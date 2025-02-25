Triad Business Bank Announces Unaudited Results for 2024, Including Fourth Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") had provision for credit loss expense of $1.7 million which included the establishment of a $1.1 million reserve for a corporate bond. Following the provision, net loss for the quarter totaled $1.4 million. Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Bank holds a corporate bond that recently lost its investment grade, and its current value indicates there may be a credit issue. Therefore, until there is better clarity, the Bank established the $1.1 million reserve."

Hamadi continued, "Total regulatory capital continued to be strong at year end, totaling $63.1 million or 12.78% of risk weighted assets. The Bank reported a $777,000 improvement in core operating income (net income before provision for credit losses and tax expense, a non-GAAP measurement) over the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank had core operating income of $299,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a core operating loss of $478,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank continued several positive trends by executing on key initiatives, including reducing operating expenses, narrowing its sales focus, solidifying its unaffiliated core deposits base, and expanding its margins. Noninterest expense declined $368,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to lower employee compensation expense and the pausing of director compensation. Net interest income increased $376,000 on a wider net interest margin and a growing balance sheet."

Hamadi continued, "In the third quarter, the Bank reported its first nonaccruing commercial loan relationship of $1.5 million. In the fourth quarter, after liquidating some and repossessing the remainder of the industrial equipment collateral, the Bank charged off $998,000. These activities contributed to the $1.7 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter. Following this charged off relationship, the Bank has no nonperforming loans."

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Comparison

The Bank's net loss totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $800,000 for the same quarter of 2023. Core operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $299,000 for the quarter compared to a core operating loss, a non-GAAP measure, of $478,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased $376,000 to $3.0 million for the fourth quarter from $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank's net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 2.27% from 2.09% for the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter interest income increased $529,000, or 8%, to $7.0 million compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The growth in interest income year over year was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $39.7 million during the year to $372.9 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.05% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 5.78% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased 18 basis points to 4.37% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 4.19% in the same quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income increased $33,000, or 11%, to $334,000 in the fourth quarter compared to $301,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a one-time bonus dividend on a small business investment company ("SBIC") investment of $92,000, while the previous year quarter included gain on sale of loans of $100,000.

Fourth quarter 2024 noninterest expense decreased $368,000, or 11%, from the same quarter in 2023 due primarily to the expense reduction initiative commenced in the second quarter of 2024. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $396,000, or 17%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. The Bank had 56 employees at the end of 2024 compared to 62 employees at the end of 2023. Other operating expenses increased $35,000 over the previous year quarter due principally to increased FDIC insurance assessment expense.

Annual Income Statement Comparison

The Bank's net loss totaled $2.8 million, or $(0.38) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.65) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Core operating loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $510,000 for 2024 compared to $1.4 million for the prior year.

Net interest income increased $635,000 to $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $10.6 million for the prior year. The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 2.18% for 2024 from 2.22% for 2023.

Interest income increased $4.6 million, or 20%, to $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $23.3 million for the prior year. The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $53.1 million during the year to $363.2 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.10% compared to 5.51% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.45% for 2024 compared to 3.72% for the prior year.

Noninterest income increased $194,000, or 22%, to $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $873,000 for the prior year. Noninterest income for 2024 included a one-time bonus dividend on a SBIC investment of $92,000, interest rate swap fee income of $83,000, and a one-time loss of $136,000 on the sale of a SBIC investment.

Noninterest expense decreased $66,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from the prior year resulting predominantly from the Bank's expense reduction initiative. In connection with this initiative, a one-time severance expense of $87,000 was recognized in 2024. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $486,000, or 6%, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. Other operating expenses increased $344,000, or 9%, for 2024 over the previous year due principally to increased FDIC insurance assessment expense.

Annual Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $14.0 million from $511.2 million at December 31, 2023 to $525.2 million at December 31, 2024. During 2024, loans increased $39.5 million to $373.7 million and deposits decreased $5.0 million to $455.4 million. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to a $4.7 million reduction in brokered deposits during 2024. Other borrowings increased $15.0 million to $24.0 million at December 31, 2024 from $9.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased $4.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2024 to $42.2 million. The Bank completed a $6.0 million common stock offering in June 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI") improved to $16.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2023. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for credit losses on funded and unfunded commitments. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at December 31, 2024:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









12/31/2024









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 63,107

12.78 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 58,563

11.86 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 58,563

10.79 %















Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 49,000

10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 40,000

8.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 27,000

5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's outstanding loans increased $39.5 million, or 12%, to $373.7 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $334.1 million at December 31, 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $134.2 million, bringing total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $507.9 million at December 31, 2024. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification





