Nightfood Holdings Inc.: Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF) Announces Bold Expansion Strategy for 2025, Targeting AI-Powered Robotics and Hospitality Sector

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a company dedicated to transforming the hospitality industry through AI-powered robotic solutions and smart automation, is excited to provide shareholders with an update on its 2025 growth strategy and expansion initiatives.

As part of its ongoing acquisition strategy, Nightfood Holdings is doubling down on AI-driven service robotics and hotel assets, positioning itself at the forefront of automation and efficiency in the hospitality sector. These acquisitions will serve as implementation and testing grounds for next-generation robotic automation, helping drive operational excellence, cost savings, and real estate value optimization.

A Transformational Year: Scaling AI-Powered Robotics in Hospitality

Nightfood Holdings is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions that align with its mission to revolutionize hospitality operations through automation. Upcoming acquisitions include:

AI-Powered Robotics Companies - Expanding its portfolio to incorporate cutting-edge robotic automation solutions that optimize hotel operations, reduce labor costs, and enhance profitability.

Hotel Property Acquisitions - Identifying and acquiring hospitality assets in key markets to serve as proof-of-concept locations for service robot deployment.

With rising labor costs and an increased demand for automation, the hospitality industry is rapidly embracing Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions. These innovations help fill labor gaps, reduce operational expenses, and boost real estate asset values, making automation an essential tool for modern hospitality businesses.

Massive Market Opportunity: Hotels in California and Nevada

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for service robotics in hospitality is expanding at an unprecedented pace, driven by growing labor shortages, increasing operational costs, and a greater need for efficiency.

Market Overview & Growth Potential:

Hotels in California: Over 19,000 hotels operate in California, making it one of the largest hospitality markets in the U.S.

Hotels in Nevada: With over 5,000 hotels, Nevada-particularly Las Vegas-serves as a global hub for hospitality innovation and automation.

Total Addressable Market (TAM): The global service robotics market is projected to exceed $170 billion by 2030.

Serviceable Available Market (SAM): The North American segment represents a $50 billion market, fueled by rising demand for robotic automation in hospitality.

Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM): Nightfood is strategically positioned to capture a significant share of the market by integrating robotics across multiple hospitality properties.

Nightfood's Competitive Edge and Vision for 2025

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Future Hospitality Ventures, Nightfood Holdings has secured distribution agreements with leading robotics manufacturers. With deep expertise in the hospitality sector and strong industry partnerships, the company is well-positioned to bridge the gap between AI-driven robotics and real-world hotel operations.

"2025 will be a transformational year for Nightfood Holdings as we accelerate our acquisition strategy and establish ourselves as a leader in hospitality automation," said Jamie Steigerwald, chairman of Nightfood Holdings. "By strategically acquiring and integrating AI-powered service robotics and hospitality assets, we are creating scalable, revenue-generating solutions that will redefine industry standards. Our proof-of-concept hotel acquisitions will allow us to refine and optimize robotic automation, demonstrating its impact firsthand in the hospitality space."

Next Steps and Commitment to Shareholders

Nightfood remains committed to driving long-term shareholder value through disciplined acquisitions, operational excellence, and market leadership. The company will continue to provide updates on its acquisitions and technology rollouts in the coming months.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is a technology-driven hospitality solutions company specializing in AI-powered automation and robotics for the hotel and food service industries. Through strategic acquisitions, Nightfood is positioning itself as a leader in Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), helping businesses reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance asset value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Nightfood Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. Investors are encouraged to review the company's SEC filings for additional information.

