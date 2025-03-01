Master Traders Wanted: Bybit Launches Half-Million USDT Crypto Challenge

DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched an exclusive derivatives trading challenge featuring USDT-the leading USD-denominated stablecoin-with a substantial prize pool of 500,000 USDT.

Throughout March, advanced crypto traders participate in the Bybit USDT Derivatives Trading Challenge for a share of the half-million USDT prize pool. The tiered benefits are as accessible as USDT itself-participants will receive USDT bonuses proportional to their contribution to the event's total trading volume, regardless of PnL% performance. This inclusive approach ensures both individual qualified traders and institutional participants can earn supplementary rewards beyond their potential trading gains.

From now to Mar. 31, participants may sign up for the event and start accumulating eligible trading volume in USDT derivatives products on Bybit. The more they trade, the larger their share of the prize pool.

"This Bybit-exclusive trading challenge demonstrates USDT's instrumental role in powering sophisticated trading opportunities that were once limited to traditional finance. By fusing Bybit's professional-grade trading infrastructure with USDT's stability, we're empowering traders to unleash their full potential and earn additional rewards while navigating the dynamic world of derivatives trading," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

With a market cap exceeding $140 billion, USDT has held its throne as the most traded stablecoin since its launch in 2014. By maintaining a steady one-to-one peg with the US dollar, USDT is blockchain's answer to the need for a stable, borderless medium of exchange. In the fast-moving derivatives markets, USDT offers a trusted anchor for agile trading strategies with the reliability of the US dollar. The central role of USDT in this trading challenge reflects both its dominance in the digital economy and its success in expanding access to sophisticated trading instruments like options and futures, particularly in regions underserved by traditional financial infrastructure.

Users may find more about the event, eligibility requirements and other terms and conditions: [USDT Festival] Derivatives Trading Challenge: Trade to Win a Share of 500,000 USDT

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

