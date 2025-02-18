Anzeige
Baidu, Inc.: Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with a strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 marked a pivotal year in our ongoing transformation from an internet-centric to an AI-first business. AI Cloud gained momentum, fueled by broad market recognition of our full stack AI capabilities. In Mobile Ecosystem, we have been steadfast in advancing the AI transformation, making search more AI-native to deliver a better user experience. Apollo Go, after years of investment, validated its business model, paving the way for global expansion and scalable, asset-light strategies," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "With our strategic foresight increasingly validated, we expect our AI investments to deliver more significant results in 2025."

"Our AI Cloud business demonstrated robust momentum with fourth-quarter revenue growth accelerating to 26% year over year, offsetting the softness in online marketing business," said Junjie He, Interim CFO of Baidu. "While navigating near-term pressures, we are confident that our strategic AI investments will drive meaningful progress and foster long-term success."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights[1]


Baidu, Inc.

(In millions except per

Q4


Q3


Q4





FY


FY




ADS, unaudited)

2023


2024


2024



YOY


2023


2024



YOY


RMB


RMB


RMB

US$




RMB


RMB

US$



Total revenues

34,951


33,557


34,124

4,675


(2 %)


134,598


133,125

18,238


(1 %)

















Operating income

5,392


5,925


3,917

537


(27 %)


21,856


21,270

2,914


(3 %)

Operating income
(non-GAAP) [2]

7,075


7,014


5,047

691


(29 %)


28,433


26,234

3,594


(8 %)

















Net income to Baidu

2,599


7,632


5,192

711


100 %


20,315


23,760

3,255


17 %

Net income to Baidu
(non-GAAP) [2]

7,755


5,886


6,709

919


(13 %)


28,747


27,002

3,699


(6 %)

















Diluted earnings per
ADS

6.77


21.60


14.26

1.95


111 %


55.08


65.91

9.03


20 %

Diluted earnings per
ADS (non-GAAP) [2]

21.86


16.60


19.18

2.63


(12 %)


80.85


76.85

10.53


(5 %)

















Adjusted EBITDA [2]

9,057


8,733


6,954

953


(23 %)


35,823


33,078

4,532


(8 %)

Adjusted EBITDA
margin

26 %


26 %


20 %

20 %




27 %


25 %

25 %




































Baidu Core


Q4


Q3


Q4





FY


FY




(In millions, unaudited)

2023


2024


2024



YOY


2023


2024



YOY


RMB


RMB


RMB

US$




RMB


RMB

US$



Total revenues

27,488


26,524


27,698

3,795


1 %


103,465


104,712

14,345


1 %

















Operating income

4,668


5,694


3,638

498


(22 %)


18,825


19,478

2,668


3 %

Operating income
(non-GAAP) [2]

6,197


6,652


4,647

637


(25 %)


24,748


23,890

3,273


(3 %)

















Net income to Baidu
Core

2,440


7,536


5,283

724


117 %


19,401


23,431

3,210


21 %

Net income to Baidu
Core (non-GAAP) [2]

7,500


5,676


6,741

924


(10 %)


27,418


26,335

3,608


(4 %)

















Adjusted EBITDA [2]

8,118


8,336


6,516

893


(20 %)


31,863


30,587

4,190


(4 %)

Adjusted EBITDA
margin

30 %


31 %


24 %

24 %




31 %


29 %

29 %



















[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 7.2993 as of December 31, 2024,
as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are
provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of
Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Operational Highlights

Corporate

  • Baidu returned US$356 million to shareholders since Q4 2024, bringing the cumulative repurchase to over US$1 billion since 2024 and to US$1.7 billion under the 2023 share repurchase program.
  • Baidu earned a position in the global edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the first time, demonstrating its further advancement in ESG performance. The selection stems from a comprehensive evaluation of 7,690 companies globally as part of the S&P Global 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, underscoring Baidu's sustainability practices.
  • Forbes China placed Baidu on its 2024 China ESG 50 list.