Quarter Ended

Percentage of Loan Category

12/31/2024

Loan Portfolio Other Construction & Land Development

$ 62,205,197



Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate

120,189,402



Total Commercial Real Estate

182,394,599

49 %









Owner-occupied Real Estate

104,076,085



C&I

85,547,728



Total C&I

189,623,813

51 %









Other Revolving Loans

1,655,313

0 %









Total

$ 373,673,725





Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses

The Bank had no nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023. In the third quarter, the Bank reported its first nonaccruing commercial loan relationship of $1.5 million. In the fourth quarter, after liquidating some of the industrial equipment collateral, the Bank repossessed the remainder with an estimated value of $305,000 and charged off $998,000. The provision for credit losses was $1.7 million for the fourth quarter and $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 which included $1.1 million related to investment securities. The provision for credit losses was $323,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $4.1 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2023, which were 1.09% and 1.12% of outstanding loans, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $458,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $678,000 at December 31, 2023, which were 0.34% and 0.50% of unfunded commitments, respectively.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.28 at December 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $7.71 at December 31, 2024.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $3.1 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At December 31, 2024, the Bank had an aggregate AOCI loss of $16.3 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to their face values at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

The Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds target rate by 50 basis points in September, 25 basis points in November and another 25 basis points in December of 2024 and signaled additional rate reductions would be considered. We expect the Bank's net interest margin to steadily rise over the next two years although there could be some compression in the margin in the near term.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for credit losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank









































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



$ Change

% Change





























Assets

























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 23,947,020

$ 33,610,971



$ (9,663,951)

-29 %

Securities







122,762,837

137,537,443



(14,774,606)

-11 %

Federal Funds Sold





-

-



-

0 %





























Loans







373,673,725

334,142,073



39,531,652

12 %

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(4,085,896)

(3,729,925)



(355,971)

-10 %

Loans, Net





369,587,829

330,412,148



39,175,681

12 %





























Other Assets





8,862,991

9,591,119



(728,128)

-8 %

Total Assets





$ 525,160,677

$ 511,151,681



$ 14,008,996

3 %





























Liabilities























Demand Deposits





$ 92,613,735

$ 99,389,815



$ (6,776,080)

-7 %

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



2,713,755

14,204,733



(11,490,978)

-81 %

Commercial Operating Accounts

95,327,490

113,594,548



(18,267,058)

-16 %





























Interest-bearing NOW



22,378,016

22,518,830



(140,814)

-1 %





























Core MMA & Savings



88,468,843

85,891,021



2,577,822

3 %

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



65,089,274

76,963,368



(11,874,094)

-15 %

Total MMA & Savings



153,558,117

162,854,389



(9,296,272)

-6 %





























Core Time Deposits





29,332,254

11,019,913



18,312,341

166 %

CDARS - Reciprocal





19,709,000

10,601,322



9,107,678

86 %

Brokered CDs





135,142,064

139,859,453



(4,717,389)

-3 %

Total Time Deposits





184,183,318

161,480,688



22,702,630

14 %





























Total Deposits





455,446,941

460,448,455



(5,001,514)

-1 %

Other Borrowings





24,000,000

9,000,000



15,000,000

167 %

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-



-

0 %

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



458,381

678,444



(220,063)

-32 %

Other Liabilities





3,031,561

3,422,078



(390,517)

-11 %

Total Liabilities





482,936,883

473,548,977



9,387,906

2 %





























Shareholders' Equity





















Common Stock





73,172,267

66,692,747



6,479,520

10 %

Accumulated Deficit





(14,609,619)

(11,779,488)



(2,830,131)

-24 %

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(16,338,854)

(17,310,555)



971,701

6 %

Total Shareholders' Equity



42,223,794

37,602,704



4,621,090

12 %





























Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 525,160,677

$ 511,151,681



$ 14,008,996

3 %





























Shares Outstanding





7,993,969

6,695,121



1,298,848

19 %

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.28

$ 5.62



$ (0.34)

-6 %





























Triad Business Bank















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended























December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



$ Change

% Change

Interest Income

























Interest & Fees on Loans





$ 22,137,727

$ 17,093,432



$ 5,044,295

30 %

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



4,271,488

4,444,100



(172,612)

-4 %

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



1,176,179

1,427,873



(251,694)

-18 %

Other Interest Income





304,781

302,034



2,747

1 %

Total Interest Income





27,890,175

23,267,439



4,622,736

20 %































Interest Expense

























Interest on Checking Deposits





843,257

729,355



113,902

16 %

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



5,397,173

5,664,205



(267,032)

