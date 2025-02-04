CME Group Reports Record January ADV of 25.7 Million Contracts

Record January ADV for energy, agricultural and cryptocurrency products

Record January ADV in U.S. Treasury futures and options

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its January 2025 market statistics reached 25.7 million contracts, the highest January average daily volume (ADV) on record, up 2% year-over-year. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

January 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 11.7 million contracts

ADV of 11.7 million contracts Equity Index ADV of 7 million contracts

ADV of 7 million contracts Record January Energy ADV of 3.2 million contracts

ADV of 3.2 million contracts Record January Agricultural ADV of 2 million contracts

ADV of 2 million contracts Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts

ADV of 1 million contracts Metals ADV of 697,000 contracts

ADV of 697,000 contracts Record January Cryptocurrency ADV of 198,000 contracts ($13.6 billion notional)



Additional January 2025 product highlights compared to January 2024:





ADV of 198,000 contracts ($13.6 billion notional) Additional January 2025 product highlights compared to January 2024: Interest Rate ADV Record January U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 6.7 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 54% to 1 million contracts U.S. Treasury Bond options ADV increased 47% to 207,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 7% Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 43% to 1.7 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 28% to 1 million contracts Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 42% to 119,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 29% All-time record Energy options ADV of 606,000 contracts All-time record Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV of 385,000 contracts WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 34% to 1.3 million contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 35% Record January Agricultural options ADV of 469,000 contracts Corn futures ADV increased 60% to 505,000 contracts Soybean futures ADV increased 31% to 306,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 15% British Pound futures ADV increased 34% to 129,000 contracts Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 56% to 115,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 9% Record January Metals options ADV of 114,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 80% to 121,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 180% Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 255% to 84,000 contracts Micro Ether futures ADV increased 223% to 69,000 contracts

International ADV increased 11% to 7.8 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 12% to 5.7 million contracts and Asia ADV up 8% to 1.8 million contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.9 million contracts represented 41.5% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.3% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 10% to $318.4 billion and European Repo ADNV increased 13% to €310.3 billion

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 21% to $66.5 billion and FX Link ADV increased 94% to 39,000 contracts ($3.2 billion notional per leg)

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending December 2024 were $75 billion for cash collateral and $177.7 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group