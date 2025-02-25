Lucid Group: Lucid Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

- Produced 3,386 vehicles in Q4 and 9,029 vehicles in 2024, in line with the 2024 annual production guidance of 9,000 vehicles
- Delivered 3,099 vehicles in Q4 and 10,241 vehicles in 2024; up 79% compared to Q4 2023 and up 71% compared to full year 2023
- Q4 revenue of $234.5 million and annual revenue of $807.8 million
- GAAP net loss per share of $(0.22) in Q4 and $(1.25) in full year 2024; non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.22) in Q4 and $(1.04) in full year 2024
- Ended the quarter with approximately $6.13 billion in total liquidity
- 2025 production guidance of approximately 20,000 vehicles
- Announced CEO transition; Marc Winterhoff, COO, appointed Interim CEO, Peter Rawlinson to serve as Strategic Technical Advisor to the Chairman of the Board, stepping aside from his prior roles
NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The earnings presentation is available on its investor relations website (https://ir.lucidmotors.com).
The Company produced 3,386 vehicles during Q4 and delivered 3,099 vehicles during the same period. On a full-year basis, the Company produced 9,029 vehicles, in line with the 2024 annual production guidance of approximately 9,000 vehicles, and delivered 10,241 vehicles in 2024. Lucid today also announced its 2025 annual production guidance of approximately 20,000 vehicles, and will continue to prudently manage and adjust production to meet sales and delivery needs.
Lucid reported fourth quarter revenue of $234.5 million and annual revenue of $807.8 million, ending the quarter with approximately $6.13 billion in total liquidity.
"I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments the Lucid team have achieved together through my tenure of these past twelve years," said Peter Rawlinson. "We grew from a tiny company with a big ambition, to a widely recognized technological world leader in sustainable mobility. It has been my honor to have led and grown this remarkable, truly world class team, because Lucid has always been first and foremost about a team effort. I look forward to continuing to serve as Strategic Technical Advisor to the Chairman of the Board and hence I am delighted to remain a part of the Lucid family to support the continued success and growth of the company."
"2024 was a transformational year for Lucid and I am honored to step into this role as Lucid enters the next phase of its journey," said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO. "We have an extremely talented team that is laser-focused on ramping production of Lucid Gravity, our technology licensing business, our Midsize platform vehicles, and further monetization opportunities."
"We saw significant momentum in 2024 with four consecutive quarters of record deliveries," said Gagan Dhingra, Interim CFO. "Additionally, we made substantial progress in improving our gross margins, managing our operating expenses while balancing strategic growth investments, and strengthening our balance sheet with the support of the Public Investment Fund (PIF)."
Lucid will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 2:30 P.M. PT / 5:30 P.M. ET on February 25, 2025. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available on the same website. Lucid uses its ir.lucidmotors.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Lucid Group
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.
LUCID GROUP, INC.
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,606,865
$ 1,369,947
Short-term investments (including $15,000 and nil associated with a related party as of December 31, 2024 and
2,424,103
2,489,798
Accounts receivable, net (including $57,909 and $35,526 from a related party as of December 31, 2024 and
112,025
51,822
Inventory
407,774
696,236
Prepaid expenses
52,951
69,682
Other current assets (including $34,503 and nil associated with a related party as of December 31, 2024 and 2023,
270,218
79,670
Total current assets
4,873,936
4,757,155
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,262,612
2,810,867
Right-of-use assets
211,886
221,508
Long-term investments (including $20,000 and nil associated with a related party as of December 31, 2024 and 2023,
1,012,223
461,029
Other noncurrent assets
249,443
180,626
Investments in equity securities of a related party
37,831
81,533
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 9,647,931
$ 8,512,718
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 133,832
$ 108,724
Finance lease liabilities, current portion
6,788
8,202
Other current liabilities (including $126,417 and $92,258 associated with related parties as of December 31, 2024
1,024,671
891,484
Total current liabilities
1,165,291
1,008,410
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
76,096
