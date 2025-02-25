Triad Business Bank Announces Unaudited Results for 2024, Including Fourth Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Overview
For the fourth quarter of 2024, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") had provision for credit loss expense of $1.7 million which included the establishment of a $1.1 million reserve for a corporate bond. Following the provision, net loss for the quarter totaled $1.4 million. Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Bank holds a corporate bond that recently lost its investment grade, and its current value indicates there may be a credit issue. Therefore, until there is better clarity, the Bank established the $1.1 million reserve."
Hamadi continued, "Total regulatory capital continued to be strong at year end, totaling $63.1 million or 12.78% of risk weighted assets. The Bank reported a $777,000 improvement in core operating income (net income before provision for credit losses and tax expense, a non-GAAP measurement) over the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank had core operating income of $299,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a core operating loss of $478,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank continued several positive trends by executing on key initiatives, including reducing operating expenses, narrowing its sales focus, solidifying its unaffiliated core deposits base, and expanding its margins. Noninterest expense declined $368,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to lower employee compensation expense and the pausing of director compensation. Net interest income increased $376,000 on a wider net interest margin and a growing balance sheet."
Hamadi continued, "In the third quarter, the Bank reported its first nonaccruing commercial loan relationship of $1.5 million. In the fourth quarter, after liquidating some and repossessing the remainder of the industrial equipment collateral, the Bank charged off $998,000. These activities contributed to the $1.7 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter. Following this charged off relationship, the Bank has no nonperforming loans."
Fourth Quarter Income Statement Comparison
The Bank's net loss totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $800,000 for the same quarter of 2023. Core operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $299,000 for the quarter compared to a core operating loss, a non-GAAP measure, of $478,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net interest income increased $376,000 to $3.0 million for the fourth quarter from $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank's net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 2.27% from 2.09% for the prior year quarter.
Fourth quarter interest income increased $529,000, or 8%, to $7.0 million compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The growth in interest income year over year was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $39.7 million during the year to $372.9 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.05% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 5.78% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased 18 basis points to 4.37% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 4.19% in the same quarter of 2023.
Noninterest income increased $33,000, or 11%, to $334,000 in the fourth quarter compared to $301,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a one-time bonus dividend on a small business investment company ("SBIC") investment of $92,000, while the previous year quarter included gain on sale of loans of $100,000.
Fourth quarter 2024 noninterest expense decreased $368,000, or 11%, from the same quarter in 2023 due primarily to the expense reduction initiative commenced in the second quarter of 2024. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $396,000, or 17%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. The Bank had 56 employees at the end of 2024 compared to 62 employees at the end of 2023. Other operating expenses increased $35,000 over the previous year quarter due principally to increased FDIC insurance assessment expense.
Annual Income Statement Comparison
The Bank's net loss totaled $2.8 million, or $(0.38) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.65) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Core operating loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $510,000 for 2024 compared to $1.4 million for the prior year.
Net interest income increased $635,000 to $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $10.6 million for the prior year. The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 2.18% for 2024 from 2.22% for 2023.
Interest income increased $4.6 million, or 20%, to $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $23.3 million for the prior year. The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $53.1 million during the year to $363.2 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.10% compared to 5.51% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.45% for 2024 compared to 3.72% for the prior year.
Noninterest income increased $194,000, or 22%, to $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $873,000 for the prior year. Noninterest income for 2024 included a one-time bonus dividend on a SBIC investment of $92,000, interest rate swap fee income of $83,000, and a one-time loss of $136,000 on the sale of a SBIC investment.
Noninterest expense decreased $66,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from the prior year resulting predominantly from the Bank's expense reduction initiative. In connection with this initiative, a one-time severance expense of $87,000 was recognized in 2024. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $486,000, or 6%, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. Other operating expenses increased $344,000, or 9%, for 2024 over the previous year due principally to increased FDIC insurance assessment expense.