AI Cloud

  • ERNIE handled approximately 1.65 billion API calls daily in December 2024, with external API calls increasing by 178% quarter over quarter, highlighting particularly strong momentum.
  • The MAU of Baidu Wenku's AI-enabled features reached 94 million in December 2024, with a 216% year over year and an 83% quarter over quarter increase.

Intelligent Driving

  • Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided over 1.1 million rides in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 36% year over year.
  • In January 2025, accumulated rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 9 million.
  • In November 2024, Apollo Go was granted permits to conduct autonomous driving testing on public roads in Hong Kong, making Apollo Go the first and only of its kind to receive robotaxi testing authorization in the region. This marks Apollo Go's first entry into a right-hand drive, left-hand traffic market.
  • Apollo Go has commenced 100% fully driverless operations across China since February 2025.

Mobile Ecosystem

  • In December 2024, Baidu App's MAUs reached 679 million, up 2% year over year.
  • Managed Page accounted for 48% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB34.1 billion ($4.68 billion), decreasing 2% year over year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB27.7 billion ($3.80 billion), increasing 1% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB17.9 billion ($2.46 billion), decreasing 7% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB9.8 billion ($1.34 billion), up 18% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business.
  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB6.6 billion ($906 million), decreasing 14% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB18.0 billion ($2.47 billion), increasing 3% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, costs related to AI Cloud business and a one-time write-down of inventories, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses and content costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB6.7 billion ($915 million), increasing 14% year over year, primarily due to an increase in expected credit losses, and channel spending and promotional marketing expenses, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses. RMB561 million of the increase in expected credit losses was pertaining to a one-time accrual.

Research and development expenses were RMB5.5 billion ($756 million), decreasing 12% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses, partially offset by an increase in server depreciation expenses and server custody fees which support Gen-AI research and development inputs.

Operating income was RMB3.9 billion ($537 million) in Q4, compared to RMB5.4 billion for the same period last year. Baidu Core operating income was RMB3.6 billion ($498 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 13% in Q4, compared to RMB4.7 billion and 17% for the same period last year. The decrease was due to one-time losses of RMB1.0 billion including accrual of expected credit losses, write-down of inventories and others. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB5.0 billion ($691 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB4.6 billion ($637 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 17%.

Total other income, net was RMB2.7 billion ($364 million), compared to total other loss, net of RMB2.5 billion for the same period last year, mainly due to an increase in net foreign exchange gain arising from exchange rate fluctuation between Renminbi and U.S. dollar, and a decrease in pickup of losses from an equity method investment, which modified certain terms of its preferred shares and resulted in significant loss pickup in 2023.

Income tax expense was RMB1.6 billion ($222 million), compared to income tax benefit of RMB96 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB5.2 billion ($711 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB14.26 ($1.95). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB5.3 billion ($724 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 19%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB6.7 billion ($919 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB19.18 ($2.63). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB6.7 billion ($924 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 24%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB7.0 billion ($953 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB6.5 billion ($893 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%.

As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB139.1 billion ($19.06 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB134.7 billion ($18.45 billion). Free cash flow was RMB23 million ($3 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was negative RMB476 million (negative $65 million).

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Total revenues were RMB133.1 billion ($18.24 billion), decreasing 1% year over year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB104.7 billion ($14.35 billion), increasing 1% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB73.0 billion ($10.00 billion), decreasing 3% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB31.7 billion ($4.35 billion), up 12% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business.
  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB29.2 billion ($4.00 billion), decreasing 8% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB66.1 billion ($9.06 billion), increasing 2% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs and server custody fees, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses and content costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB23.6 billion ($3.24 billion), which remained flat compared to the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB22.1 billion ($3.03 billion), decreasing 9% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB21.3 billion ($2.91 billion). Baidu Core operating income was RMB19.5 billion ($2.67 billion), and Baidu Core operating margin was 19%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB26.2 billion ($3.59 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB23.9 billion ($3.27 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 23%.

Total other income, net was RMB7.4 billion ($1.01 billion), increasing 120% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in pickup of losses from an equity method investment, which modified certain terms of its preferred shares and resulted in significant loss pickup in 2023.

