Baidu, Inc.: Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with a strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 marked a pivotal year in our ongoing transformation from an internet-centric to an AI-first business. AI Cloud gained momentum, fueled by broad market recognition of our full stack AI capabilities. In Mobile Ecosystem, we have been steadfast in advancing the AI transformation, making search more AI-native to deliver a better user experience. Apollo Go, after years of investment, validated its business model, paving the way for global expansion and scalable, asset-light strategies," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "With our strategic foresight increasingly validated, we expect our AI investments to deliver more significant results in 2025."

"Our AI Cloud business demonstrated robust momentum with fourth-quarter revenue growth accelerating to 26% year over year, offsetting the softness in online marketing business," said Junjie He, Interim CFO of Baidu. "While navigating near-term pressures, we are confident that our strategic AI investments will drive meaningful progress and foster long-term success."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights[1]



Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q4

Q3

Q4







FY

FY





ADS, unaudited) 2023

2024

2024



YOY

2023

2024



YOY

RMB

RMB

RMB US$





RMB

RMB US$



Total revenues 34,951

33,557

34,124 4,675

(2 %)

134,598

133,125 18,238

(1 %)































Operating income 5,392

5,925

3,917 537

(27 %)

21,856

21,270 2,914

(3 %) Operating income

(non-GAAP) [2] 7,075

7,014

5,047 691

(29 %)

28,433

26,234 3,594

(8 %)































Net income to Baidu 2,599

7,632

5,192 711

100 %

20,315

23,760 3,255

17 % Net income to Baidu

(non-GAAP) [2] 7,755

5,886

6,709 919

(13 %)

28,747

27,002 3,699

(6 %)































Diluted earnings per

ADS 6.77

21.60

14.26 1.95

111 %

55.08

65.91 9.03

20 % Diluted earnings per

ADS (non-GAAP) [2] 21.86

16.60

19.18 2.63

(12 %)

80.85

76.85 10.53

(5 %)































Adjusted EBITDA [2] 9,057

8,733

6,954 953

(23 %)

35,823

33,078 4,532

(8 %) Adjusted EBITDA

margin 26 %

26 %

20 % 20 %





27 %

25 % 25 %





































































Baidu Core

Q4

Q3

Q4







FY

FY





(In millions, unaudited) 2023

2024

2024



YOY

2023

2024



YOY

RMB

RMB

RMB US$





RMB

RMB US$



Total revenues 27,488

26,524

27,698 3,795

1 %

103,465

104,712 14,345

1 %































Operating income 4,668

5,694

3,638 498

(22 %)

18,825

19,478 2,668

3 % Operating income

(non-GAAP) [2] 6,197

6,652

4,647 637

(25 %)

24,748

23,890 3,273

(3 %)































Net income to Baidu

Core 2,440

7,536

5,283 724

117 %

19,401

23,431 3,210

21 % Net income to Baidu

Core (non-GAAP) [2] 7,500

5,676

6,741 924

(10 %)

27,418

26,335 3,608

(4 %)































Adjusted EBITDA [2] 8,118

8,336

6,516 893

(20 %)

31,863

30,587 4,190

(4 %) Adjusted EBITDA

margin 30 %

31 %

24 % 24 %





31 %

29 % 29 %



































[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 7.2993 as of December 31, 2024,

as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are

provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Operational Highlights

Corporate

Baidu returned US$356 million to shareholders since Q4 2024, bringing the cumulative repurchase to over US$1 billion since 2024 and to US$1.7 billion under the 2023 share repurchase program.

Baidu earned a position in the global edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the first time, demonstrating its further advancement in ESG performance. The selection stems from a comprehensive evaluation of 7,690 companies globally as part of the S&P Global 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, underscoring Baidu's sustainability practices.

Forbes China placed Baidu on its 2024 China ESG 50 list.

AI Cloud

ERNIE handled approximately 1.65 billion API calls daily in December 2024, with external API calls increasing by 178% quarter over quarter, highlighting particularly strong momentum.

The MAU of Baidu Wenku's AI-enabled features reached 94 million in December 2024, with a 216% year over year and an 83% quarter over quarter increase.

Intelligent Driving

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided over 1.1 million rides in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 36% year over year.

In January 2025, accumulated rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 9 million.

In November 2024, Apollo Go was granted permits to conduct autonomous driving testing on public roads in Hong Kong, making Apollo Go the first and only of its kind to receive robotaxi testing authorization in the region. This marks Apollo Go's first entry into a right-hand drive, left-hand traffic market.

