Cathay Industrial Biotech, Ltd: Cathay Biotech to showcase thermoplastic bio-based composite materials (bio-PPA CFRT) at 2025 JEC World

PARIS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global composite materials industry's attention will soon be focused on the JEC World 2025 exhibition, which will be held from March 4th to 6th at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in France. At this highly anticipated event, Cathay Biotech will showcase its breakthrough application achievements and solutions of thermoplastic bio-based composite materials in the fields of automotive light-weighting, new energy, construction, eVTOL, and consumer electronics, etc., driving the industry towards a more sustainable future.

As an innovator and pioneer of the global bio-manufacturing industry, Cathay Biotech takes technological innovation as its core competence and continues to invest heavily in R&D. The continuous fiber-reinforced bio-based polyamide thermoplastic composite materials (hereinafter referred to as 'bio-PPA CFRT') launched by Cathay Biotech, are produced from renewable resources and have high-performance, which break through the boundary of traditional materials. These bio-PPA CFRT materials have excellent mechanical properties, and outstanding processability, are particularly suitable for working conditions which demand high strength, rigidity, and excellent weatherability, etc. They are an ideal choice for replacement of steel, aluminum, and thermosetting materials.

Compared to other materials, Cathay's bio-PPA CFRT materials provide one stop solutions including materials for structural design, simulation, molding processes, assisting customers to substantially improve production efficiency and reduce manufacturing costs. Moreover, Cathay bio-PPA CFRT materials have significantly lower carbon emissions and can be recycled and re-used due to its thermoplastic s character.

Cathay Biotech cordially invites you to visit our booth and explore the innovative value and infinite possibilities of Cathay bio-PPA CFRT materials, to jointly promote the green future of the composite industry.

Looking forward to meeting you in Paris!

Cathay Biotech booth information

Exhibition: JEC World 2025

Extension: March 4-6, 2025

Exhibition Hall: Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, France

Booth number: CATHAY BIOTECH INC. Hall 5 L02