Annual Balance Sheet Comparison
Total assets increased $14.0 million from $511.2 million at December 31, 2023 to $525.2 million at December 31, 2024. During 2024, loans increased $39.5 million to $373.7 million and deposits decreased $5.0 million to $455.4 million. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to a $4.7 million reduction in brokered deposits during 2024. Other borrowings increased $15.0 million to $24.0 million at December 31, 2024 from $9.0 million at December 31, 2023.
Shareholders' equity increased $4.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2024 to $42.2 million. The Bank completed a $6.0 million common stock offering in June 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI") improved to $16.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2023. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.
Regulatory Capital
Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for credit losses on funded and unfunded commitments. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.
The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at December 31, 2024:
Capital and Capital Ratios
Quarter Ended
12/31/2024
Amount
Ratio
Actual
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 63,107
12.78 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 58,563
11.86 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 58,563
10.79 %
Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 49,000
10.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 40,000
8.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 27,000
5.00 %
Loans
The Bank's outstanding loans increased $39.5 million, or 12%, to $373.7 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $334.1 million at December 31, 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $134.2 million, bringing total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $507.9 million at December 31, 2024. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:
Loan Diversification
Quarter Ended
Percentage of
Loan Category
12/31/2024
Loan Portfolio
Other Construction & Land Development
$ 62,205,197
Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate
120,189,402
Total Commercial Real Estate
182,394,599
49 %
Owner-occupied Real Estate
104,076,085
C&I
85,547,728
Total C&I
189,623,813
51 %
Other Revolving Loans
1,655,313
0 %
Total
$ 373,673,725
Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses
The Bank had no nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023. In the third quarter, the Bank reported its first nonaccruing commercial loan relationship of $1.5 million. In the fourth quarter, after liquidating some of the industrial equipment collateral, the Bank repossessed the remainder with an estimated value of $305,000 and charged off $998,000. The provision for credit losses was $1.7 million for the fourth quarter and $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 which included $1.1 million related to investment securities. The provision for credit losses was $323,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $4.1 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2023, which were 1.09% and 1.12% of outstanding loans, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $458,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $678,000 at December 31, 2023, which were 0.34% and 0.50% of unfunded commitments, respectively.
Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)
The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.28 at December 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $7.71 at December 31, 2024.
The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $3.1 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.
The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At December 31, 2024, the Bank had an aggregate AOCI loss of $16.3 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to their face values at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.
Outlook
The Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds target rate by 50 basis points in September, 25 basis points in November and another 25 basis points in December of 2024 and signaled additional rate reductions would be considered. We expect the Bank's net interest margin to steadily rise over the next two years although there could be some compression in the margin in the near term.
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for credit losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Forward Looking Language
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Triad Business Bank
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ Change
% Change
Assets
Cash & Due from Banks
$ 23,947,020
$ 33,610,971
$ (9,663,951)
-29 %
Securities
122,762,837
137,537,443
(14,774,606)
-11 %
Federal Funds Sold
-
-
-
0 %
Loans
373,673,725
334,142,073
39,531,652
12 %
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
(4,085,896)
(3,729,925)
(355,971)
-10 %
Loans, Net
369,587,829
330,412,148
39,175,681
12 %
Other Assets
8,862,991
9,591,119
(728,128)
-8 %
Total Assets
$ 525,160,677
$ 511,151,681
$ 14,008,996
3 %
Liabilities
Demand Deposits
$ 92,613,735
$ 99,389,815
$ (6,776,080)
-7 %
ICS Reciprocal - Checking
2,713,755
14,204,733
(11,490,978)
-81 %
Commercial Operating Accounts
95,327,490
113,594,548
(18,267,058)
-16 %
Interest-bearing NOW
22,378,016
22,518,830
(140,814)
-1 %
Core MMA & Savings
88,468,843
85,891,021
2,577,822
3 %
ICS Reciprocal - MMA
65,089,274
76,963,368
(11,874,094)
-15 %
Total MMA & Savings
153,558,117
162,854,389
(9,296,272)
-6 %
Core Time Deposits
29,332,254
11,019,913
18,312,341
166 %
CDARS - Reciprocal
19,709,000
10,601,322
9,107,678
86 %
Brokered CDs
135,142,064
139,859,453
(4,717,389)
-3 %
Total Time Deposits
184,183,318
161,480,688
22,702,630
14 %
Total Deposits
455,446,941
460,448,455
(5,001,514)
-1 %
Other Borrowings
24,000,000
9,000,000
15,000,000
167 %
Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
-
0 %
ACL on Unfunded Commitments
458,381
678,444
(220,063)
-32 %
Other Liabilities
3,031,561
3,422,078
(390,517)
-11 %
Total Liabilities
482,936,883
473,548,977
9,387,906
2 %
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
73,172,267
66,692,747
6,479,520
10 %
Accumulated Deficit
(14,609,619)
(11,779,488)
(2,830,131)
-24 %
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(16,338,854)
(17,310,555)
971,701
6 %
Total Shareholders' Equity
42,223,794
37,602,704
4,621,090
12 %
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 525,160,677
$ 511,151,681
$ 14,008,996
3 %
Shares Outstanding
7,993,969
6,695,121
1,298,848
19 %
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 5.28
$ 5.62
$ (0.34)
-6 %
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (Unaudited)
For the Year Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ Change
% Change
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on Loans
$ 22,137,727
$ 17,093,432
$ 5,044,295
30 %
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
4,271,488
4,444,100
(172,612)
-4 %
Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks
1,176,179
1,427,873
(251,694)
-18 %
Other Interest Income
304,781
302,034
2,747
1 %
Total Interest Income
27,890,175
23,267,439
4,622,736
20 %
Interest Expense
Interest on Checking Deposits
843,257
729,355
113,902
16 %
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
5,397,173
5,664,205
(267,032)
-5 %
Interest on Time Deposits
9,398,669
5,258,833
4,139,836
79 %
Interest on Federal Funds Purchased
155
169
(14)
-8 %
Interest on Borrowings
784,230
752,474
31,756
4 %
Other Interest Expense
222,385
252,775
(30,390)
-12 %
Total Interest Expense
16,645,869
12,657,811
3,988,058
32 %
Net Interest Income
11,244,306
10,609,628
634,678
6 %
Provision for Credit Losses
2,319,964
2,915,181
(595,217)
-20 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for CL
8,924,342
7,694,447
1,229,895
16 %
Total Noninterest Income
1,067,025
872,921
194,104
22 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
8,119,171
8,604,883
(485,712)
-6 %
Severance - One-time Expense
87,156
-
87,156
100 %
Premises & Equipment
522,210
533,857
(11,647)
-2 %
Total Other Noninterest Expense
4,092,961
3,748,468
344,493
9 %
Total Noninterest Expense
12,821,498
12,887,208
(65,710)
-1 %
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
(2,830,131)