Apollo Go has commenced 100% fully driverless operations across China since February 2025.

Mobile Ecosystem

In December 2024, Baidu App's MAUs reached 679 million, up 2% year over year.

Managed Page accounted for 48% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB34.1 billion ($4.68 billion), decreasing 2% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB27.7 billion ($3.80 billion), increasing 1% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB17.9 billion ($2.46 billion), decreasing 7% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB9.8 billion ($1.34 billion), up 18% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business.

was RMB27.7 billion ($3.80 billion), increasing 1% year over year; was RMB17.9 billion ($2.46 billion), decreasing 7% year over year, and was RMB9.8 billion ($1.34 billion), up 18% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB6.6 billion ($906 million), decreasing 14% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB18.0 billion ($2.47 billion), increasing 3% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, costs related to AI Cloud business and a one-time write-down of inventories, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses and content costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB6.7 billion ($915 million), increasing 14% year over year, primarily due to an increase in expected credit losses, and channel spending and promotional marketing expenses, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses. RMB561 million of the increase in expected credit losses was pertaining to a one-time accrual.

Research and development expenses were RMB5.5 billion ($756 million), decreasing 12% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses, partially offset by an increase in server depreciation expenses and server custody fees which support Gen-AI research and development inputs.

Operating income was RMB3.9 billion ($537 million) in Q4, compared to RMB5.4 billion for the same period last year. Baidu Core operating income was RMB3.6 billion ($498 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 13% in Q4, compared to RMB4.7 billion and 17% for the same period last year. The decrease was due to one-time losses of RMB1.0 billion including accrual of expected credit losses, write-down of inventories and others. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB5.0 billion ($691 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB4.6 billion ($637 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 17%.

Total other income, net was RMB2.7 billion ($364 million), compared to total other loss, net of RMB2.5 billion for the same period last year, mainly due to an increase in net foreign exchange gain arising from exchange rate fluctuation between Renminbi and U.S. dollar, and a decrease in pickup of losses from an equity method investment, which modified certain terms of its preferred shares and resulted in significant loss pickup in 2023.

Income tax expense was RMB1.6 billion ($222 million), compared to income tax benefit of RMB96 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB5.2 billion ($711 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB14.26 ($1.95). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB5.3 billion ($724 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 19%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB6.7 billion ($919 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB19.18 ($2.63). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB6.7 billion ($924 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 24%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB7.0 billion ($953 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB6.5 billion ($893 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%.

As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB139.1 billion ($19.06 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB134.7 billion ($18.45 billion). Free cash flow was RMB23 million ($3 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was negative RMB476 million (negative $65 million).

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Total revenues were RMB133.1 billion ($18.24 billion), decreasing 1% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB104.7 billion ($14.35 billion), increasing 1% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB73.0 billion ($10.00 billion), decreasing 3% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB31.7 billion ($4.35 billion), up 12% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business.

was RMB104.7 billion ($14.35 billion), increasing 1% year over year; was RMB73.0 billion ($10.00 billion), decreasing 3% year over year, and was RMB31.7 billion ($4.35 billion), up 12% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB29.2 billion ($4.00 billion), decreasing 8% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB66.1 billion ($9.06 billion), increasing 2% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs and server custody fees, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses and content costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB23.6 billion ($3.24 billion), which remained flat compared to the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB22.1 billion ($3.03 billion), decreasing 9% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB21.3 billion ($2.91 billion). Baidu Core operating income was RMB19.5 billion ($2.67 billion), and Baidu Core operating margin was 19%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB26.2 billion ($3.59 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB23.9 billion ($3.27 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 23%.

Total other income, net was RMB7.4 billion ($1.01 billion), increasing 120% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in pickup of losses from an equity method investment, which modified certain terms of its preferred shares and resulted in significant loss pickup in 2023.

Income tax expense was RMB4.4 billion ($609 million), compared to RMB3.6 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB23.8 billion ($3.26 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB65.91 ($9.03). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB23.4 billion ($3.21 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 22%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB27.0 billion ($3.70 billion). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB76.85 ($10.53). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB26.3 billion ($3.61 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 25%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB33.1 billion ($4.53 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 25%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB30.6 billion ($4.19 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 29%.

Free cash flow was RMB13.1 billion ($1.80 billion), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB11.1 billion ($1.52 billion).

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7.30 AM on February 18, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8.30 PM on February 18, 2025, Beijing Time).

