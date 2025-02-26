Tanmiah Food Company: Tanmiah Showcases Sustainable Initiatives and Innovations at Makkah Halal Forum in Line with Its Vision and Commitment to Global Halal Leadership

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company (TADAWUL: 2281, "Tanmiah"), one of the leading Saudi-made halal protein brands in the region, is participating as a Platinum Sponsor in the second edition of the Makkah Halal Forum. This prestigious event, set to take place in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, will provide a platform to showcase the finest in halal services and products while allowing Tanmiah to highlight its leadership in the halal protein sector. The company will also share with guests and partners at its dedicated stand its pioneering sustainability initiatives and innovative product offerings.

As the Halal industry rapidly evolves, it emphasizes ethical sourcing and trust while integrating sustainable and innovative practices into the food sector. Tanmiah is at the forefront of this transformation, it upholds the highest standards of Halal integrity across its entire ecosystem, ensuring compliance at every stage of its operations. From the very foundation of its financial structure, Tanmiah secures Sharia-compliant financing for both working capital and capital expenditures (CAPEX), reinforcing its commitment to Halal business practices. Furthermore, throughout the whole supply chain, Tanmiah implements rigorous systems and processes that strictly adhere to Halal standards, guaranteeing that every product meets the highest levels of authenticity and conformity. Beyond that, the company integrates sustainability into its operations, prioritizing the health and well-being of consumers while minimizing environmental impact. By leveraging the strong global trust in Saudi Halal standards, Tanmiah continues to expand its reach into international markets, reinforcing its vision to become the number one global halal sustainable healthy protein company by 2030.

Tanmiah's commitment to sustainability is exemplified through a number of initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and fostering responsible practices. A standout project is the ambitious "One Million Trees" initiative in Saudi Arabia, which seeks to offset the company's environmental footprint through extensive afforestation efforts. This initiative has been recognized as a key contributor to the Saudi Green Initiative, with Tanmiah being selected as a partner in this significant national effort.

At the event, Tanmiah will present some of its innovative offerings including 'Tanmiah Life Omega-3 Chicken', fortified with Omega-3 to support heart, brain, and vision health, and 'Tanmiah Taste Secrets', a pre-marinated solution designed to meet the growing demand for health and convenience. These innovations exemplify Tanmiah's dedication to meeting evolving consumer demands while maintaining a strong commitment to health and sustainability.

"This participation underscores our commitment to driving the halal industry toward a more sustainable and ethical future. The Makkah Halal Forum serves as an ideal venue for the entire industry and for Tanmiah to showcase its commitment to innovation, sustainability, health, and the future of the halal sector. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and officials to share insights and drive meaningful change," said H.E. Amr Abdullah Al-Dabbagh, Chairman of Tanmiah Food Company.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, was invited to participate in the first panel discussion at the forum under the title "Industry Innovation for Sustainable Halal Food & Beverage Sector". Mr. Hamadani commented on Tanmiah's participation in the event stating: "Our approach to innovation is designed to balance environmental stewardship with social responsibility, ensuring that every new product we create aligns with our mission of sustainable progress-from using eco-friendly raw materials to optimizing resource efficiency across the value chain. By combining innovation, health, and sustainability, Tanmiah is helping shape the future of the halal food industry in a responsible and impactful way. Additionally, Tanmiah has been working on strategic partnerships with industry leaders to expand the access to global halal markets serving customers and extending the reach of our products leveraging on the trust in Saudi Halal Standards".

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, animal feed and health products, and fast-food franchise operations. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 147 farms as well as seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and five primary processing plants (slaughterhouses), Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

