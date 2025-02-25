Triad Business Bank Announces Unaudited Results for 2024, Including Fourth Quarter Results

Anzeige
GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") had provision for credit loss expense of $1.7 million which included the establishment of a $1.1 million reserve for a corporate bond. Following the provision, net loss for the quarter totaled $1.4 million. Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Bank holds a corporate bond that recently lost its investment grade, and its current value indicates there may be a credit issue. Therefore, until there is better clarity, the Bank established the $1.1 million reserve."

Hamadi continued, "Total regulatory capital continued to be strong at year end, totaling $63.1 million or 12.78% of risk weighted assets. The Bank reported a $777,000 improvement in core operating income (net income before provision for credit losses and tax expense, a non-GAAP measurement) over the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank had core operating income of $299,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a core operating loss of $478,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank continued several positive trends by executing on key initiatives, including reducing operating expenses, narrowing its sales focus, solidifying its unaffiliated core deposits base, and expanding its margins. Noninterest expense declined $368,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to lower employee compensation expense and the pausing of director compensation. Net interest income increased $376,000 on a wider net interest margin and a growing balance sheet."

Hamadi continued, "In the third quarter, the Bank reported its first nonaccruing commercial loan relationship of $1.5 million. In the fourth quarter, after liquidating some and repossessing the remainder of the industrial equipment collateral, the Bank charged off $998,000. These activities contributed to the $1.7 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter. Following this charged off relationship, the Bank has no nonperforming loans."

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Comparison

The Bank's net loss totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $800,000 for the same quarter of 2023. Core operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $299,000 for the quarter compared to a core operating loss, a non-GAAP measure, of $478,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased $376,000 to $3.0 million for the fourth quarter from $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank's net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 2.27% from 2.09% for the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter interest income increased $529,000, or 8%, to $7.0 million compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The growth in interest income year over year was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $39.7 million during the year to $372.9 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.05% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 5.78% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased 18 basis points to 4.37% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 4.19% in the same quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income increased $33,000, or 11%, to $334,000 in the fourth quarter compared to $301,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a one-time bonus dividend on a small business investment company ("SBIC") investment of $92,000, while the previous year quarter included gain on sale of loans of $100,000.

Fourth quarter 2024 noninterest expense decreased $368,000, or 11%, from the same quarter in 2023 due primarily to the expense reduction initiative commenced in the second quarter of 2024. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $396,000, or 17%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. The Bank had 56 employees at the end of 2024 compared to 62 employees at the end of 2023. Other operating expenses increased $35,000 over the previous year quarter due principally to increased FDIC insurance assessment expense.

Annual Income Statement Comparison

The Bank's net loss totaled $2.8 million, or $(0.38) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.65) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Core operating loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $510,000 for 2024 compared to $1.4 million for the prior year.

Net interest income increased $635,000 to $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $10.6 million for the prior year. The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 2.18% for 2024 from 2.22% for 2023.

Interest income increased $4.6 million, or 20%, to $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $23.3 million for the prior year. The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $53.1 million during the year to $363.2 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.10% compared to 5.51% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.45% for 2024 compared to 3.72% for the prior year.

Noninterest income increased $194,000, or 22%, to $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $873,000 for the prior year. Noninterest income for 2024 included a one-time bonus dividend on a SBIC investment of $92,000, interest rate swap fee income of $83,000, and a one-time loss of $136,000 on the sale of a SBIC investment.

Noninterest expense decreased $66,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from the prior year resulting predominantly from the Bank's expense reduction initiative. In connection with this initiative, a one-time severance expense of $87,000 was recognized in 2024. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $486,000, or 6%, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. Other operating expenses increased $344,000, or 9%, for 2024 over the previous year due principally to increased FDIC insurance assessment expense.