-5 %

Interest on Time Deposits





9,398,669

5,258,833



4,139,836

79 %

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



155

169



(14)

-8 %

Interest on Borrowings





784,230

752,474



31,756

4 %

Other Interest Expense





222,385

252,775



(30,390)

-12 %

Total Interest Expense





16,645,869

12,657,811



3,988,058

32 %

Net Interest Income







11,244,306

10,609,628



634,678

6 %



Provision for Credit Losses



2,319,964

2,915,181



(595,217)

-20 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



8,924,342

7,694,447



1,229,895

16 %































Total Noninterest Income





1,067,025

872,921



194,104

22 %































Noninterest Expense























Salaries & Benefits







8,119,171

8,604,883



(485,712)

-6 %

Severance - One-time Expense





87,156

-



87,156

100 %

Premises & Equipment





522,210

533,857



(11,647)

-2 %

Total Other Noninterest Expense



4,092,961

3,748,468



344,493

9 %

Total Noninterest Expense





12,821,498

12,887,208



(65,710)

-1 %

































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax



(2,830,131)

(4,319,840)



1,489,709

34 %



Income Tax





-

-



-

0 %



Net Income (Loss)





$ (2,830,131)

$ (4,319,840)



$ 1,489,709

34 %































Net Income (Loss) per Share

























Basic







$ (0.38)

$ (0.65)



$ 0.27

41 %



Diluted







$ (0.38)

$ (0.65)



$ 0.27

41 %

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic







7,372,953

6,653,922



719,031

11 %



Diluted







7,372,953

6,653,922



719,031

11 %































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (510,167)

$ (1,404,659)



$ 894,492

64 %































Triad Business Bank





























































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































































Year Ended









Year Ended

















12/31/2024









12/31/2023

















































































Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate































Yield on Average Loans



$ 363,211,812

$ 22,137,727

6.095 %

$ 310,144,916

$ 17,093,432

5.511 %































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 129,941,625

$ 4,271,488

3.287 %

$ 137,782,738

$ 4,444,100

3.225 %































Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets $ 516,449,158

$ 27,890,175

5.400 %

$ 477,415,732

$ 23,267,439

4.874 %































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 374,250,222

$ 16,645,869

4.448 %

$ 340,428,915

$ 12,657,811

3.718 %































Net Interest Margin



























Interest Income









$ 27,890,175









$ 23,267,439



Interest Expense









16,645,869









12,657,811



Average Earnings Assets



$ 516,449,158









$ 477,415,732







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 11,244,306

2.177 %





$ 10,609,628

2.222 %































Loan to Asset Ratio



























Loan Balance





$ 373,673,725









$ 334,142,073







Total Assets





525,160,677





71.154 %

511,151,681





65.370 %































Leverage Ratio



























Tier 1 Capital





$ 58,562,648









$ 54,913,259







Average Total Assets



542,857,151





10.788 %

521,794,894





10.524 %































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 134,193,703









$ 135,959,421







Standby Letters of Credit



186,252









186,252









































































Triad Business Bank















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended























December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



$ Change

% Change

Interest Income

























Interest & Fees on Loans





$ 5,673,515

$ 4,853,516



$ 819,999

17 %

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,011,942

1,170,658



(158,716)

-14 %

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



222,737

322,412



(99,675)

-31 %

Other Interest Income





51,342

83,452



(32,110)

-38 %

Total Interest Income





6,959,536

6,430,038



529,498

8 %































Interest Expense

























Interest on Checking Deposits





202,209

233,811



(31,602)

-14 %

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,222,203

1,484,151



(261,948)

-18 %

Interest on Time Deposits





2,379,797

1,829,874



549,923

30 %

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

-



-

0 %

Interest on Borrowings





163,182

223,442



(60,260)

-27 %

Other Interest Expense





24,831

67,927



(43,096)

-63 %

Total Interest Expense





3,992,222

3,839,205



153,017

4 %

Net Interest Income







2,967,314

2,590,833



376,481

15 %



Provision for Credit Losses



1,669,709

322,715



1,346,994

417 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



1,297,605

2,268,118



(970,513)

-43 %































Total Noninterest Income





333,915

300,928



32,987

11 %































Noninterest Expense























Salaries & Benefits







1,880,888

2,276,590



(395,702)

-17 %

Severance - One-time Expense





-

-



-

0 %

Premises & Equipment





130,108

137,398



(7,290)

-5 %

Total Other Noninterest Expense



990,711

955,551



35,160

4 %

Total Noninterest Expense





3,001,707

3,369,539



(367,832)

-11 %

































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax



(1,370,187)

(800,493)



(569,694)

