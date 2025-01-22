HTX Ventures: RWAFi and Stablecoin Payments Set to Dominate the Evolving DeFi Landscape

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DeFi landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation since the "DeFi Summer" of 2020. With Donald Trump assuming office as the President of the United States, a new era of growth for DeFi is emerging, characterized by deeper integration with traditional finance.

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, has released a forward-looking report titled " A New Era for DeFi with Crypto Compliance and New Opportunities in RWA-Fi and Stablecoin Payments ." This report analyzes the evolving environment of crypto trading in 2025, focusing on the significant opportunities and challenges RWAFi and stablecoin payments are facing.

Changes in the Crypto Trading Environment Favor Stablecoins and RWAs Prospects

The gradual easing of crypto regulatory policies is facilitating greater institutional investor participation within the crypto ecosystem. This shift has seen stablecoins and RWAs (Real-World Assets) emerge as crucial bridges connecting the traditional finance and decentralized finance worlds.

Data shows a remarkable surge in stablecoins usage in blockchain transactions, which has risen from 3% in 2020 to over 50% by the end of 2024. The core value proposition of stablecoins lies in their ability to facilitate seamless cross-border payments, making them strategically important in international trade.

The report underscores the immense potential of stablecoins, stating, "At present, the global cross-border B2B payments market processed through traditional channels is valued at approximately $40 trillion, while the consumer remittance market generates hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue. Stablecoins offer a new alternative for efficient cross-border payments via crypto channels. As the adoption gains momentum, stablecoins are set to penetrate and disrupt this market segment, becoming a key player in the global payments landscape."

Furthermore, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee is actively preparing to introduce a stablecoin bill, which has the potential to be the first comprehensive crypto legislation passed by Congress. This legislation could drive widespread adoption of crypto wallets, stablecoins, and blockchain-based payment channels among traditional banks, enterprises, and individuals. Notably, several prominent traditional financial giants, including PayPal and Stripe, have already initiated active exploration within the stablecoin sector.

The RWA market saw positive growth during the recent bear market cycle, primarily driven by its stable returns. Unlike cryptocurrencies, the value of RWAs remains largely unaffected by the inherent volatility of the crypto market, a crucial characteristic for building a robust DeFi ecosystem. Industry leaders like Binance project that the RWA market could expand to $16 trillion by 2030. This immense market potential has driven companies like BlackRock and Tether to explore tokenized assets, leading to the emergence of compliance tools for RWA token issuance, such as Securitize.

Opportunities and Challenges for DeFi Projects

As stablecoins and RWAFi emerge as the cornerstones of the evolving DeFi landscape, project teams are tasked with developing innovative products tailored to the new environment and demands. While challenges are inevitable, these transformative shifts also unlock numerous opportunities.

In terms of realizing the vision of yield-generating stablecoins, the report identifies two prevailing market trends:

Treasury-backed Stablecoins:

This approach involves utilizing the U.S. Treasury bonds as the underlying assets for stablecoins, effectively introducing traditional financial assets onto the blockchain through tokenization. This methodology preserves the stability and low-risk nature of Treasury bonds while seamlessly integrating the high liquidity and composability inherent to DeFi. Examples include USDY by Ondo Finance and a range of Treasury-backed Vault products from OpenTrade.

Volatility-driven Yield:

The alternative approach leverages crypto market volatility and MEV to generate low-risk returns. Ethena, along with its native stablecoin USDe, serve as a prime example of this strategy.

Seamlessly integrating DeFi applications with RWAs presents another critical challenge for project teams. On one hand, the inherent stability of RWAs can effectively mitigate risk in DeFi applications. Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) stablecoins, such as Curve's crvUSD, are increasingly incorporating RWAs as collateral to enhance their stability. On the other hand, the flexibility of DeFi can significantly boost the utilization rate of tokenized RWAs. Pendle's newly introduced RWA section, boasting a current TVL of $150 million, exemplifies this synergy. Leveraging the composability of DeFi Lego, Pendle's diverse yield-generating assets can offer highly attractive APYs, incentivizing users to invest in RWA stablecoins.

Emerging DeFi projects still possess significant untapped potential within niche sectors, such as addressing defaults scenarios within the private credit market within RWA domain and effectively leveraging RWA public chains to empower institutional finance. Looking ahead, the report suggests that on-chain forex, cross-border payment stacks, and multi-pool stablecoin aggregation platforms are among the promising development directions in the "New DeFi" era.

