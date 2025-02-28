Amazon unveiled its first quantum computer chip called "Ocelot," marking a significant step in its diversification strategy beyond e-commerce. The new chip, based on the "Cat Qubit" concept inspired by Schrödinger's cat thought experiment, promises to reduce error correction by up to 90 percent. This technological advancement could accelerate the development of practical quantum computing applications by five years while potentially reducing costs to just one-fifth of conventional approaches. The announcement comes just one week after Microsoft revealed its "Majorana 1" quantum chip, highlighting the intensifying competition among tech giants in the quantum computing sector. Despite this innovation, Amazon's stock experienced a slight decline of 0.2 percent on Thursday, closing at $213.87, after starting the trading day at $218.45.

Financial Performance Remains Strong

The minor stock dip contrasts with Amazon's robust financial results. The company reported earnings per share of $1.90 in its latest quarter, nearly doubling the previous year's $1.03 figure. Revenue increased by 10.49 percent to $187.79 billion compared to $169.96 billion in the same period last year. The quantum computing announcement had broader market implications, affecting specialized companies in the sector, with D-Wave, Rigetti Computing, and Quantum Computing experiencing stock declines of 2.04%, 5.44%, and 3.5% respectively. Analysts project earnings of $6.34 per share for Amazon in 2025, with the next quarterly financial results expected on April 24.

Ad

Fresh Amazon information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Amazon analysis...