Invoca's Signal AI Studio Makes It Fast and Easy for Marketers to Deploy AI That Connects Online Advertising to Offline Revenue

Signal AI Studio gives every marketer the power to rapidly train AI signals that accurately detect if calls to their businesses are leads and resulted in conversions.

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in revenue execution platforms , today announced major advancements to Signal AI Studio, its no-code AI training solution for marketers. Powerful new features make it faster and easier to deploy customised AI signals to measure the lead intent and conversion outcome of phone calls driven by their search and digital advertising.

Offline AI data from Signal AI Studio can be fed automatically into marketing platforms such as Google Ads, Google Analytics, Meta Ads Manager, Search Ads 360, and Adobe to measure end-to-end campaign performance, optimise conversion rates and return on ad spend (ROAS), and deliver personalised experiences at scale. Leading brands such as AT&T, AutoNation, and Banner Health use Invoca's AI to connect online marketing to offline revenue and drive more efficient growth.

"Invoca has embedded AI technology into our platform for a decade. With Signal AI Studio, Invoca customers remain at the forefront of the AI revolution," said Nathan Ziv, SVP of Product at Invoca. "There's nothing else like it in Martech-a no-code UI that empowers anyone to train, deploy, and refine custom AI models that capture the precise offline insights marketers need to optimise online campaigns and drive better results."

How Data From Signal AI Studio Is Transforming Marketing

Prove Marketing's Impact on Revenue: Measure how search and digital advertising drives phone leads and conversions to benchmark performance and prove value to the business.

Measure how search and digital advertising drives phone leads and conversions to benchmark performance and prove value to the business. Increase Revenue Without Increasing Ad Spend: Shift ad spend to the channels and campaigns driving the most leads and conversions - both online and offline - to grow revenue from marketing even when budgets tighten.

Shift ad spend to the channels and campaigns driving the most leads and conversions - both online and offline - to grow revenue from marketing even when budgets tighten. Power Better Google Ads Performance: Use phone lead and conversion data to fuel better optimisations from Google Ads smart bidding and Performance Max.

Use phone lead and conversion data to fuel better optimisations from Google Ads smart bidding and Performance Max. Target the Right People With the Right Ads: Retarget phone leads that didn't convert with digital ads. Suppress non-leads and callers who converted from seeing ads.

Retarget phone leads that didn't convert with digital ads. Suppress non-leads and callers who converted from seeing ads. Know When Call Handling Impacts Marketing Results: Get hard data on how many phone leads each marketing campaign sends to contact centres and other business locations, if those calls are answered, and if they are successfully converted to appointments or sales.

"The accuracy of Invoca's AI is incredible. It analyses every phone conversation with our business to tell if the caller is a sales lead and if they placed an order on the call," said Frank McGinn, Business Intelligence Analyst at Viasat. "With Invoca's AI, we can prove the true value of our marketing and power the right optimisations across all our channels, including Google Ads, paid social, display, and more. It's having a huge impact on our marketing performance and revenue."

New Enhancements That Speed AI Signal Training

Intuitive UI for Easy Signal Creation: A guided workflow speeds marketers through the process of creating and deploying AI signals - no technical expertise or data science knowledge is required.

A guided workflow speeds marketers through the process of creating and deploying AI signals - no technical expertise or data science knowledge is required. Multi-Signal Training: Instead of training signals one at a time, users can train multiple AI signals at once using the same set of calls for faster deployment. For example, while training an Appointment Lead signal, marketers in healthcare could simultaneously train signals to detect Appointment Booked, New Patient, and Rescheduled Appointment, reducing training time by 75%.

Instead of training signals one at a time, users can train multiple AI signals at once using the same set of calls for faster deployment. For example, while training an Appointment Lead signal, marketers in healthcare could simultaneously train signals to detect Appointment Booked, New Patient, and Rescheduled Appointment, reducing training time by 75%. AI-Powered Thematic Search: Advanced search capabilities automatically surface the most relevant calls for training, improving speed and efficiency.

Advanced search capabilities automatically surface the most relevant calls for training, improving speed and efficiency. Real-Time AI Accuracy Scores: Users can see predicted accuracy scores for each AI signal during training as well as post-deployment to ensure confidence in the data.

"Invoca's AI measures how all our marketing activities drive insurance policies purchased over the phone. The AI data is amazingly accurate, as it provides an in-depth view of where consumers are in their purchasing journey," said Tim Mogler, Senior Account Manager at Mutual of Omaha. "AI has given us confidence when reviewing call data no matter the channel and allowing us to pivot when needed. With Invoca's AI, our marketing team can invest in the right campaigns with certainty, and the impact it's had on sales and revenue has been impressive."

About Invoca

Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimise the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.invoca.com/uk .

