NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An insightful industry report published by Gimme Credit has revealed that China's DeepSeek has made a significant impact on the artificial intelligence (AI) sector with the launch of its R1 model. The piece penned by Senior Bond Analyst, Saurav Sen highlights how DeepSeek's innovative software approach is reshaping the competitive landscape and challenging the long-standing dominance of U.S.-based AI firms.

DeepSeek's R1 model, unveiled on January 20, 2025, is reported to be significantly more efficient in cost per million tokens compared to OpenAI's GPT-4o. While the claims are open to verification, industry analysts agree that DeepSeek has introduced a sophisticated software workaround to mitigate China's reliance on advanced American AI hardware, particularly Nvidia's cutting-edge semiconductor chips.

Market reactions have been swift. Since the release of the R1 model, Nvidia's stock experienced a temporary 20% decline, while China's major technology firms, including Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent, saw their Hong Kong listed share prices surge by 54%, 12%, and 31%, respectively. The report further underscores that this development aligns with China's broader AI independence strategy, reinforced by policy priorities under President Trump's administration.

Additionally, the report notes Alibaba's rapid response to DeepSeek's breakthrough, with the recent launch of its Qwen2.5-Max model, which also claims significant efficiency improvements. Baidu and Tencent continue to develop their own AI models, ERNIE and Hunyan, signaling intensifying competition within the Chinese AI sector.

Gimme Credit reports commonly conclude with specific impacts on relevant bond recommendations and proprietary forward-looking credit scores. In this case, the impact on corporate bonds has been more measured. Alibaba's bond spreads have tightened amid speculation about its involvement with DeepSeek-rumors that have since been debunked. Tencent remains the analysts' top pick among China's tech giants, while Baidu's bond outlook remains cautious.

For further details, please refer to the full industry report by Gimme Credit.

Gimme Credit, provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights on an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders. The company has built its reputation on providing unhedged corporate bond investment recommendations by experienced, independent senior analysts. Company research and news are regularly featured in such esteemed Media as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, FT and more.

Media Contact

Jodi Lin Gresham

+1 (917) 971-0359

JGresham@gimmecredit.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572317/Gimme_Credit__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gimme-credit-report-unveils-critical-insights-into-chinas-ai-breakthrough-deepseeks-r1-model-disrupts-the-industry-challenges-us-dominance-302380941.html