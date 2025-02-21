Airbus shares experienced a notable decline on Thursday, dropping 2.3% to €164.94 on XETRA trading, retreating from their recent 52-week high of €173.82. The aerospace giant's cautious delivery targets and financial projections for 2025 prompted the market's tepid response. Despite supply chain challenges, the company reported a 6% revenue increase to €69 billion for the previous fiscal year, though adjusted operating profit decreased by 8% to €5.4 billion, primarily due to reduced aircraft deliveries of 766 units. The company aims to deliver approximately 820 commercial aircraft in the current year, slightly below analyst expectations of 824 units. Shareholders received positive news regarding dividends, with the company announcing an increase to €3 per share, including a €1 special dividend.

Future Strategic Challenges

The company's strategic repositioning in hydrogen technology has encountered setbacks, with the introduction of a hydrogen-powered passenger aircraft now facing several years of delay beyond its initial 2035 target. While the technical feasibility remains confirmed, the company acknowledges underestimating the complexity of developing the necessary hydrogen infrastructure, potentially affecting its competitive position in the medium term.

Ad

Fresh Airbus information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Airbus analysis...