77,653
Common stock warrant liability
19,514
53,664
Long-term debt
2,002,151
1,996,960
Other long-term liabilities (including $121,136 and $178,311 associated with related parties as of December 31, 2024
572,800
524,339
Derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)
639,425
-
Total liabilities
4,475,277
3,661,026
REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK
Preferred stock 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, Series A redeemable convertible
730,025
-
Preferred stock 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, Series B redeemable convertible
569,817
-
Total redeemable convertible preferred stock
1,299,842
-
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 15,000,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023;
303
230
Additional paid-in capital
16,808,018
15,066,080
Treasury stock, at cost, 857,825 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023
(20,716)
(20,716)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,099)
4,850
Accumulated deficit
(12,912,694)
(10,198,752)
Total stockholders' equity
3,872,812
4,851,692
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 9,647,931
$ 8,512,718
LUCID GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue (including $40,780 and $38,734 from a related party for the three
$ 234,473
$ 157,151
$ 807,832
$ 595,271
Costs and expenses
Cost of revenue
443,248
410,015
1,730,943
1,936,066
Research and development
280,285
242,977
1,176,453
937,012
Selling, general and administrative
243,890
241,026
900,952
797,235
Restructuring charges
-
-
20,304
24,546
Total cost and expenses
967,423
894,018
3,828,652
3,694,859
Loss from operations
(732,950)
(736,867)
(3,020,820)
(3,099,588)
Other income (expense), net
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
13,305
25,279
34,150
86,926
Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party
(4,898)
5,999
(43,057)
5,999
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable
292,600
-
155,350
-
Interest income
57,825
58,680
213,026
204,274
Interest expense (including $2,390 and $1,142 to related parties for the three
(10,271)
(7,777)
(32,923)
(24,915)
Other income (expense), net
(12,240)
934
(18,469)
(90)
Total other income, net
336,321
83,115
308,077
272,194
Loss before provision for income taxes
(396,629)
(653,752)
(2,712,743)
|
(2,827,394)
Provision for income taxes
589
14
1,199
1,026
Net loss
(397,218)
(653,766)
(2,713,942)
(2,828,420)
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)
(239,686)
-
(347,610)
-
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$ (636,904)
$ (653,766)
$ (3,061,552)
$ (2,828,420)
Weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
2,840,838,019
2,292,032,497
2,445,176,539
2,081,772,622
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$ (0.22)
$ (0.29)
$ (1.25)
$ (1.36)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax
$ (5,730)
$ 10,079
$ 1,942
$ 12,669
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(9,283)
5,134
(8,891)
3,753
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(15,013)
15,213
(6,949)
16,422
Comprehensive loss
$ (412,231)
$ (638,553)
$ (2,720,891)
$ (2,811,998)
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)
(239,686)
-
(347,610)
-
Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (651,917)
$ (638,553)
$ (3,068,501)
$ (2,811,998)
LUCID GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (397,218)
$ (653,766)
$ (2,713,942)
$ (2,828,420)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
90,843
67,498
295,337
233,531
Amortization of insurance premium
7,371
9,265
33,330
39,507
Non-cash operating lease cost
7,768
7,330
30,765
26,201
Stock-based compensation
77,069
63,851
285,872
257,283
Inventory and firm purchase commitments write-downs
174,100
171,574
590,198
906,069
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
(13,305)
(25,279)
(34,150)
(86,926)
Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party
4,898
(5,999)
43,057
(5,999)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred
(292,600)
-
(155,350)
-
Net accretion of investment discounts/premiums
(17,159)
(30,504)
(76,739)
(105,432)
Other non-cash items
1,217
6,267
5,983
34,205
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (including $12,937 and $(29,993) from a related party for the three months
(14,678)
(28,731)
(61,279)
(32,509)
Inventory
(112,850)
(82,077)
(334,242)
(658,010)
Prepaid expenses
1,812
(2,579)
(16,675)
(45,641)
Other current assets
(113,629)
(8,922)
(141,110)
4,758
Other noncurrent assets
(47,864)
(8,000)
(62,759)
(121,790)
Accounts payable
(7,808)
(24,709)
34,756
(139,519)
Other current liabilities
94,536
20,778
131,627
(42,508)
Other long-term liabilities (including $700 and $107,763 associated with a related party for the
24,350
49,454
125,647
75,447
Net cash used in operating activities
(533,147)
(474,549)
(2,019,674)
(2,489,753)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (including $(108,004) and $(13,634) from a related