Income tax expense was RMB4.4 billion ($609 million), compared to RMB3.6 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB23.8 billion ($3.26 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB65.91 ($9.03). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB23.4 billion ($3.21 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 22%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB27.0 billion ($3.70 billion). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB76.85 ($10.53). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB26.3 billion ($3.61 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 25%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB33.1 billion ($4.53 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 25%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB30.6 billion ($4.19 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 29%.

Free cash flow was RMB13.1 billion ($1.80 billion), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB11.1 billion ($1.52 billion).

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7.30 AM on February 18, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8.30 PM on February 18, 2025, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Inc. Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

For pre-registration, please click:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044727-f3pyuq.html

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain or loss of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc.






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)






Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2023


2024


2024


2024


2023


2024


2024




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$(2)


RMB


RMB


US$(2)


Revenues:
















Online marketing services


20,804


20,108


19,340


2,650


81,203


78,563


10,763


Others


14,147


13,449


14,784


2,025


53,395


54,562


7,475


Total revenues


34,951


33,557


34,124


4,675


134,598


133,125


18,238


















Costs and expenses:
















Cost of revenues(1)


17,418


16,399


18,014


2,467


65,031


66,102


9,056


Selling, general and administrative(1)


5,854


5,867


6,678


915


23,519


23,620


3,236


Research and development(1)


6,287


5,366


5,515


756


24,192


22,133


3,032


Total costs and expenses


29,559


27,632


30,207


4,138


112,742


111,855


15,324


Operating income


5,392


5,925


3,917


537


21,856


21,270


2,914


















Other (loss) income:
















Interest income


2,064


1,877


2,001


274


8,009


7,962


1,091


Interest expense


(774)


(673)


(643)


(88)


(3,248)


(2,824)


(387)


Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net


(449)


(1,096)


1,678


230


595


1,076


147


Share of (losses) earnings from equity method investments


(2,970)


32


(399)


(55)


(3,799)


(691)


(95)


Others, net


(398)


2,535


23


3


1,785


1,829


251


Total other (loss) income, net


(2,527)


2,675


2,660


364


3,342


7,352


1,007


















Income before income taxes


2,865


8,600


6,577


901


25,198


28,622


3,921


Income tax (benefit) expense


(96)


814


1,619


222


3,649


4,447


609


Net income


2,961


7,786


4,958


679


21,549


24,175


3,312


Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


362


154


(234)


(32)


1,234


415


57


Net income attributable to Baidu


2,599


7,632


5,192


711


20,315


23,760


3,255


































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):
















-Basic


6.85


21.93


14.41


1.97


55.83


66.40


9.10


-Diluted


6.77


21.60


14.26


1.95


55.08


65.91


9.03


Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
















-Basic


0.86


2.74


1.80


0.25


6.98


8.31


1.14


-Diluted


0.85


2.70


1.78


0.24


6.89


8.24


1.13


Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):












-Basic


2,812


2,785


2,775


2,775


2,807


2,790


2,790


-Diluted


2,830


2,789


2,783


2,783


2,837


2,798


2,798


















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
















Cost of revenues


159


104


103


14


590


461


63


Selling, general and administrative


411


328


297


41


1,678


1,427


195


Research and development


1,068


612


685


93


4,077


2,896


397


Total share-based compensation expenses


1,638


1,044


1,085


148


6,345


4,784


655


















(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In millions, unaudited)
















December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2023


2024


2024



RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


25,231


24,832


3,402

Restricted cash


11,503


11,697


1,602

Short-term investments, net


168,670


102,608


14,057

Accounts receivable, net


10,848


10,104


1,384

Amounts due from related parties


1,424


790


108

Other current assets, net


12,579


18,818


2,580

Total current assets


230,255


168,849


23,133








Non-current assets:







Fixed assets, net


27,960


30,102


4,124

Licensed copyrights, net


6,967


6,930


949

Produced content, net


13,377


14,695


2,013

Intangible assets, net


881


772


106

Goodwill


22,586


22,586


3,094

Long-term investments, net


47,957


41,721


5,716

Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments


24,666


98,535


13,499

Amounts due from related parties


195


137


19

Deferred tax assets, net


2,100


2,193


300

Operating lease right-of-use assets


10,851


10,898


1,493

Prepayments and receivables related to the proposed acquisition of YY Live, net


13,198


13,547


1,856

Other non-current assets


5,766


16,815


2,304

Total non-current assets


176,504


258,931


35,473








Total assets


406,759


427,780


58,606








LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term loans


10,257


10,669


1,462

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


37,717


41,443


5,677

Customer deposits and deferred revenue


14,627


14,624


2,003

Deferred income


306


684


94

Long-term loans, current portion


2


168


23

Convertible senior notes, current portion


2,802


242


33

Notes payable, current portion


6,029


8,026


1,100

Amounts due to related parties


1,603


1,794


246

Operating lease liabilities


3,108


3,303


453

Total current liabilities


76,451


80,953


11,091








Non-current liabilities:







Deferred income


200


231


32

Deferred revenue


481


585


80

Amounts due to related parties


77


56


8

Long-term loans


14,223


15,596


2,137

Notes payable


34,990


27,996


3,835

Convertible senior notes


8,144


8,351


1,144

Deferred tax liabilities


2,725


3,870


530

Operating lease liabilities


5,040


4,973


681

Other non-current liabilities


1,820


1,557


213

Total non-current liabilities


67,700


63,215


8,660








Total liabilities


144,151


144,168


19,751








Redeemable noncontrolling interests


9,465


9,870


1,352








Equity







Total Baidu shareholders' equity


243,626


263,620


36,116

Noncontrolling interests


9,517


10,122


1,387

Total equity


253,143


273,742


37,503








Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity


406,759


427,780


58,606








Baidu, Inc.
























Selected Information
























(In millions, unaudited)




















































Three months ended
December 31, 2023 (RMB)


Three months ended
September 30, 2024 (RMB)


Three months ended
December 31, 2024 (RMB)


Three months ended
December 31, 2024 (US$)




Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)


Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)


Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)


Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)


Baidu,
Inc.


Total revenues


27,488

7,707

(244)


34,951


26,524

7,246

(213)


33,557


27,698

6,613

(187)


34,124


3,795

906

(26)


4,675


YOY














1 %

(14 %)



(2 %)








QOQ














4 %

(9 %)



2 %


































Costs and expenses:


























Cost of revenues (1)


12,050

5,533

(165)


17,418


10,923

5,650

(174)


16,399


13,180

4,995

(161)


18,014


1,806

684

(23)


2,467


Selling, general and administrative (1)


4,936

948

(30)


5,854


4,990

908

(31)


5,867


5,816

882

(20)


6,678


797

121

(3)


915


Research and development (1)


5,834

453

-


6,287


4,917

449

-


5,366


5,064

451

-


5,515


694

62

-


756


Total costs and expenses


22,820

6,934

(195)


29,559


20,830

7,007

(205)


27,632


24,060

6,328

(181)


30,207


3,297

867

(26)


4,138


YOY


























Cost of revenues














9 %

(10 %)



3 %








Selling, general and administrative














18 %

(7 %)



14 %








Research and development














(13 %)

(0 %)



(12 %)








Costs and expenses














5 %

(9 %)



2 %


































Operating income (loss)


4,668

773

(49)


5,392


5,694

239

(8)


5,925


3,638

285

(6)


3,917


498

39

-


537


YOY














(22 %)

(63 %)



(27 %)








QOQ














(36 %)

19 %



(34 %)








Operating margin


17 %

10 %



15 %


21 %

3 %



18 %


13 %

4 %



11 %


































Add: total other (loss) income, net


(2,267)

(260)

-


(2,527)


2,667

8

-


2,675


3,125

(465)

-


2,660


428

(64)

-


364


Less: income tax (benefit) expense


(134)

38

-


(96)


803

11

-


814


1,612

7

-


1,619


221

1

-


222


Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI


95

9

258(3)