Annual Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $14.0 million from $511.2 million at December 31, 2023 to $525.2 million at December 31, 2024. During 2024, loans increased $39.5 million to $373.7 million and deposits decreased $5.0 million to $455.4 million. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to a $4.7 million reduction in brokered deposits during 2024. Other borrowings increased $15.0 million to $24.0 million at December 31, 2024 from $9.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased $4.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2024 to $42.2 million. The Bank completed a $6.0 million common stock offering in June 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI") improved to $16.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $17.3 million at December 31, 2023. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for credit losses on funded and unfunded commitments. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at December 31, 2024:

Capital and Capital Ratios






Quarter Ended






12/31/2024






Amount


Ratio

Actual








(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 63,107


12.78 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 58,563


11.86 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 58,563


10.79 %









Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under





Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 49,000


10.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 40,000


8.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 27,000


5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's outstanding loans increased $39.5 million, or 12%, to $373.7 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $334.1 million at December 31, 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $134.2 million, bringing total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $507.9 million at December 31, 2024. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification



Quarter Ended


Percentage of

Loan Category


12/31/2024


Loan Portfolio

Other Construction & Land Development


$ 62,205,197



Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate


120,189,402



Total Commercial Real Estate


182,394,599


49 %






Owner-occupied Real Estate


104,076,085



C&I


85,547,728



Total C&I


189,623,813


51 %






Other Revolving Loans


1,655,313


0 %






Total


$ 373,673,725



Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses

The Bank had no nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023. In the third quarter, the Bank reported its first nonaccruing commercial loan relationship of $1.5 million. In the fourth quarter, after liquidating some of the industrial equipment collateral, the Bank repossessed the remainder with an estimated value of $305,000 and charged off $998,000. The provision for credit losses was $1.7 million for the fourth quarter and $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 which included $1.1 million related to investment securities. The provision for credit losses was $323,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $4.1 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2023, which were 1.09% and 1.12% of outstanding loans, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $458,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $678,000 at December 31, 2023, which were 0.34% and 0.50% of unfunded commitments, respectively.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.28 at December 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $7.71 at December 31, 2024.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $3.1 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At December 31, 2024, the Bank had an aggregate AOCI loss of $16.3 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to their face values at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

The Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds target rate by 50 basis points in September, 25 basis points in November and another 25 basis points in December of 2024 and signaled additional rate reductions would be considered. We expect the Bank's net interest margin to steadily rise over the next two years although there could be some compression in the margin in the near term.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for credit losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank






















Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



$ Change


% Change
















Assets














Cash & Due from Banks



$ 23,947,020


$ 33,610,971



$ (9,663,951)


-29 %


Securities





122,762,837


137,537,443



(14,774,606)


-11 %


Federal Funds Sold




-


-



-


0 %
















Loans





373,673,725


334,142,073



39,531,652


12 %


Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")


(4,085,896)


(3,729,925)



(355,971)


-10 %


Loans, Net




369,587,829


330,412,148



39,175,681


12 %
















Other Assets




8,862,991


9,591,119



(728,128)


-8 %


Total Assets




$ 525,160,677


$ 511,151,681



$ 14,008,996


3 %
















Liabilities













Demand Deposits




$ 92,613,735


$ 99,389,815



$ (6,776,080)


-7 %


ICS Reciprocal - Checking



2,713,755


14,204,733



(11,490,978)


-81 %


Commercial Operating Accounts


95,327,490


113,594,548



(18,267,058)


-16 %
















Interest-bearing NOW



22,378,016


22,518,830



(140,814)


-1 %
















Core MMA & Savings



88,468,843


85,891,021



2,577,822


3 %


ICS Reciprocal - MMA



65,089,274


76,963,368



(11,874,094)


-15 %


Total MMA & Savings



153,558,117


162,854,389



(9,296,272)


-6 %
















Core Time Deposits




29,332,254


11,019,913



18,312,341


166 %


CDARS - Reciprocal




19,709,000


10,601,322



9,107,678


86 %


Brokered CDs




135,142,064


139,859,453



(4,717,389)


-3 %


Total Time Deposits




184,183,318


161,480,688



22,702,630


14 %
















Total Deposits




455,446,941


460,448,455



(5,001,514)


-1 %


Other Borrowings




24,000,000


9,000,000



15,000,000


167 %


Federal Funds Purchased



-


-



-


0 %


ACL on Unfunded Commitments



458,381


678,444



(220,063)


