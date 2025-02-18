New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - News Media Group, Inc. helped Adobe with their newly announced launch of contract intelligence in Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant. Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong was interviewed by TV news stations and shows around the country about these new features that can help everyone grasp complex terms and spot differences between multiple agreements so they can better understand and verify the information in these important documents-faster and easier. This innovative tool can help users quickly grasp crucial information, saving time and preventing surprises in everyday agreements, from gym memberships and cell phone plans to car financing, mortgages, and more.

Contract intelligence is ideal for navigating the common, yet often confusing, contracts people encounter throughout the year like apartment leases, mobile phone contracts, vendor agreements detailing top venue choices for a special event, and more. While not a substitute for legal counsel, it provides individuals with the knowledge needed to understand the fine print before signing. Users can confidently compare contracts, pinpoint key details, and access citations to verify information, all within a secure environment. Adobe prioritizes data security and privacy, ensuring user information is protected and never used for AI model training. Mario Armstrong expressed his excitement about working with Adobe, saying, "This feature democratizes access to contract understanding, empowering individuals to confidently navigate agreements and make better-informed decisions."

Learn more at https://www.adobe.com/acrobat/generative-ai-pdf.html.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcB_2idyT2k