(4,319,840)
1,489,709
34 %
Income Tax
-
-
-
0 %
Net Income (Loss)
$ (2,830,131)
$ (4,319,840)
$ 1,489,709
34 %
Net Income (Loss) per Share
Basic
$ (0.38)
$ (0.65)
$ 0.27
41 %
Diluted
$ (0.38)
$ (0.65)
$ 0.27
41 %
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
7,372,953
6,653,922
719,031
11 %
Diluted
7,372,953
6,653,922
719,031
11 %
Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)
$ (510,167)
$ (1,404,659)
$ 894,492
64 %
Triad Business Bank
Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)
Year Ended
Year Ended
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Interest
Interest
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Yield on Average Loans
$ 363,211,812
$ 22,137,727
6.095 %
$ 310,144,916
$ 17,093,432
5.511 %
Yield on Average Investment Securities
$ 129,941,625
$ 4,271,488
3.287 %
$ 137,782,738
$ 4,444,100
3.225 %
Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets
$ 516,449,158
$ 27,890,175
5.400 %
$ 477,415,732
$ 23,267,439
4.874 %
Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
$ 374,250,222
$ 16,645,869
4.448 %
$ 340,428,915
$ 12,657,811
3.718 %
Net Interest Margin
Interest Income
$ 27,890,175
$ 23,267,439
Interest Expense
16,645,869
12,657,811
Average Earnings Assets
$ 516,449,158
$ 477,415,732
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
$ 11,244,306
2.177 %
$ 10,609,628
2.222 %
Loan to Asset Ratio
Loan Balance
$ 373,673,725
$ 334,142,073
Total Assets
525,160,677
71.154 %
511,151,681
65.370 %
Leverage Ratio
Tier 1 Capital
$ 58,562,648
$ 54,913,259
Average Total Assets
542,857,151
10.788 %
521,794,894
10.524 %
Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit
$ 134,193,703
$ 135,959,421
Standby Letters of Credit
186,252
186,252
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (Unaudited)
For Three Months Ended
For Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
$ Change
% Change
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on Loans
$ 5,673,515
$ 4,853,516
$ 819,999
17 %
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
1,011,942
1,170,658
(158,716)
-14 %
Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks
222,737
322,412
(99,675)
-31 %
Other Interest Income
51,342
83,452
(32,110)
-38 %
Total Interest Income
6,959,536
6,430,038
529,498
8 %
Interest Expense
Interest on Checking Deposits
202,209
233,811
(31,602)
-14 %
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
1,222,203
1,484,151
(261,948)
-18 %
Interest on Time Deposits
2,379,797
1,829,874
549,923
30 %
Interest on Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
-
0 %
Interest on Borrowings
163,182
223,442
(60,260)
-27 %
Other Interest Expense
24,831
67,927
(43,096)
-63 %
Total Interest Expense
3,992,222
3,839,205
153,017
4 %
Net Interest Income
2,967,314
2,590,833
376,481
15 %
Provision for Credit Losses
1,669,709
322,715
1,346,994
417 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for CL
1,297,605
2,268,118
(970,513)
-43 %
Total Noninterest Income
333,915
300,928
32,987
11 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
1,880,888
2,276,590
(395,702)
-17 %
Severance - One-time Expense
-
-
-
0 %
Premises & Equipment
130,108
137,398
(7,290)
-5 %
Total Other Noninterest Expense
990,711
955,551
35,160
4 %
Total Noninterest Expense
3,001,707
3,369,539
(367,832)
-11 %
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
(1,370,187)
(800,493)
(569,694)
-71 %
Income Tax
-
-
-
0 %
Net Income (Loss)
$ (1,370,187)
$ (800,493)
$ (569,694)
-71 %
Net Income (Loss) per Share
Basic
$ (0.17)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.05)
-43 %
Diluted
$ (0.17)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.05)
-43 %
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
7,993,728
6,694,694
1,299,034
19 %
Diluted
7,993,728
6,694,694
1,299,034
19 %
Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)
$ 299,522
$ (477,778)
$ 777,300
163 %
Triad Business Bank
Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Interest
Interest
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Yield on Average Loans
$ 372,850,408
$ 5,673,515
6.054 %
$ 333,128,084
$ 4,853,516
5.780 %
Yield on Average Investment Securities