-32 %


Other Liabilities




3,031,561


3,422,078



(390,517)


-11 %


Total Liabilities




482,936,883


473,548,977



9,387,906


2 %
















Shareholders' Equity












Common Stock




73,172,267


66,692,747



6,479,520


10 %


Accumulated Deficit




(14,609,619)


(11,779,488)



(2,830,131)


-24 %


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(16,338,854)


(17,310,555)



971,701


6 %


Total Shareholders' Equity



42,223,794


37,602,704



4,621,090


12 %
















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 525,160,677


$ 511,151,681



$ 14,008,996


3 %
















Shares Outstanding




7,993,969


6,695,121



1,298,848


19 %


Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.28


$ 5.62



$ (0.34)


-6 %















Triad Business Bank

























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For the Year Ended


For the Year Ended













December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



$ Change


% Change


Interest Income














Interest & Fees on Loans




$ 22,137,727


$ 17,093,432



$ 5,044,295


30 %


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



4,271,488


4,444,100



(172,612)


-4 %


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



1,176,179


1,427,873



(251,694)


-18 %


Other Interest Income




304,781


302,034



2,747


1 %


Total Interest Income




27,890,175


23,267,439



4,622,736


20 %

















Interest Expense














Interest on Checking Deposits




843,257


729,355



113,902


16 %


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



5,397,173


5,664,205



(267,032)


-5 %


Interest on Time Deposits




9,398,669


5,258,833



4,139,836


79 %


Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



155


169



(14)


-8 %


Interest on Borrowings




784,230


752,474



31,756


4 %


Other Interest Expense




222,385


252,775



(30,390)


-12 %


Total Interest Expense




16,645,869


12,657,811



3,988,058


32 %


Net Interest Income





11,244,306


10,609,628



634,678


6 %



Provision for Credit Losses



2,319,964


2,915,181



(595,217)


-20 %


Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



8,924,342


7,694,447



1,229,895


16 %

















Total Noninterest Income




1,067,025


872,921



194,104


22 %

















Noninterest Expense













Salaries & Benefits





8,119,171


8,604,883



(485,712)


-6 %


Severance - One-time Expense




87,156


-



87,156


100 %


Premises & Equipment




522,210


533,857



(11,647)


-2 %


Total Other Noninterest Expense



4,092,961


3,748,468



344,493


9 %


Total Noninterest Expense




12,821,498


12,887,208



(65,710)


-1 %


















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax



(2,830,131)


(4,319,840)



1,489,709


34 %



Income Tax




-


-



-


0 %



Net Income (Loss)




$ (2,830,131)


$ (4,319,840)



$ 1,489,709


34 %

















Net Income (Loss) per Share














Basic





$ (0.38)


$ (0.65)



$ 0.27


41 %



Diluted





$ (0.38)


$ (0.65)



$ 0.27


41 %


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic





7,372,953


6,653,922



719,031


11 %



Diluted





7,372,953


6,653,922



719,031


11 %

















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (510,167)


$ (1,404,659)



