ITW Universe: Emirates Esports Federation Announces Worldwide Tender for Premier EGL Franchises, Unlocking Global Investment Opportunities

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emirates Esports Federation (EEF), in collaboration with ITW Universe, has announced the launch of an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the acquisition and operation of elite franchises in the upcoming E-Gaming League (EGL). This initiative presents a significant opportunity for global investors, esports teams, sports franchise businesses, and high-net-worth individuals to become part of the rapidly growing esports ecosystem, reinforcing the UAE's position as a hub for digital entertainment and economic advancement.

The E-Gaming League is set to redefine esports with a sustainable, inclusive, and competitive platform that spans multiple gaming genres. Designed to engage diverse demographics, the league will serve as a stable framework for fostering global collaboration and long-term investment opportunities.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Shakbout Al Nahyan, President, Emirates Esports Federation, stated, "The EGL franchise model represents a groundbreaking evolution in the esports industry. It is not just a framework but a transformative platform that ensures stability, fosters global collaboration, and unlocks unparalleled opportunities for long-term investment. Esports has grown beyond virtual entertainment to become a mass sport that transcends borders, cultures, and generations. With EGL, we are not just hosting games-we are shaping the future of the digital economy."

Echoing this sentiment, Saeed Ali Al-Tahir, General Secretary - Emirates Esports Federation, added, "The launch of the EGL franchise model marks a defining moment in the evolution of esports. It stands as a beacon of innovation, providing stability through equitable revenue-sharing, strategic brand partnerships, and pathways for talent development. Our vision is to position the UAE as the world's premier hub for competitive gaming and to lead the charge in driving economic growth, cultural exchange, and limitless opportunities for the next generation."

Vivek Chandra, Director of ITW Universe, emphasized, "We are happy to announce the EGL Franchise Ownership Tender along with Emirates Esports Federation. This initiative is designed to attract forward-thinking partners eager to engage in a dynamic and profitable esports ecosystem. We look forward to creating a League that add values to the Publishers, Players & whole esports ecosystem and our franchise partners would be at the centre of all the initiatives."

Key Details of the ITT:

Bid Submission Deadline: February 24, 2025, 21:00 GMT

February 24, 2025, 21:00 GMT Last Date for Submission of Queries: February 18, 2025, 23:59 GMT

February 18, 2025, 23:59 GMT Contact: Submit bids and inquiries to info@egluae.com or egluae@eesf.ae

Submit bids and inquiries to info@egluae.com or egluae@eesf.ae More Information: Visit www.egluae.com

Investing in an EGL franchise offers significant advantages, including lifetime license ownership, participation in a multi-genre league, a 50% minimum guaranteeon licensing fees, and shared revenue benefits from sponsorships, media rights, and merchandise. This opportunity positions franchisees at the forefront of a $5.17 billion esports industry, ensuring sustained growth and a prestigious standing in competitive gaming.

Prospective franchisees are encouraged to review the comprehensive ITT document available on the official EGL website or contact the team directly for more information.

