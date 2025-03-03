XCMG Machinery: XCMG's Three Factories Recognized in China's 2024 National Green Factory List

XUZHOU, China, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425), a leading global construction machinery manufacturer, has proudly announced that three of its factories, specialized for road machinery, firefighting equipment and automotive products, have been officially included in China's 2024 National Green Factory List , a prestigious recognition from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. This recognition underscores XCMG's steadfast commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices, environmental responsibility, and innovation in green technology.

Three factories have been lauded for their continuous efforts to integrate green manufacturing processes, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance resource efficiency. This distinction highlights XCMG's role in helping China achieve its ambitious green development goals and contributes to the company's mission of delivering high-quality, eco-friendly products.

Commitment to Green Manufacturing and Clean Energy

XCMG continues to make significant strides in integrating clean energy into its manufacturing, with initiatives such as the use of green electricity and the optimization of waste treatment systems. A standout effort in 2024 was the launch of an 8.91 MW photovoltaic power project by XCMG Firefighting, which now provides nearly 20% of the factory's electricity consumption. This initiative has helped lower operational costs, cut carbon emissions, and reinforce XCMG's sustainability goals.

Meanwhile, the Road Machinery division's green factory places a strong emphasis on resource efficiency by leveraging automation and digital management. With the adoption of cutting-edge production technologies and a comprehensive green supply chain, XCMG optimizes resource use, enhances recycling, and improves production efficiency, while minimizing waste. This approach is setting new sustainability benchmarks in the manufacturing industry.

Technological Innovation and Green R&D

At XCMG, green product development is a top priority, with a focus on pioneering electric and low-emission technologies. The XD140EP, a fully electric light-duty roller produced by its Road Machinery division's eco-friendly factory, is China's first dual-drive, dual-vibration fully electric roller. This innovation overcomes issues like excessive noise, intense vibrations, and environmental pollution. Already in use on road construction projects in Hangzhou, it sets a new benchmark for sustainability in road machinery.

XCMG's dedication to sustainable development is reflected in its investment in electric-powered aerial work platforms and other low-emission products, which have earned widespread recognition and made a significant contribution to the greener construction machinery industry.

Beyond its product innovations, XCMG is also focusing on energy management and process improvements throughout its factories. The company's conservation efforts are further exemplified by the creation of an intelligent, automated factory equipped with 5G technology, autonomous assembly lines, and cutting-edge welding systems, ensuring optimal energy use and improved manufacturing precision.

Circular Economy and Waste Management

XCMG's commitment to a green, circular economy is further demonstrated through its comprehensive waste management initiatives. The company has made significant investments in systems designed to efficiently handle air, water, and solid waste. At the Firefighting division, advanced air pollution control systems, wastewater treatment plants, and solid waste recycling processes have been implemented to ensure that all emissions and waste are managed in line with environmental standards.

In addition to its product innovations, XCMG is placing a strong emphasis on energy management and process optimization across its facilities. A detailed energy audit at the Firefighting factory led to the adoption of specific energy-saving measures, dramatically improving energy efficiency. The company's dedication to sustainability is also evident in the development of an intelligent, automated factory equipped with 5G technology, autonomous assembly lines, and state-of-the-art welding systems, guaranteeing both optimal energy usage and heightened manufacturing precision.