$ 126,681,972
$ 1,011,942
3.178 %
$ 134,652,018
$ 1,170,658
3.449 %
Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets
$ 519,208,295
$ 6,959,536
5.333 %
$ 492,038,846
$ 6,430,038
5.185 %
Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
$ 363,454,917
$ 3,992,222
4.370 %
$ 363,885,127
$ 3,839,205
4.186 %
Net Interest Margin
Interest Income
$ 6,959,536
$ 6,430,038
Interest Expense
3,992,222
3,839,205
Average Earnings Assets
$ 519,208,295
$ 492,038,846
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
$ 2,967,314
2.274 %
$ 2,590,833
2.089 %
Loan to Asset Ratio
Loan Balance
$ 373,673,725
$ 334,142,073
Total Assets
525,160,677
71.154 %
511,151,681
65.370 %
Leverage Ratio
Tier 1 Capital
$ 58,562,648
$ 54,913,259
Average Total Assets
542,857,151
10.788 %
521,794,894
10.524 %
Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit
$ 134,193,703
$ 135,959,421
Standby Letters of Credit
186,252
186,252
Triad Business Bank
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Cash & Due from Banks
$ 23,947,020
$ 30,648,321
$ 21,551,174
$ 30,489,026
$ 33,610,971
Securities
122,762,837
128,716,405
130,253,022
131,199,978
137,537,443
Federal Funds Sold
-
-
-
-
-
Loans
373,673,725
371,611,690
363,409,566
359,199,494
334,142,073
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
(4,085,896)
(4,559,992)
(3,708,405)
(3,681,954)
(3,729,925)
Loans, Net
369,587,829
367,051,698
359,701,161
355,517,540
330,412,148
Other Assets
8,862,991
8,760,394
9,915,475
9,943,701
9,591,119
Total Assets
$ 525,160,677
$ 535,176,818
$ 521,420,832
$ 527,150,245
$ 511,151,681
Liabilities
Demand Deposits
$ 92,613,735
$ 123,144,094
$ 109,414,180
$ 102,564,892
$ 99,389,815
ICS Reciprocal - Checking
2,713,755
4,692,723
4,089
11,390,196
14,204,733
Commercial Operating Accounts
95,327,490
127,836,817
109,418,269
113,955,088
113,594,548
Interest-bearing NOW
22,378,016
19,405,621
19,161,806
21,532,867
22,518,830
Core MMA & Savings
88,468,843
87,007,973
93,142,481
102,969,388
85,891,021
ICS Reciprocal - MMA
65,089,274
49,159,929
32,959,556
42,157,824
76,963,368
Total MMA & Savings
153,558,117
136,167,902
126,102,037
145,127,212
162,854,389
Core Time Deposits
29,332,254
29,305,651
26,866,489
21,153,172
11,019,913
CDARS - Reciprocal
19,709,000
19,233,313
18,975,442
11,701,169
10,601,322
Brokered CDs
135,142,064
145,377,533
143,942,948
164,119,991
139,859,453
Total Time Deposits
184,183,318
193,916,497
189,784,879
196,974,332
161,480,688
Total Deposits
455,446,941
477,326,837
444,466,991
477,589,499
460,448,455
Other Borrowings
24,000,000
9,000,000
30,000,000
9,000,000
9,000,000
Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
-
-
-
ACL on Unfunded Commitments
458,381
498,632
366,167
392,328
678,444
Other Liabilities
3,031,561
3,336,685
3,174,047
3,205,767
3,422,078
Total Liabilities
482,936,883
490,162,154
478,007,205
490,187,594
473,548,977
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
73,172,267
73,086,971
72,997,463
66,938,869
66,692,747
Accumulated Deficit
(14,609,619)
(13,239,432)
(12,491,018)
(11,880,398)
(11,779,488)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(16,338,854)
(14,832,875)
(17,092,818)
(18,095,820)
(17,310,555)
Total Shareholders' Equity
42,223,794
45,014,664
43,413,627
36,962,651
37,602,704
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 525,160,677
$ 535,176,818
$ 521,420,832
$ 527,150,245
$ 511,151,681
Shares Outstanding
7,993,969
7,989,860
7,985,194
6,695,121
6,695,121
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 5.28
$ 5.63
$ 5.44
$ 5.52
$ 5.62
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (Unaudited)
For Three Months Ended
For Three Months Ended
For Three Months Ended
For Three Months Ended
For Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on Loans
$ 5,673,515
$ 5,727,249
$ 5,483,641
$ 5,253,323
$ 4,853,516
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
1,011,942
1,082,175
1,087,361
1,090,009
1,170,658
Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks
222,737
300,897
369,258
283,289
322,412
Other Interest Income
51,342
80,740
85,328
87,369
83,452
Total Interest Income
6,959,536
7,191,061
7,025,588
6,713,990
6,430,038
Interest Expense
