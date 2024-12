Krypto News: Stoppt die FED den Bullrun? Bitcoin fällt unter 100.000 US-Dollar

WHY BITCOIN AND CRYPTO DUMPED?



THE MARKET DUMPED BECAUSE

OF ONE REASON



THE FED TURNED HAWKISH.



IN THE PAST FEW MONTHS, CPI HAS STARTED TO GO UP, AND THE FED NOW THINKS THIS COULD BE A PROBLEM.



IT WAS EXPECTED THAT THERE WOULD BE 3 MORE RATE CUTS IN 2025, BUT AFTER… pic.twitter.com/p3CkRqcAFc