362


22

7

125(3)


154


(132)

2

(104)(3)


(234)


(19)

-

(13)(3)


(32)


Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu


2,440

466

(307)


2,599


7,536

229

(133)


7,632


5,283

(189)

98


5,192


724

(26)

13


711


YOY














117 %

-



100 %








QOQ














(30 %)

-



(32 %)








Net margin


9 %

6 %



7 %


28 %

3 %



23 %


19 %

(3 %)



15 %


































Non-GAAP financial measures:


























Operating income (non-GAAP)


6,197

927



7,075


6,652

370



7,014


4,647

406



5,047


637

54



691


YOY














(25 %)

(56 %)



(29 %)








QOQ














(30 %)

10 %



(28 %)








Operating margin (non-GAAP)


23 %

12 %



20 %


25 %

5 %



21 %


17 %

6 %



15 %


































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)


7,500

681



7,755


5,676

480



5,886


6,741

(59)



6,709


924

(9)



919


YOY














(10 %)

-



(13 %)








QOQ














19 %

-



14 %








Net margin (non-GAAP)


27 %

9 %



22 %


21 %

7 %



18 %


24 %

(1 %)



20 %


































Adjusted EBITDA


8,118

988



9,057


8,336

405



8,733


6,516

444



6,954


893

60



953


YOY














(20 %)

(55 %)



(23 %)








QOQ














(22 %)

10 %



(20 %)








Adjusted EBITDA margin


30 %

13 %



26 %


31 %

6 %



26 %


24 %

7 %



20 %


































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:


























Cost of revenues


125

34



159


73

31



104


74

29



103


10

4



14


Selling, general and administrative


340

71



411


268

60



328


240

57



297


33

8



41


Research and development


1,020

48



1,068


574

38



612


652

33



685


90

3



93


Total share-based compensation


1,485

153



1,638


915

129



1,044


966

119



1,085


133

15



148


(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments


























(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests
























Baidu, Inc.














Selected Information














(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)

































Twelve months ended
December 31, 2023 (RMB)


Twelve months ended
December 31, 2024 (RMB)


Twelve months ended
December 31, 2024 (US$)



Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)


Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)


Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)


Baidu,
Inc.

Total revenues


103,465

31,873

(740)


134,598


104,712

29,225

(812)


133,125


14,345

4,004

(111)


18,238

YOY








1 %

(8 %)



(1 %)


























Costs and expenses:



















Cost of revenues (1)


42,592

23,103

(664)


65,031


44,830

21,954

(682)


66,102


6,142

3,008

(94)


9,056

Selling, general and administrative (1)


19,623

4,014

(118)


23,519


20,049

3,682

(111)


23,620


2,747

504

(15)


3,236

Research and development (1)


22,425

1,767

-


24,192


20,355

1,778

-


22,133


2,788

244

-


3,032

Total costs and expenses


84,640

28,884

(782)


112,742


85,234

27,414

(793)


111,855


11,677

3,756

(109)


15,324

YOY



















Cost of revenues








5 %

(5 %)



2 %







Selling, general and administrative








2 %

(8 %)



0 %







Research and development








(9 %)

1 %



(9 %)







Cost and expenses








1 %

(5 %)



(1 %)


























Operating income (loss)


18,825

2,989

42


21,856


19,478

1,811

(19)


21,270


2,668

248

(2)


2,914

YOY








3 %

(39 %)



(3 %)







Operating margin


18 %

9 %



16 %


19 %

6 %



16 %


























Add: total other income (loss), net


4,298

(956)

-


3,342


8,311

(959)

-


7,352


1,139

(132)

-


1,007

Less: income tax expense


3,568

81

-


3,649


4,386

61

-


4,447


601

8

-


609

Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI


154

27

1,053(3)


1,234


(28)

27

416(3)


415


(4)

4

57(3)


57

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu


19,401

1,925

(1,011)


20,315


23,431

764

(435)


23,760


3,210

104

(59)


3,255

YOY








21 %

(60 %)