Interest on Checking Deposits
202,209
206,359
216,178
218,511
233,811
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
1,222,203
1,317,088
1,427,510
1,430,372
1,484,151
Interest on Time Deposits
2,379,797
2,356,834
2,501,019
2,161,020
1,829,874
Interest on Federal Funds Purchased
-
-
155
-
-
Interest on Borrowings
163,182
298,956
122,057
200,034
223,442
Other Interest Expense
24,831
65,224
65,692
66,637
67,927
Total Interest Expense
3,992,222
4,244,461
4,332,611
4,076,574
3,839,205
Net Interest Income
2,967,314
2,946,600
2,692,977
2,637,416
2,590,833
Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses
1,669,709
984,052
291
(334,087)
322,715
Net Interest Income After Provision for CL
1,297,605
1,962,548
2,692,686
2,971,503
2,268,118
Total Noninterest Income
333,915
325,482
103,409
304,219
300,928
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
1,880,888
1,938,269
2,089,993
2,210,023
2,276,590
Severance - One-time Expense
-
-
87,153
-
-
Premises & Equipment
130,108
124,197
131,464
136,442
137,398
Total Other Noninterest Expense
990,711
973,977
1,098,106
1,030,167
955,551
Total Noninterest Expense
3,001,707
3,036,443
3,406,716
3,376,632
3,369,539
Loss Before Income Tax
(1,370,187)
(748,413)
(610,621)
(100,910)
(800,493)
Income Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Net Loss
$ (1,370,187)
$ (748,413)
$ (610,621)
$ (100,910)
$ (800,493)
Net Loss per Share
Basic
$ (0.17)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.12)
Diluted
$ (0.17)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.12)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
7,993,728
7,988,720
6,800,657
6,695,121
6,694,694
Diluted
7,993,728
7,988,720
6,800,657
6,695,121
6,694,694
Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)
$ 299,522
$ 235,639
$ (610,330)
$ (434,997)
$ (477,778)
Triad Business Bank
Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Actual
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 63,107
12.78 %
$ 64,907
13.05 %
$ 64,581
13.26 %
$ 59,133
12.22 %
$ 59,322
12.70 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 58,563
11.86 %
$ 59,848
12.03 %
$ 60,507
12.43 %
$ 55,059
11.38 %
$ 54,913
11.76 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 58,563
10.79 %
$ 59,848
10.91 %
$ 60,507
11.05 %
$ 55,059
10.37 %
$ 54,913
10.52 %
Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 49,000
10.00 %
$ 50,000
10.00 %
$ 49,000
10.00 %
$ 48,000
10.00 %
$ 47,000
10.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 40,000
8.00 %
$ 40,000
8.00 %
$ 39,000
8.00 %
$ 39,000
8.00 %
$ 37,000
8.00 %
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 27,000
5.00 %
$ 27,000
5.00 %
$ 27,000
5.00 %
$ 27,000
5.00 %
$ 26,000
5.00 %
Triad Business Bank
Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value
Actual
Non-GAAP
Total Shareholders' Equity
$ 42,223,794
$ 42,223,794
Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance
-
3,053,456
Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
-
16,338,854
Adjusted Shareholders' Equity
$ 42,223,794
$ 61,616,104
Shares Outstanding
7,993,969
7,993,969
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 5.28
$ 7.71
Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value
$ 2.43
During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable
evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation
allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2024 had
there been no valuation allowance at that date.
Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value
will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other
comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.
Pre-provision Income (Loss)
Year Ended
Year Ended
Loss Before Income Tax
$ (2,830,131)
$ (4,319,840)
Provision for Credit Losses
2,319,964
2,915,181
Pre-provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)
$ (510,167)
$ (1,404,659)
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Loss Before Income Tax
$ (1,370,187)
$ (800,493)
Provision for Credit Losses
1,669,709
322,715
Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)
$ 299,522
$ (477,778)
The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.