$ 894,492


64 %
















Triad Business Bank
































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































Year Ended






Year Ended










12/31/2024






12/31/2023










































Interest






Interest










Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/






Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate

















Yield on Average Loans



$ 363,211,812


$ 22,137,727


6.095 %


$ 310,144,916


$ 17,093,432


5.511 %

















Yield on Average Investment Securities


$ 129,941,625


$ 4,271,488


3.287 %


$ 137,782,738


$ 4,444,100


3.225 %

















Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets

$ 516,449,158


$ 27,890,175


5.400 %


$ 477,415,732


$ 23,267,439


4.874 %

















Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$ 374,250,222


$ 16,645,869


4.448 %


$ 340,428,915


$ 12,657,811


3.718 %

















Net Interest Margin















Interest Income






$ 27,890,175






$ 23,267,439



Interest Expense






16,645,869






12,657,811



Average Earnings Assets



$ 516,449,158






$ 477,415,732





Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 11,244,306


2.177 %




$ 10,609,628


2.222 %

















Loan to Asset Ratio















Loan Balance




$ 373,673,725






$ 334,142,073





Total Assets




525,160,677




71.154 %


511,151,681




65.370 %

















Leverage Ratio















Tier 1 Capital




$ 58,562,648






$ 54,913,259





Average Total Assets



542,857,151




10.788 %


521,794,894




10.524 %

















Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit

$ 134,193,703






$ 135,959,421





Standby Letters of Credit



186,252






186,252





































Triad Business Bank

























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended













December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



$ Change


% Change


Interest Income














Interest & Fees on Loans




$ 5,673,515


$ 4,853,516



$ 819,999


17 %


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,011,942


1,170,658



(158,716)


-14 %


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



222,737


322,412



(99,675)


-31 %


Other Interest Income




51,342


83,452



(32,110)


-38 %


Total Interest Income




6,959,536


6,430,038



529,498


8 %

















Interest Expense














Interest on Checking Deposits




202,209


233,811



(31,602)


-14 %


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,222,203


1,484,151



(261,948)


-18 %


Interest on Time Deposits




2,379,797


1,829,874



549,923


30 %


Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-


-



-


0 %


Interest on Borrowings




163,182


223,442



(60,260)


-27 %


Other Interest Expense




24,831


67,927



(43,096)


-63 %


Total Interest Expense




3,992,222


3,839,205



153,017


4 %


Net Interest Income





2,967,314


2,590,833



376,481


15 %



Provision for Credit Losses



1,669,709


322,715



1,346,994


417 %


Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



1,297,605


2,268,118



(970,513)


-43 %

















Total Noninterest Income




333,915


300,928



32,987


11 %

















Noninterest Expense













Salaries & Benefits





1,880,888


2,276,590



(395,702)


-17 %


Severance - One-time Expense




-


-



-


0 %


Premises & Equipment




130,108


137,398



(7,290)


-5 %


Total Other Noninterest Expense



990,711


955,551



35,160


4 %


Total Noninterest Expense




3,001,707


3,369,539



(367,832)


-11 %


















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax



(1,370,187)


(800,493)



(569,694)


-71 %



Income Tax




-


-



-


0 %



Net Income (Loss)




$ (1,370,187)


$ (800,493)



$ (569,694)


-71 %

















Net Income (Loss) per Share














Basic





$ (0.17)


$ (0.12)



$ (0.05)


-43 %



Diluted





$ (0.17)


$ (0.12)



$ (0.05)


-43 %


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic





7,993,728


6,694,694



1,299,034


19 %



Diluted





7,993,728


6,694,694



1,299,034


19 %

















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 299,522


$ (477,778)



$ 777,300


163 %
















Triad Business Bank
































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended










12/31/2024






12/31/2023










































Interest






Interest










Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/






Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate

















Yield on Average Loans



$ 372,850,408


$ 5,673,515


6.054 %


$ 333,128,084


$ 4,853,516


5.780 %

















Yield on Average Investment Securities


$ 126,681,972


$ 1,011,942


3.178 %


$ 134,652,018


$ 1,170,658


3.449 %

















Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets

$ 519,208,295


$ 6,959,536


5.333 %


$ 492,038,846


$ 6,430,038


5.185 %

















Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$ 363,454,917


$ 3,992,222


4.370 %


$ 363,885,127


$ 3,839,205


4.186 %

















Net Interest Margin















Interest Income






$ 6,959,536






$ 6,430,038



Interest Expense






3,992,222






3,839,205



Average Earnings Assets



$ 519,208,295






$ 492,038,846





Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,967,314


2.274 %




$ 2,590,833


2.089 %

















Loan to Asset Ratio















Loan Balance




$ 373,673,725






$ 334,142,073





Total Assets




525,160,677




71.154 %


511,151,681




65.370 %

















Leverage Ratio















Tier 1 Capital




$ 58,562,648






$ 54,913,259





Average Total Assets



542,857,151




10.788 %


521,794,894




10.524 %

















Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit

$ 134,193,703






$ 135,959,421





Standby Letters of Credit



186,252






186,252





































Triad Business Bank



















Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

















Assets















Cash & Due from Banks



$ 23,947,020


$ 30,648,321


$ 21,551,174


$ 30,489,026


$ 33,610,971


Securities





122,762,837


128,716,405


130,253,022


131,199,978


137,537,443


Federal Funds Sold




-


-


-


-


-

















Loans





373,673,725


371,611,690


363,409,566


359,199,494


334,142,073


Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")