17 %







Net margin


19 %

6 %



15 %


22 %

3 %



18 %


























Non-GAAP financial measures:



















Operating income (non-GAAP)


24,748

3,643



28,433


23,890

2,363



26,234


3,273

323



3,594

YOY








(3 %)

(35 %)



(8 %)







Operating margin (non-GAAP)


24 %

11 %



21 %


23 %

8 %



20 %


























Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)


27,418

2,838



28,747


26,335

1,512



27,002


3,608

206



3,699

YOY








(4 %)

(47 %)



(6 %)







Net margin (non-GAAP)


26 %

9 %



21 %


25 %

5 %



20 %


























Adjusted EBITDA


31,863

3,918



35,823


30,587

2,510



33,078


4,190

344



4,532

YOY








(4 %)

(36 %)



(8 %)







Adjusted EBITDA margin


31 %

12 %



27 %


29 %

9 %



25 %


























(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:



















Cost of revenues


457

133



590


340

121



461


47

16



63

Selling, general and administrative


1,363

315



1,678


1,153

274



1,427


158

37



195

Research and development


3,888

189



4,077


2,746

150



2,896


376

21



397

Total share-based compensation


5,708

637



6,345


4,239

545



4,784


581

74



655

(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments



















(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests

















Baidu, Inc.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















(In millions,unaudited)




































Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended



December 31, 2023 (RMB)


September 30, 2024 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (US$)



Baidu

excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Net cash provided by operating activities


9,985

633

10,618


4,036

243

4,279


1,836

520

2,356


252

71

323

Net cash used in investing activities


(11,805)

(1,431)

(13,236)


(12,300)

(1,663)

(13,963)


(4,741)

(896)

(5,637)


(649)

(123)

(772)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(7,586)

(22)

(7,608)


(2,787)

(2,612)

(5,399)


(1,784)

114

(1,670)


(245)

16

(229)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash


(364)

(31)

(395)


(721)

(84)

(805)


582

61

643


80

8

88

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(9,770)

(851)

(10,621)


(11,772)

(4,116)

(15,888)


(4,107)

(201)

(4,308)


(562)

(28)

(590)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

















At beginning of period


42,063

6,132

48,195


48,878

7,907

56,785


37,106

3,791

40,897


5,084

519

5,603

At end of period


32,293

5,281

37,574


37,106

3,791

40,897


32,999

3,590

36,589


4,522

491

5,013


















Net cash provided by operating activities


9,985

633

10,618


4,036

243

4,279


1,836

520

2,356


252

71

323

Less: Capital expenditures


(3,641)

(19)

(3,660)


(1,637)

(8)

(1,645)


(2,312)

(21)

(2,333)


(317)

(3)

(320)

Free cash flow


6,344

614

6,958


2,399

235

2,634


(476)

499

23


(65)

68

3


















Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.














Baidu, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(In millions,unaudited)




























Twelve months ended


Twelve months ended


Twelve months ended



December 31, 2023 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (US$)



Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Net cash provided by operating activities


33,263

3,352

36,615


19,126

2,108

21,234


2,620

289

2,909

Net cash used in investing activities


(48,657)

(1,740)

(50,397)


(6,110)

(2,445)

(8,555)


(837)

(335)

(1,172)

Net cash used in financing activities


(9,876)

(4,286)

(14,162)


(12,391)

(1,368)

(13,759)


(1,698)

(187)

(1,885)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash


189

93

282


81

14

95


11

2

13

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(25,081)

(2,581)

(27,662)


706

(1,691)

(985)


96

(231)

(135)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













At beginning of period


57,374

7,862

65,236


32,293

5,281

37,574


4,426

722

5,148

At end of period


32,293

5,281

37,574


32,999

3,590

36,589


4,522

491

5,013














Net cash provided by operating activities


33,263

3,352

36,615


19,126

2,108

21,234


2,620

289

2,909

Less: Capital expenditures


(11,154)

(36)

(11,190)


(8,055)

(79)

(8,134)


(1,103)

(11)

(1,114)

Free cash flow


22,109

3,316

25,425


11,071

2,029

13,100


1,517

278

1,795














Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.