(291,635)
(272,642)
(883,841)
(910,644)
Purchases of investments (including $(20,000) and nil from a related party for the three months
(2,248,670)
(413,028)
(4,622,890)
(3,998,282)
Proceeds from maturities of investments
860,684
1,240,320
4,112,084
3,720,890
Proceeds from sale of investments
95,193
-
100,193
148,388
Proceeds from government grant
-
97,500
-
97,500
Other investing activities
-
-
-
(4,827)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,584,428)
652,150
(1,294,454)
(946,975)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2024 Underwriting Agreement, net of issuance costs
718,357
-
718,357
-
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2024 Subscription Agreement to a related party, net of issuance costs
1,025,660
-
1,025,660
-
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2023 Underwriting Agreement, net of issuance costs
-
-
-
1,184,224
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2023 Subscription Agreement to a related party, net of issuance costs
-
-
-
1,812,641
Proceeds from issuance of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock to a related party
-
-
1,000,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock to a related party
-
-
750,000
-
Payments of issuance costs for Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock
(8)
-
(2,351)
-
Payments of issuance costs for Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock
(391)
-
(641)
-
Payment for credit facility issuance costs (including nil to a related party for the three months
(186)
-
(6,244)
-
Payment for finance lease liabilities
(534)
(891)
(3,166)
(5,425)
Proceeds from borrowings from a related party
79,844
19,991
79,844
62,911
Repayment of borrowings to a related party
-
-
(25,856)
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,637
3,022
4,883
10,343
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
8,104
8,747
19,208
23,836
Tax withholding payments for net settlement of employee awards
(1,519)
(2,910)
(10,021)
(17,615)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,830,964
27,959
3,549,673
3,070,915
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(286,611)
205,560
235,545
(365,813)
Beginning cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
1,893,663
1,165,947
1,371,507
1,737,320
Ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$ 1,607,052
$ 1,371,507
$ 1,607,052
$ 1,371,507
LUCID GROUP, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (GAAP)
$ (636,904)
$ (653,766)
$ (3,061,552)
$ (2,828,420)
Interest expense
10,271
7,777
32,923
24,915
Interest income
(57,825)
(58,680)
(213,026)
(204,274)
Provision for income taxes
589
14
1,199
1,026
Depreciation and amortization
90,843
67,498
295,337
233,531
Stock-based compensation
77,069
63,851
287,352
258,726
Restructuring charges
-
-
20,304
24,546
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
(13,305)
(25,279)
(34,150)
(86,926)
Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party
4,898
(5,999)
43,057
(5,999)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)
(292,600)
-
(155,350)
-
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)
239,686
-
347,610
-
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ (577,278)
$ (604,584)
$ (2,436,296)
$ (2,582,875)
Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (GAAP)
$ (636,904)
$ (653,766)
$ (3,061,552)
$ (2,828,420)
Stock-based compensation
77,069
63,851
287,352
258,726
Restructuring charges
-
-
20,304
24,546
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
(13,305)
(25,279)
(34,150)
(86,926)
Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party
4,898
(5,999)
43,057
(5,999)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable
(292,600)
-
(155,350)
-
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)
239,686
-
347,610
-
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and
$ (621,156)
$ (621,193)
$ (2,552,729)
$ (2,638,073)
Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and
$ (0.22)
$ (0.29)
$ (1.25)
$ (1.36)
Stock-based compensation
0.02
0.03
0.12
0.12
Restructuring charges
-
-
0.01
0.01
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
-
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.04)
Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party
-
-
0.02
-
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable
(0.10)
-
(0.06)
-
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)
0.08
-
0.14
-
Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$ (0.22)
$ (0.27)
$ (1.04)
$ (1.27)
Weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common
2,840,838,019
2,292,032,497
2,445,176,539
2,081,772,622
LUCID GROUP, INC.
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP)
$ (533,147)
$ (474,549)
$ (2,019,674)
$ (2,489,753)
Capital expenditures
(291,635)
(272,642)
(883,841)
(910,644)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ (824,782)
$ (747,191)
$ (2,903,515)
$ (3,400,397)