-71 %



Income Tax





-

-



-

0 %



Net Income (Loss)





$ (1,370,187)

$ (800,493)



$ (569,694)

-71 %































Net Income (Loss) per Share

























Basic







$ (0.17)

$ (0.12)



$ (0.05)

-43 %



Diluted







$ (0.17)

$ (0.12)



$ (0.05)

-43 %

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic







7,993,728

6,694,694



1,299,034

19 %



Diluted







7,993,728

6,694,694



1,299,034

19 %































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 299,522

$ (477,778)



$ 777,300

163 %































Triad Business Bank





























































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















12/31/2024









12/31/2023

















































































Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate































Yield on Average Loans



$ 372,850,408

$ 5,673,515

6.054 %

$ 333,128,084

$ 4,853,516

5.780 %































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 126,681,972

$ 1,011,942

3.178 %

$ 134,652,018

$ 1,170,658

3.449 %































Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets $ 519,208,295

$ 6,959,536

5.333 %

$ 492,038,846

$ 6,430,038

5.185 %































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 363,454,917

$ 3,992,222

4.370 %

$ 363,885,127

$ 3,839,205

4.186 %































Net Interest Margin



























Interest Income









$ 6,959,536









$ 6,430,038



Interest Expense









3,992,222









3,839,205



Average Earnings Assets



$ 519,208,295









$ 492,038,846







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,967,314

2.274 %





$ 2,590,833

2.089 %































Loan to Asset Ratio



























Loan Balance





$ 373,673,725









$ 334,142,073







Total Assets





525,160,677





71.154 %

511,151,681





65.370 %































Leverage Ratio



























Tier 1 Capital





$ 58,562,648









$ 54,913,259







Average Total Assets



542,857,151





10.788 %

521,794,894





10.524 %































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 134,193,703









$ 135,959,421







Standby Letters of Credit



186,252









186,252









































































Triad Business Bank



































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023































Assets



























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 23,947,020

$ 30,648,321

$ 21,551,174

$ 30,489,026

$ 33,610,971

Securities







122,762,837

128,716,405

130,253,022

131,199,978

137,537,443

Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-































Loans







373,673,725

371,611,690

363,409,566

359,199,494

334,142,073

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(4,085,896)

(4,559,992)

(3,708,405)

(3,681,954)

(3,729,925)

Loans, Net





369,587,829

367,051,698

359,701,161

355,517,540

330,412,148































Other Assets





8,862,991

8,760,394

9,915,475

9,943,701

9,591,119

Total Assets





$ 525,160,677

$ 535,176,818

$ 521,420,832

$ 527,150,245

$ 511,151,681































Liabilities

























Demand Deposits





$ 92,613,735

$ 123,144,094

$ 109,414,180

$ 102,564,892

$ 99,389,815

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



2,713,755

4,692,723

4,089

11,390,196

14,204,733

Commercial Operating Accounts

95,327,490

127,836,817

109,418,269

113,955,088

113,594,548































Interest-bearing NOW



22,378,016

19,405,621

19,161,806

21,532,867

22,518,830































Core MMA & Savings



88,468,843

87,007,973

93,142,481

102,969,388

85,891,021

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



65,089,274

49,159,929

32,959,556

42,157,824

76,963,368

Total MMA & Savings



153,558,117

136,167,902

126,102,037

145,127,212

162,854,389































Core Time Deposits





29,332,254

29,305,651

26,866,489

21,153,172

11,019,913

CDARS - Reciprocal





19,709,000

19,233,313

18,975,442

11,701,169

10,601,322

Brokered CDs





135,142,064

145,377,533

143,942,948

164,119,991

139,859,453

Total Time Deposits





184,183,318

193,916,497

189,784,879

196,974,332

161,480,688































Total Deposits





455,446,941

477,326,837

444,466,991

477,589,499

460,448,455

Other Borrowings





24,000,000

9,000,000

30,000,000

9,000,000

9,000,000

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

-

-

-

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



458,381

498,632

366,167

392,328

678,444

Other Liabilities





3,031,561

3,336,685

3,174,047

3,205,767

3,422,078

Total Liabilities





482,936,883

490,162,154

478,007,205

490,187,594

473,548,977































Shareholders' Equity























Common Stock





73,172,267

73,086,971

72,997,463

66,938,869

66,692,747

Accumulated Deficit





(14,609,619)

(13,239,432)

(12,491,018)

(11,880,398)

(11,779,488)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(16,338,854)

(14,832,875)

(17,092,818)

(18,095,820)

(17,310,555)

