical CO? power production. 
Sunbo Unitech was selected by KEPCO to oversee the design, manufacturing, and site installation of the supercritical CO 
? system. As part of this endeavor, Sunbo Unitech has chosen ENOGIA to provide the turbine, a crucial piece of 
equipment for this test facility and a core element of the power generation system. 
Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA, stated: « We are proud to have been selected to supply the centerpiece of 
this flagship project in South Korea, centered around supercritical CO? electricity generation technology. This 
innovation is also being actively developed in the United States and the European Union, where other similar projects 
are emerging, and ENOGIA could potentially play a role. Our company is increasingly positioning itself not just as a 
provider of ORC modules, but as a key contributor to the deployment of next-generation green energy technologies. » 
Kim Chung-wook, CEO of Sunbo Unitech, expressed his confidence in the collaboration, saying: 
«Sunbo's extensive experience and technical expertise will be pivotal to the success of this project. We believe that 
our competencies, combined with ENOGIA's advanced turbine technology, will ensure the project's successful 
implementation and further advancements in supercritical CO? power generation. » 
Supercritical CO? power generation is an emerging technology hailed for its potential to drastically improve the 
efficiency of power plants. By using CO? in its supercritical state, which occurs at high pressures and temperatures, 
the technology allows for more compact and efficient systems with reduced emissions. This innovation is seen as a 
critical step in transitioning to cleaner energy systems worldwide, particularly as it enables higher efficiency and 
lower carbon footprints compared to traditional steam-driven systems. As countries and industries seek sustainable 
energy solutions, supercritical CO? power generation is likely to play a pivotal role in the energy transition both for 
power generation and energy storage. 
 
 
Find all of ENOGIA's news on 
https://enogia.com/investisseurs 
 
 
About ENOGIA 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and 
internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, the company has a strong commitment to CSR (rated "Advanced" 
by EthiFinance). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally 
friendly technological solutions. 
 
ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. 
Contacts 
ENOGIA                                 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Antonin Pauchet         Deputy SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CEO                   Marianne Py           Isabelle Dray          Press 
antonin.pauchet@enogia.com04 84 25 60  Investor relations       relations 
17                   marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.fr isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
                    01 80 48 25 31         01 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP ENOGIA Corée ENG VDef 03

2013767 22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013767&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.