(4,085,896)


(4,559,992)


(3,708,405)


(3,681,954)


(3,729,925)


Loans, Net




369,587,829


367,051,698


359,701,161


355,517,540


330,412,148

















Other Assets




8,862,991


8,760,394


9,915,475


9,943,701


9,591,119


Total Assets




$ 525,160,677


$ 535,176,818


$ 521,420,832


$ 527,150,245


$ 511,151,681

















Liabilities














Demand Deposits




$ 92,613,735


$ 123,144,094


$ 109,414,180


$ 102,564,892


$ 99,389,815


ICS Reciprocal - Checking



2,713,755


4,692,723


4,089


11,390,196


14,204,733


Commercial Operating Accounts


95,327,490


127,836,817


109,418,269


113,955,088


113,594,548

















Interest-bearing NOW



22,378,016


19,405,621


19,161,806


21,532,867


22,518,830

















Core MMA & Savings



88,468,843


87,007,973


93,142,481


102,969,388


85,891,021


ICS Reciprocal - MMA



65,089,274


49,159,929


32,959,556


42,157,824


76,963,368


Total MMA & Savings



153,558,117


136,167,902


126,102,037


145,127,212


162,854,389

















Core Time Deposits




29,332,254


29,305,651


26,866,489


21,153,172


11,019,913


CDARS - Reciprocal




19,709,000


19,233,313


18,975,442


11,701,169


10,601,322


Brokered CDs




135,142,064


145,377,533


143,942,948


164,119,991


139,859,453


Total Time Deposits




184,183,318


193,916,497


189,784,879


196,974,332


161,480,688

















Total Deposits




455,446,941


477,326,837


444,466,991


477,589,499


460,448,455


Other Borrowings




24,000,000


9,000,000


30,000,000


9,000,000


9,000,000


Federal Funds Purchased



-


-


-


-


-


ACL on Unfunded Commitments



458,381


498,632


366,167


392,328


678,444


Other Liabilities




3,031,561


3,336,685


3,174,047


3,205,767


3,422,078


Total Liabilities




482,936,883


490,162,154


478,007,205


490,187,594


473,548,977

















Shareholders' Equity













Common Stock




73,172,267


73,086,971


72,997,463


66,938,869


66,692,747


Accumulated Deficit




(14,609,619)


(13,239,432)


(12,491,018)


(11,880,398)


(11,779,488)


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(16,338,854)


(14,832,875)


(17,092,818)


(18,095,820)


(17,310,555)


Total Shareholders' Equity



42,223,794


45,014,664


43,413,627


36,962,651


37,602,704

















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 525,160,677


$ 535,176,818


$ 521,420,832


$ 527,150,245


$ 511,151,681

















Shares Outstanding




7,993,969


7,989,860


7,985,194


6,695,121


6,695,121


Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.28


$ 5.63


$ 5.44


$ 5.52


$ 5.62
















Triad Business Bank





















Income Statement (Unaudited)




For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended








December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Interest Income















Interest & Fees on Loans




$ 5,673,515


$ 5,727,249


$ 5,483,641


$ 5,253,323


$ 4,853,516


Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,011,942


1,082,175


1,087,361


1,090,009


1,170,658


Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



222,737


300,897


369,258


283,289


322,412


Other Interest Income




51,342


80,740


85,328


87,369


83,452


Total Interest Income




6,959,536


7,191,061


7,025,588


6,713,990


6,430,038


















Interest Expense















Interest on Checking Deposits




202,209


206,359


216,178


218,511


233,811


Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,222,203


1,317,088


1,427,510


1,430,372


1,484,151


Interest on Time Deposits




2,379,797


2,356,834


2,501,019


2,161,020


1,829,874


Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-


-


155


-


-


Interest on Borrowings




163,182


298,956


122,057


200,034


223,442


Other Interest Expense




24,831


65,224


65,692


66,637


67,927


Total Interest Expense




3,992,222


4,244,461


4,332,611


4,076,574


3,839,205


Net Interest Income





2,967,314


2,946,600


2,692,977


2,637,416


2,590,833



Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

1,669,709


984,052


291


(334,087)


