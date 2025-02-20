CellPoint Digital Partners with Air Europa to Provide Payment Orchestration Solutions

The partnership will enable Air Europa to optimize its payment processes and expand the range of Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) offered to travelers

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, the leading provider of payment solutions to the airline industry and a global pioneer of Payment Orchestration, today announced a new partnership with Air Europa, a member of the SkyTeam Alliance. Leveraging CellPoint Digital's newly launched, transformative Payment Orchestration Platform, this collaboration will deliver comprehensive solutions to help Air Europa optimize its payments across the global regions it serves and enable the carrier to process a broader range of alternative payment methods (APMs) to better meet its passengers' needs.

Air Europa is a fast-growing, dynamic airline with a substantial geographic presence offering short, medium and long-haul flights across three continents. With a strategic vision to expand connectivity between Europe and the Americas, as evidenced by its fleet expansion plans and increased service frequency to Latin America and the Caribbean from its Madrid hub, Air Europa needed a forward-looking approach to payments that prioritized optimized transaction routing, seamless cross-border payments, while offering a wide variety of payment options to international and domestic passengers.

"As Air Europa enters its next growth chapter, it is crucial for the carrier to have a robust payments infrastructure that will support and nurture this expansion," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO at CellPoint Digital. "Our new Payment Orchestration Platform, with Air Europa as one of its first clients, will help Air Europa optimize its payment strategy, increase the number of APMs it supports, and expand its range of acquirers, giving the airline additional control and visibility of its financial health. As the leading provider of payment orchestration to the airline sector, we are very well-positioned to offer a hands-off, tailored solution and connect Air Europa to the acquirers and APMs needed to expand and improve the passenger experience."

Air Europa's Path Towards Sustainable Growth

CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform, which will complement Air Europa's internal orchestration system, routes transactions intelligently to boost acceptance, simplifies and centralizes back-end reconciliation, integrates over 160 global APMs, and easily accommodates multiple PSPs and acquirers. The platform also considers the pricing, processing and acceptance currency and geographical location of each processor, increasing the success rate of transactions and reducing per-transaction costs for Air Europa.

Yago Casasnovas, Head of Payments, Fraud Prevention and Distribution, added, "As a disruptor airline targeting rapid international expansion, we need a payments partner with a sophisticated understanding of air travel transactions and payment processes. CellPoint Digital is that partner, and their Payment Orchestration platform enables us to offer travelers a fully digital experience onboard and a simpler booking experience.

In addition, Air Europa will be one of the launch clients on CellPoint Digital's new Payment Orchestration Platform, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and the future of seamless, global payment solutions.

For more information about CellPoint Digital and the Air Europa partnership or to schedule an interview with Kristian Gjerding, please contact Steven Osei at steven.osei@cellpointdigital.com.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration and optimisation. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About Air Europa

Flying since 1986, Air Europa is a Spanish airline and a member of the SkyTeam alliance. The company's fleet of 52 aircraft is one of the most modern and sustainable in the industry, consisting of Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 aircrafts that guarantee maximum efficiency and comfort for its passengers. Air Europa flies to more than 55 destinations around the world and has a strategic position in the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport hub, connecting Europe and America. The company stands out for its firm commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation, as well as for its commitment to innovation through the implementation of the most advanced technologies for the digitalisation and optimisation of its processes. In addition, Air Europa offers a high level of excellence to its passengers and is regularly ranked among the most punctual airlines in Europe.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellpoint-digital-partners-with-air-europa-to-provide-payment-orchestration-solutions-302380826.html