Baidu, Inc.


















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures














(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)






































Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended




December 31, 2023 (RMB)


September 30, 2024 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (US$)




Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.


Operating income


4,668

773

5,392


5,694

239

5,925


3,638

285

3,917


498

39

537


Add: Share-based compensation expenses


1,485

153

1,638


915

129

1,044


966

119

1,085


133

15

148


Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)


44

1

45


43

2

45


43

2

45


6

-

6


Operating income (non-GAAP)


6,197

927

7,075


6,652

370

7,014


4,647

406

5,047


637

54

691




















Add: Depreciation of fixed assets


1,921

61

1,982


1,684

35

1,719


1,869

38

1,907


256

6

262


Adjusted EBITDA


8,118

988

9,057


8,336

405

8,733


6,516

444

6,954


893

60

953




















Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu


2,440

466

2,599


7,536

229

7,632


5,283

(189)

5,192


724

(26)

711


Add: Share-based compensation expenses


1,484

153

1,553


914

129

972


965

119

1,019


131

16

140


Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)


42

1

42


41

2

42


41

2

42


6

-

6


Add: Disposal (gain) loss


(37)

(1)

(38)


(1,501)

22

(1,491)


7

-

7


1

-

1


Add: Impairment of long-term investments


132

62

160


26

91

68


84

14

90


12

2

12


Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments


403

-

403


(1,361)

7

(1,358)


(288)

(5)

(290)


(39)

(1)

(40)


Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)


3,172

-

3,172


8

-

8


679

-

679


93

-

93


Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)


(136)

-

(136)


13

-

13


(30)

-

(30)


(4)

-

(4)


Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)


7,500

681

7,755


5,676

480

5,886


6,741

(59)

6,709


924

(9)

919




















Diluted earnings per ADS




6.77




21.60




14.26




1.95


Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests




0.53




0.01




0.55




0.08


Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS




14.56




(5.01)




4.37




0.60


Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)




21.86




16.60




19.18




2.63




















(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.


(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss
associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share.



(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.


Baidu, Inc.














Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures










(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)






























Twelve months ended


Twelve months ended


Twelve months ended




December 31, 2023 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (US$)




Baidu Core

iQIYI

Baidu, Inc.


Baidu Core

iQIYI

Baidu, Inc.


Baidu Core

iQIYI

Baidu, Inc.


Operating income


18,825

2,989

21,856


19,478

1,811

21,270


2,668

248

2,914


Add: Share-based compensation expenses


5,708

637

6,345


4,239

545

4,784


581

74

655


Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)


215

17

232


173

7

180


24

1

25


Operating income (non-GAAP)


24,748

3,643

28,433


23,890

2,363

26,234


3,273

323

3,594
















Add: Depreciation of fixed assets


7,115

275

7,390


6,697

147

6,844


917

21

938


Adjusted EBITDA


31,863

3,918

35,823


30,587

2,510

33,078


4,190

344

4,532
















Net income attributable to Baidu


19,401

1,925

20,315


23,431

764

23,760


3,210

104

3,255


Add: Share-based compensation expenses


5,704

637

5,993


4,235

545

4,482


580

75

613


Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)


195

17

204


165

7

168


23

1

23


Add: Disposal (gain) loss


(1,926)

(90)

(1,967)


(1,982)

22

(1,972)


(272)

3

(270)


Add: Impairment of long-term investments


479

336

631


172

193

260


24

26

36


Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments


(54)

4

(52)


(393)

(19)

(403)


(54)

(3)

(55)


Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)


3,918

9

3,922


1,050

-

1,050


144

-

144


Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)


(299)

-

(299)


(343)

-

(343)


(47)

-

(47)


Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)


27,418

2,838

28,747


26,335

1,512

27,002


3,608

206

3,699
















Diluted earnings per ADS




55.08




65.91




9.03


Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests




2.02




1.68




0.23


Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS




23.75




9.26




1.27


Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)




80.85




76.85




10.53
















(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.


(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books,
accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share.



(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.