Total Shareholders' Equity



42,223,794

45,014,664

43,413,627

36,962,651

37,602,704































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 525,160,677

$ 535,176,818

$ 521,420,832

$ 527,150,245

$ 511,151,681































Shares Outstanding





7,993,969

7,989,860

7,985,194

6,695,121

6,695,121

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.28

$ 5.63

$ 5.44

$ 5.52

$ 5.62































Triad Business Bank







































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended













December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on Loans





$ 5,673,515

$ 5,727,249

$ 5,483,641

$ 5,253,323

$ 4,853,516

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,011,942

1,082,175

1,087,361

1,090,009

1,170,658

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



222,737

300,897

369,258

283,289

322,412

Other Interest Income





51,342

80,740

85,328

87,369

83,452

Total Interest Income





6,959,536

7,191,061

7,025,588

6,713,990

6,430,038

































Interest Expense



























Interest on Checking Deposits





202,209

206,359

216,178

218,511

233,811

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,222,203

1,317,088

1,427,510

1,430,372

1,484,151

Interest on Time Deposits





2,379,797

2,356,834

2,501,019

2,161,020

1,829,874

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

155

-

-

Interest on Borrowings





163,182

298,956

122,057

200,034

223,442

Other Interest Expense





24,831

65,224

65,692

66,637

67,927

Total Interest Expense





3,992,222

4,244,461

4,332,611

4,076,574

3,839,205

Net Interest Income







2,967,314

2,946,600

2,692,977

2,637,416

2,590,833



Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses 1,669,709

984,052

291

(334,087)

322,715

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



1,297,605

1,962,548

2,692,686

2,971,503

2,268,118

































Total Noninterest Income





333,915

325,482

103,409

304,219

300,928

































Noninterest Expense

























Salaries & Benefits







1,880,888

1,938,269

2,089,993

2,210,023

2,276,590

Severance - One-time Expense





-

-

87,153

-

-

Premises & Equipment





130,108

124,197

131,464

136,442

137,398

Total Other Noninterest Expense



990,711

973,977

1,098,106

1,030,167

955,551

Total Noninterest Expense





3,001,707

3,036,443

3,406,716

3,376,632

3,369,539



































Loss Before Income Tax



(1,370,187)

(748,413)

(610,621)

(100,910)

(800,493)



Income Tax





-

-

-

-

-



Net Loss







$ (1,370,187)

$ (748,413)

$ (610,621)

$ (100,910)

$ (800,493)

































Net Loss per Share





























Basic







$ (0.17)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.12)



Diluted







$ (0.17)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.12)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic







7,993,728

7,988,720

6,800,657

6,695,121

6,694,694



Diluted







7,993,728

7,988,720

6,800,657

6,695,121

6,694,694

































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 299,522

$ 235,639

$ (610,330)

$ (434,997)

$ (477,778)

































Triad Business Bank





























































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)

































































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended









12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

























































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Actual













































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 63,107

12.78 %

$ 64,907

13.05 %

$ 64,581

13.26 %

$ 59,133

12.22 %

$ 59,322

12.70 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 58,563

11.86 %

$ 59,848

12.03 %

$ 60,507

12.43 %

$ 55,059

11.38 %

$ 54,913

11.76 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 58,563

10.79 %

$ 59,848

10.91 %

$ 60,507

11.05 %

$ 55,059

10.37 %

$ 54,913

10.52 %































































































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 49,000

10.00 %

$ 50,000

10.00 %

$ 49,000

10.00 %

$ 48,000

10.00 %

$ 47,000

10.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 40,000

8.00 %

$ 40,000

8.00 %

$ 39,000

8.00 %

$ 39,000

8.00 %

$ 37,000

8.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 26,000

5.00 %

















































































































































Triad Business Bank













































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)











































Tangible Book Value

















































Actual

12/31/2024

Non-GAAP

12/31/2024



Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 42,223,794

$ 42,223,794



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-

3,053,456



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-

16,338,854



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity







$ 42,223,794

$ 61,616,104























































Shares Outstanding









7,993,969

7,993,969



Tangible Book Value per Share







$ 5.28

$ 7.71























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$ 2.43





























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2024 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.









































Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



































Pre-provision Income (Loss)



























































Year Ended

12/31/2024

Year Ended

12/31/2023



Loss Before Income Tax









$ (2,830,131)

$ (4,319,840)



Provision for Credit Losses









2,319,964

2,915,181



Pre-provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$ (510,167)

$ (1,404,659)













































Qtr Ended

12/31/2024

Qtr Ended

12/31/2023



Loss Before Income Tax









$ (1,370,187)

$ (800,493)



Provision for Credit Losses









1,669,709

322,715



Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)

$ 299,522

$ (477,778)





























The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.



















