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain or loss of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:





























Online marketing services

20,804

20,108

19,340

2,650

81,203

78,563

10,763

Others

14,147

13,449

14,784

2,025

53,395

54,562

7,475

Total revenues

34,951

33,557

34,124

4,675

134,598

133,125

18,238

































Costs and expenses:





























Cost of revenues(1)

17,418

16,399

18,014

2,467

65,031

66,102

9,056

Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,854

5,867

6,678

915

23,519

23,620

3,236

Research and development(1)

6,287

5,366

5,515

756

24,192

22,133

3,032

Total costs and expenses

29,559

27,632

30,207

4,138

112,742

111,855

15,324

Operating income

5,392

5,925

3,917

537

21,856

21,270

2,914

































Other (loss) income:





























Interest income

2,064

1,877

2,001

274

8,009

7,962

1,091

Interest expense

(774)

(673)

(643)

(88)

(3,248)

(2,824)

(387)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(449)

(1,096)

1,678

230

595

1,076

147

Share of (losses) earnings from equity method investments

(2,970)

32

(399)

(55)

(3,799)

(691)

(95)

Others, net

(398)

2,535

23

3

1,785

1,829

251

Total other (loss) income, net

(2,527)

2,675

2,660

364

3,342

7,352

1,007

































Income before income taxes

2,865

8,600

6,577

901

25,198

28,622

3,921

Income tax (benefit) expense

(96)

814

1,619

222

3,649

4,447

609

Net income

2,961

7,786

4,958

679

21,549

24,175

3,312

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

362

154

(234)

(32)

1,234

415

57

Net income attributable to Baidu

2,599

7,632

5,192

711

20,315

23,760

3,255

































































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):





























-Basic

6.85

21.93

14.41

1.97

55.83

66.40

9.10

-Diluted

6.77

21.60

14.26

1.95

55.08

65.91

9.03

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:





























-Basic

0.86

2.74

1.80

0.25

6.98

8.31

1.14

-Diluted

0.85

2.70

1.78

0.24

6.89

8.24

1.13

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):





















-Basic

2,812

2,785

2,775

2,775

2,807

2,790

2,790

-Diluted

2,830

2,789

2,783

2,783

2,837

2,798

2,798

































(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:





























Cost of revenues

159

104

103

14

590

461

63

Selling, general and administrative

411

328

297

41

1,678

1,427

195

Research and development

1,068

612

685

93

4,077

2,896

397

Total share-based compensation expenses

1,638

1,044

1,085

148

6,345

4,784

655

































(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

25,231

24,832

3,402 Restricted cash

11,503

11,697

1,602 Short-term investments, net

168,670

102,608

14,057 Accounts receivable, net

10,848

10,104

1,384 Amounts due from related parties

1,424

790

108 Other current assets, net

12,579

18,818

2,580 Total current assets

230,255

168,849

23,133













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

27,960

30,102

4,124 Licensed copyrights, net

6,967

6,930

949 Produced content, net

13,377

14,695

2,013 Intangible assets, net

881

772

106 Goodwill

22,586

22,586

3,094 Long-term investments, net

47,957

41,721

5,716 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

24,666

98,535

13,499 Amounts due from related parties

195

137

19 Deferred tax assets, net

2,100

2,193

300 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,851

10,898

1,493 Prepayments and receivables related to the proposed acquisition of YY Live, net

13,198

13,547

1,856 Other non-current assets

5,766

16,815

2,304 Total non-current assets

176,504

258,931

35,473













Total assets

406,759

427,780

58,606













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

10,257

10,669

1,462 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

37,717

41,443

5,677 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

14,627

14,624

2,003 Deferred income

306

684

94 Long-term loans, current portion

2

168

23 Convertible senior notes, current portion

2,802

242

33 Notes payable, current portion

6,029

8,026

1,100 Amounts due to related parties

1,603

1,794

246 Operating lease liabilities

3,108

3,303

453 Total current liabilities

76,451

80,953

11,091













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

200

231

32 Deferred revenue

481

585

80 Amounts due to related parties

77

56

8 Long-term loans

14,223

15,596

2,137 Notes payable

34,990

27,996

3,835 Convertible senior notes

8,144

8,351

1,144 Deferred tax liabilities

2,725

3,870

530 Operating lease liabilities

5,040

4,973

681 Other non-current liabilities

1,820

1,557

213 Total non-current liabilities

67,700

63,215

8,660













Total liabilities

144,151

144,168

19,751













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,465

9,870

1,352













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

243,626

263,620

36,116 Noncontrolling interests

9,517

10,122

1,387 Total equity

253,143

273,742

37,503













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

406,759

427,780

58,606















Baidu, Inc.













