322,715


Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



1,297,605


1,962,548


2,692,686


2,971,503


2,268,118


















Total Noninterest Income




333,915


325,482


103,409


304,219


300,928


















Noninterest Expense














Salaries & Benefits





1,880,888


1,938,269


2,089,993


2,210,023


2,276,590


Severance - One-time Expense




-


-


87,153


-


-


Premises & Equipment




130,108


124,197


131,464


136,442


137,398


Total Other Noninterest Expense



990,711


973,977


1,098,106


1,030,167


955,551


Total Noninterest Expense




3,001,707


3,036,443


3,406,716


3,376,632


3,369,539



















Loss Before Income Tax



(1,370,187)


(748,413)


(610,621)


(100,910)


(800,493)



Income Tax




-


-


-


-


-



Net Loss





$ (1,370,187)


$ (748,413)


$ (610,621)


$ (100,910)


$ (800,493)


















Net Loss per Share
















Basic





$ (0.17)


$ (0.09)


$ (0.09)


$ (0.02)


$ (0.12)



Diluted





$ (0.17)


$ (0.09)


$ (0.09)


$ (0.02)


$ (0.12)


Weighted Average Shares Outstanding














Basic





7,993,728


7,988,720


6,800,657


6,695,121


6,694,694



Diluted





7,993,728


7,988,720


6,800,657


6,695,121


6,694,694


















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 299,522


$ 235,639


$ (610,330)


$ (434,997)


$ (477,778)

















Triad Business Bank
















































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)


















































Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended






12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


12/31/2023






























Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio

Actual
























(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 63,107


12.78 %


$ 64,907


13.05 %


$ 64,581


13.26 %


$ 59,133


12.22 %


$ 59,322


12.70 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 58,563


11.86 %


$ 59,848


12.03 %


$ 60,507


12.43 %


$ 55,059


11.38 %


$ 54,913


11.76 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 58,563


10.79 %


$ 59,848


10.91 %


$ 60,507


11.05 %


$ 55,059


10.37 %


$ 54,913


10.52 %

















































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under





















Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





















(dollars in thousands)















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 49,000


10.00 %


$ 50,000


10.00 %


$ 49,000


10.00 %


$ 48,000


10.00 %


$ 47,000


10.00 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 40,000


8.00 %


$ 40,000


8.00 %


$ 39,000


8.00 %


$ 39,000


8.00 %


$ 37,000


8.00 %

























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 27,000


5.00 %


$ 27,000


5.00 %


$ 27,000


5.00 %


$ 27,000


5.00 %


$ 26,000


5.00 %









































































Triad Business Bank
























Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)























Tangible Book Value


























Actual
12/31/2024


Non-GAAP
12/31/2024



Total Shareholders' Equity






$ 42,223,794


$ 42,223,794



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-


3,053,456



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-


16,338,854



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity





$ 42,223,794


$ 61,616,104





























Shares Outstanding






7,993,969


7,993,969



Tangible Book Value per Share





$ 5.28


$ 7.71





























Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value





$ 2.43
















During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable

evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation

allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2024 had

there been no valuation allowance at that date.






















Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value

will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other

comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



















Pre-provision Income (Loss)































Year Ended
12/31/2024


Year Ended
12/31/2023



Loss Before Income Tax






$ (2,830,131)


$ (4,319,840)



Provision for Credit Losses






2,319,964


2,915,181



Pre-provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$ (510,167)


$ (1,404,659)
























Qtr Ended
12/31/2024


Qtr Ended
12/31/2023



Loss Before Income Tax






$ (1,370,187)


$ (800,493)



Provision for Credit Losses






1,669,709


322,715



Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)


$ 299,522


$ (477,778)
















The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.


























