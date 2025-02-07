CleanMax and Amazon sign PPA for 100MW of Wind Energy

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanMax, one of Asia's leading renewable energy and net-zero solution provider for the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector and a Brookfield-backed company today announced a new Power Purchase Agreement with Amazon, which includes the development of 100 MW of renewable energy project.

This project will be connected to the national grid of India and will help meet the electricity consumption needs by Amazon's operations. CleanMax will develop and operate the wind farm, which is expected to be operational by Q2 2026, generating roughly 355 million kWh of clean electricity annually and offsetting an estimated 252,000 tons of CO2 annually - equivalent to planting nearly 14.8 million trees.

The agreement supports Amazon's 'Climate Pledge commitment' in efforts to meet electricity needs of its operations and achieve net-zero carbon emissions across of its operations by 2040. This collaboration also underscores a larger trend of global tech companies deepening their presence, with an increasing commitment to sustainable practices and responsible corporate goals.

"CleanMax is proud to be enabling new renewable energy opportunities with Amazon. As a company that has always championed sustainability, CleanMax is elated to collaborate with Amazon to help decarbonize its operations while also advancing the green energy landscape," said Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax.

About Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (CleanMax)

CleanMax with 2 GW of renewable assets (operating constructed capacity) is spread across Asia. CleanMax is a Brookfield backed company; a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management. We focus on being the net-zero partner for corporates globally. Portfolio consists of rooftop solar projects, wind-solar hybrid farms & renewable energy certificates. Caters to industries such as Data Centres, Automotive, FMCG, Pharma etc. It has won the Transformational Business Awards 2018 by Financial Times (FT) and recognized for 'Sustainable Performance in Net Zero' at the Sustainability Conclave & Awards (2024)- India.

AboutAmazon

Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit aboutamazon.in and follow @AmazonNews