Selected Information













































(In millions, unaudited)





































































































Three months ended

December 31, 2023 (RMB)

Three months ended

September 30, 2024 (RMB)

Three months ended

December 31, 2024 (RMB)

Three months ended

December 31, 2024 (US$)





Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Total revenues

27,488 7,707 (244)

34,951

26,524 7,246 (213)

33,557

27,698 6,613 (187)

34,124

3,795 906 (26)

4,675

YOY

























1 % (14 %)



(2 %)













QOQ

























4 % (9 %)



2 %

































































Costs and expenses:

















































Cost of revenues (1)

12,050 5,533 (165)

17,418

10,923 5,650 (174)

16,399

13,180 4,995 (161)

18,014

1,806 684 (23)

2,467

Selling, general and administrative (1)

4,936 948 (30)

5,854

4,990 908 (31)

5,867

5,816 882 (20)

6,678

797 121 (3)

915

Research and development (1)

5,834 453 -

6,287

4,917 449 -

5,366

5,064 451 -

5,515

694 62 -

756

Total costs and expenses

22,820 6,934 (195)

29,559

20,830 7,007 (205)

27,632

24,060 6,328 (181)

30,207

3,297 867 (26)

4,138

YOY

















































Cost of revenues

























9 % (10 %)



3 %













Selling, general and administrative

























18 % (7 %)



14 %













Research and development

























(13 %) (0 %)



(12 %)













Costs and expenses

























5 % (9 %)



2 %

































































Operating income (loss)

4,668 773 (49)

5,392

5,694 239 (8)

5,925

3,638 285 (6)

3,917

498 39 -

537

YOY

























(22 %) (63 %)



(27 %)













QOQ

























(36 %) 19 %



(34 %)













Operating margin

17 % 10 %



15 %

21 % 3 %



18 %

13 % 4 %



11 %

































































Add: total other (loss) income, net

(2,267) (260) -

(2,527)

2,667 8 -

2,675

3,125 (465) -

2,660

428 (64) -

364

Less: income tax (benefit) expense

(134) 38 -

(96)

803 11 -

814

1,612 7 -

1,619

221 1 -

222

Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

95 9 258(3)

362

22 7 125(3)

154

(132) 2 (104)(3)

(234)

(19) - (13)(3)

(32)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

2,440 466 (307)

2,599

7,536 229 (133)

7,632

5,283 (189) 98

5,192

724 (26) 13

711

YOY

























117 % -



100 %













QOQ

























(30 %) -



(32 %)













Net margin

9 % 6 %



7 %

28 % 3 %



23 %

19 % (3 %)



15 %

































































Non-GAAP financial measures:

















































Operating income (non-GAAP)

6,197 927



7,075

6,652 370



7,014

4,647 406



5,047

637 54



691

YOY

























(25 %) (56 %)



(29 %)













QOQ

























(30 %) 10 %



(28 %)













Operating margin (non-GAAP)

23 % 12 %



20 %

25 % 5 %



21 %

17 % 6 %



15 %

































































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,500 681



7,755

5,676 480



5,886

6,741 (59)



6,709

924 (9)



919

YOY

























(10 %) -



(13 %)













QOQ

























19 % -



14 %













Net margin (non-GAAP)

27 % 9 %



22 %

21 % 7 %



18 %

24 % (1 %)



20 %

































































Adjusted EBITDA

8,118 988



9,057

8,336 405



8,733

6,516 444



6,954

893 60



953

YOY

























(20 %) (55 %)



(23 %)













QOQ

























(22 %) 10 %



(20 %)













Adjusted EBITDA margin

30 % 13 %



26 %

31 % 6 %



26 %

24 % 7 %



20 %

































































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:

















































Cost of revenues

125 34



159

73 31



104

74 29



103

10 4



14

Selling, general and administrative

340 71



411

268 60



328

240 57



297

33 8



41

Research and development

1,020 48



1,068

574 38



612

652 33



685

90 3



93

Total share-based compensation

1,485 153



1,638

915 129



1,044

966 119



1,085

133 15



148

(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments

















































(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests















































Baidu, Inc.

























