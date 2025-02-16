Imizamo Group Ltd: TCL Announces Vodacom Bulls Partnership, Uniting Technology and Sport

TCL Electronics, a global leader in consumer technology and the world's No. 2 TV brand, proudly announces its partnership with the Vodacom Bulls, one of South Africa's most successful rugby teams. This collaboration marks an exciting step for TCL in expanding its presence in sports, further connecting fans with the game through cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences.

As an official associate sponsor, TCL aims to enhance engagement for Vodacom Bulls supporters in South Africa and beyond, reinforcing its mission to Inspire Greatness. The partnership will provide fans with exclusive content, interactive experiences, and exciting promotions across TCL's range of premium TVs, soundbars, air conditioners, and home appliances. Supporters will also have the opportunity to participate in competitions and games with the lucky winners receiving official Vodacom Bulls gifts and merchandise. TCL will also invite its customers to watch live matches at Loftus Versveld Stadium as well as meet and greets with current players.

Mike Chen, General Manager of TCL South Africa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with the Vodacom Bulls, a franchise that embodies excellence, passion, and resilience values that align with TCL's commitment to innovation and progression. This partnership strengthens our connection with South African sports fans while bringing our advanced technology to enhance their viewing experiences. We look forward to engaging with supporters across Africa who share a deep love for rugby."

Edgar Rathbone, CEO of BBCo, welcomed TCL to the Bulls family: "We are excited to partner with TCL, a brand that continuously pushes technological boundaries to enhance the way fans experience entertainment and sport. As a team committed to innovation both on and off the field, we see great synergy with TCL's vision. This partnership is not just about branding it's about enhancing the way rugby is experienced, from the stadium to the living room."

Where Technology Meets the Thrill of Rugby

TCL understands the power of live sport the thrill, the camaraderie, and the emotions that unite fans across the globe. With XL screens up to 115" QD Mini LED TV, TCL ensures that fans never miss a moment of the action, delivering immersive, stadium-like viewing experiences that bring the game to life.

As part of this exciting partnership, the TCL brand will now feature on all Vodacom Bulls Senior Men's and Junior team kits, cementing its presence in one of club rugby's most iconic franchises.

With this powerful synergy between technology and sport, TCL and the Vodacom Bulls are set to redefine how fans engage with rugby both in the stadium and at home.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

BOUT BLUE BULLS RUGBY COMPANY

The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo.) is the parent company to professional men's and women's rugby teams, the Vodacom Bulls senior and junior teams and the Bulls Daisies. The Vodacom Bulls are a proudly South African franchise, based in Pretoria - was founded in 1938 as the Northern Transvaal Rugby Union. To date, the franchise is the most successful South African side in the history of the Vodacom Super Rugby competition, boasting four victorious finals appearances since the tournament's inception in 1996. The franchise has also amassed 25 historic Currie Cup trophies, making it one of the most successful domestic teams. Since 2021, the franchise has been competing in the cross- hemisphere annual competition, the Vodacom United Rugby Championship; and from the 2022/23 season, the Vodacom Bulls participate in the Investec Champions Cup. In 2023, the BBCo. launched the first-ever professional rugby women's team in South Africa, the Bulls Daisies, who went on to set an unprecedented unbeaten record as they won the league in the same year. The Daisies subsequently defended their title in 2024 and are currently pursuing a threepeat in 2025.

The Blue Bulls Rugby Union - an affiliate of the South African Rugby Union - administers amateur aspects of rugby in the Gauteng North region, for men, and women. These include all the schools, clubs, referees, associations and coaches, all affiliated to the BBRU and this community currently sits at 78 000 current active members, including the renowned Bulletjies community of primary school-going kids.

