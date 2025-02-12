DOC Pharma: A New Identity for the Generic Drugs Company, Advancing Growth By Targeting Broader Pharmaceutical Market

DOC Pharma strengthens its offerings with the acquisition of the Geopharma nutraceuticals portfolio, and the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Muscoril®

New brand identity reflects the Company's vision for growth

MILAN, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DOC, an Italian pharmaceutical company specialized in the marketing of generic drugs, expands its strategy by broadening its business lines and defines a new vision for the future, reflected in a new name: DOC Pharma.

Since 2017, DOC has undertaken a journey to strengthen its presence in the pharmaceutical market, beginning with expanding its product offerings in multiple therapeutic areas. Since then, the generic drug portfolio has been complemented by the ophthalmic product line, integrated in 2022 through the acquisition of Medivis's portfolio, and the muscle relaxant product line, through the Muscoril® acquisition which has now closed. Today, DOC Pharma is announcing the expansion of its nutraceutical portfolio through an agreement to acquire Geopharma, an Italian developer of osteoarticular nutraceutical treatments.

"'DOC Pharma' is a reflection of our new identity and evolved strategy. After building our success over many years in the generics segment, we have made significant progress in the world of branded products, beginning with the ophthalmology specialized line in 2017," said Riccardo Zagaria, CEO of DOC Pharma. "Our new identity combines our established leadership with our vision for future growth, as we embrace a broader pharmaceuticals market."

Over the years, the Company has remained committed to ensuring access to high-quality drugs at affordable prices. This mission, paired with continuous dialogue and training of healthcare professionals, has made the Company a trusted partner for doctors, pharmacists, and most importantly for patients across all of Italy. Today, the DOC Pharma portfolio includes more than 250 molecules and approximately 700 SKUs covering all main therapeutic areas.

The acquisition of Geopharma's portfolio will expand DOC Pharma's nutraceutical business and treatment offerings, in line with the Company's mission to build a complete product offering of accessible drugs that improve health and patient outcomes. Geopharma's portfolio includes 10 brands supplements based on nutraceutical active ingredients focused on the prevention and treatment of chronic-degenerative conditions.

"In DOC Pharma, we have found a partner that shares our vision for growth and the future," added Leonardo Lattaruli, CEO of Geopharma. "We are pleased to join the platform and look forward to contributing to the strategic vision of this multi-purpose brand."

DOC Pharma remains confident in the value of Italian skills and resources. In addition to being founded and headquartered in Italy, DOC Pharma primarily partners with specialists throughout Italy in its search for quality across production plants and distribution chains.

About DOC Pharma

DOC Pharma is an Italian pharmaceutical company active in the market of branded and equivalent products. It is the second largest operator in the equivalent medicines segment in Italy. DOC Pharma's portfolio includes over 250 molecules and approximately 700 SKUs covering all main therapeutic areas. DOC Pharma offers a wide range of refundable and non-refundable products distributed in pharmacies across Italy.

For further information, visit the website: https://docpharma.com.