Selected Information

























(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)































































Twelve months ended

December 31, 2023 (RMB)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2024 (RMB)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2024 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc. Total revenues

103,465 31,873 (740)

134,598

104,712 29,225 (812)

133,125

14,345 4,004 (111)

18,238 YOY













1 % (8 %)



(1 %)

















































Costs and expenses:



































Cost of revenues (1)

42,592 23,103 (664)

65,031

44,830 21,954 (682)

66,102

6,142 3,008 (94)

9,056 Selling, general and administrative (1)

19,623 4,014 (118)

23,519

20,049 3,682 (111)

23,620

2,747 504 (15)

3,236 Research and development (1)

22,425 1,767 -

24,192

20,355 1,778 -

22,133

2,788 244 -

3,032 Total costs and expenses

84,640 28,884 (782)

112,742

85,234 27,414 (793)

111,855

11,677 3,756 (109)

15,324 YOY



































Cost of revenues













5 % (5 %)



2 %











Selling, general and administrative













2 % (8 %)



0 %











Research and development













(9 %) 1 %



(9 %)











Cost and expenses













1 % (5 %)



(1 %)

















































Operating income (loss)

18,825 2,989 42

21,856

19,478 1,811 (19)

21,270

2,668 248 (2)

2,914 YOY













3 % (39 %)



(3 %)











Operating margin

18 % 9 %



16 %

19 % 6 %



16 %

















































Add: total other income (loss), net

4,298 (956) -

3,342

8,311 (959) -

7,352

1,139 (132) -

1,007 Less: income tax expense

3,568 81 -

3,649

4,386 61 -

4,447

601 8 -

609 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

154 27 1,053(3)

1,234

(28) 27 416(3)

415

(4) 4 57(3)

57 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

19,401 1,925 (1,011)

20,315

23,431 764 (435)

23,760

3,210 104 (59)

3,255 YOY













21 % (60 %)



17 %











Net margin

19 % 6 %



15 %

22 % 3 %



18 %

















































Non-GAAP financial measures:



































Operating income (non-GAAP)

24,748 3,643



28,433

23,890 2,363



26,234

3,273 323



3,594 YOY













(3 %) (35 %)



(8 %)











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

24 % 11 %



21 %

23 % 8 %



20 %

















































Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

27,418 2,838



28,747

26,335 1,512



27,002

3,608 206



3,699 YOY













(4 %) (47 %)



(6 %)











Net margin (non-GAAP)

26 % 9 %



21 %

25 % 5 %



20 %

















































Adjusted EBITDA

31,863 3,918



35,823

30,587 2,510



33,078

4,190 344



4,532 YOY













(4 %) (36 %)



(8 %)











Adjusted EBITDA margin

31 % 12 %



27 %

29 % 9 %



25 %

















































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:



































Cost of revenues

457 133



590

340 121



461

47 16



63 Selling, general and administrative

1,363 315



1,678

1,153 274



1,427

158 37



195 Research and development

3,888 189



4,077

2,746 150



2,896

376 21



397 Total share-based compensation

5,708 637



6,345

4,239 545



4,784

581 74



655 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments



































(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests

































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows































(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



December 31, 2023 (RMB)

September 30, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (US$)



Baidu excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by operating activities

9,985 633 10,618

4,036 243 4,279

1,836 520 2,356

252 71 323 Net cash used in investing activities

(11,805) (1,431) (13,236)

(12,300) (1,663) (13,963)

(4,741) (896) (5,637)

(649) (123) (772) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(7,586) (22) (7,608)

(2,787) (2,612) (5,399)

(1,784) 114 (1,670)

(245) 16 (229) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash

(364) (31) (395)

(721) (84) (805)

582 61 643

80 8 88 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(9,770) (851) (10,621)

(11,772) (4,116) (15,888)

(4,107) (201) (4,308)

(562) (28) (590) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

42,063 6,132 48,195

48,878 7,907 56,785

37,106 3,791 40,897

5,084 519 5,603 At end of period

32,293 5,281 37,574

37,106 3,791 40,897

32,999 3,590 36,589

4,522 491 5,013

































Net cash provided by operating activities

9,985 633 10,618

4,036 243 4,279

1,836 520 2,356

252 71 323 Less: Capital expenditures

(3,641) (19) (3,660)

(1,637) (8) (1,645)

(2,312) (21) (2,333)

(317) (3) (320) Free cash flow

6,344 614 6,958

2,399 235 2,634

(476) 499 23

(65) 68 3

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.



























Baidu, Inc.























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows























(In millions,unaudited)





















































Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2023 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by operating activities

33,263 3,352 36,615

19,126 2,108 21,234

2,620 289 2,909 Net cash used in investing activities

(48,657) (1,740) (50,397)

(6,110) (2,445) (8,555)

(837) (335) (1,172) Net cash used in financing activities

(9,876) (4,286) (14,162)

(12,391) (1,368) (13,759)

(1,698) (187) (1,885) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

189 93 282

81 14 95

11 2 13 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(25,081) (2,581) (27,662)

706 (1,691) (985)

96 (231) (135) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash























At beginning of period

57,374 7,862 65,236

32,293 5,281 37,574

4,426 722 5,148 At end of period

32,293 5,281 37,574

32,999 3,590 36,589

4,522 491 5,013

























Net cash provided by operating activities

33,263 3,352 36,615

19,126 2,108 21,234

2,620 289 2,909 Less: Capital expenditures

(11,154) (36) (11,190)

(8,055) (79) (8,134)

(1,103) (11) (1,114) Free cash flow

22,109 3,316 25,425

11,071 2,029 13,100

1,517 278 1,795

























Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.



















Baidu, Inc.

































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

























(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)









































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended





December 31, 2023 (RMB)

September 30, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (US$)





Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Operating income

4,668 773 5,392

5,694 239 5,925

3,638 285 3,917

498 39 537

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,485 153 1,638

915 129 1,044

966 119 1,085

133 15 148

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

44 1 45

43 2 45

43 2 45

6 - 6

Operating income (non-GAAP)

6,197 927 7,075

6,652 370 7,014

4,647 406 5,047

637 54 691





































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,921 61 1,982

1,684 35 1,719

1,869 38 1,907

256 6 262

Adjusted EBITDA

8,118 988 9,057

8,336 405 8,733

6,516 444 6,954

893 60 953





































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

2,440 466 2,599

7,536 229 7,632

5,283 (189) 5,192

724 (26) 711

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,484 153 1,553

914 129 972

965 119 1,019

131 16 140

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

42 1 42

41 2 42

41 2 42

6 - 6

Add: Disposal (gain) loss

(37) (1) (38)

(1,501) 22 (1,491)

7 - 7

1 - 1

Add: Impairment of long-term investments

132 62 160

26 91 68

84 14 90

12 2 12

Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments

403 - 403

(1,361) 7 (1,358)

(288) (5) (290)

(39) (1) (40)

Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

3,172 - 3,172

8 - 8

679 - 679

93 - 93

Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(136) - (136)

13 - 13

(30) - (30)

(4) - (4)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,500 681 7,755

5,676 480 5,886

6,741 (59) 6,709

924 (9) 919





































Diluted earnings per ADS





6.77





21.60





14.26





1.95

Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.53





0.01





0.55





0.08

Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





14.56





(5.01)





4.37





0.60

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





21.86





16.60





19.18





2.63





































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss

associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share.



(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.



Baidu, Inc.

























Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

















(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)

























































Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31, 2023 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (US$)





Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Operating income

18,825 2,989 21,856

19,478 1,811 21,270

2,668 248 2,914

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

5,708 637 6,345

4,239 545 4,784

581 74 655

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

215 17 232

173 7 180

24 1 25

Operating income (non-GAAP)

24,748 3,643 28,433

23,890 2,363 26,234

3,273 323 3,594





























Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

7,115 275 7,390

6,697 147 6,844

917 21 938

Adjusted EBITDA

31,863 3,918 35,823

30,587 2,510 33,078

4,190 344 4,532





























Net income attributable to Baidu

19,401 1,925 20,315

23,431 764 23,760

3,210 104 3,255

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

5,704 637 5,993

4,235 545 4,482

580 75 613

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

195 17 204

165 7 168

23 1 23

Add: Disposal (gain) loss

(1,926) (90) (1,967)

(1,982) 22 (1,972)

(272) 3 (270)

Add: Impairment of long-term investments

479 336 631

172 193 260

24 26 36

Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments

(54) 4 (52)

(393) (19) (403)

(54) (3) (55)

Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

3,918 9 3,922

1,050 - 1,050

144 - 144

Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(299) - (299)

(343) - (343)

(47) - (47)

Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

27,418 2,838 28,747

26,335 1,512 27,002

3,608 206 3,699





























Diluted earnings per ADS





55.08





65.91





9.03

Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





2.02





1.68





0.23

Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





23.75





9.26





1.27

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





80.85





76.85





10.53





























(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books,

accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share.



(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.



