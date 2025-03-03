Kanazawa University Research: Kanazawa University Invites Industry Collaboration for Cutting-Edge Bio-SPM Research

KANAZAWA, Japan, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanazawa University's Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) is now accepting proposals from industry partners for collaborative research utilizing the world's most advanced bio-scanning probe microscope (Bio-SPM) technology. This initiative aims to foster groundbreaking industrial applications by leveraging WPI-NanoLSI's pioneering expertise in nano-life sciences.

Advancing Industry Innovation with Bio-SPM Technology

WPI-NanoLSI is dedicated to driving progress in nano-life sciences by advancing Bio-SPM technologies, including atomic resolution and 3D-AFM, high-speed AFM, scanning ion conductance microscopy (SICM), and cell measurement AFM. These techniques enable unprecedented visualization of dynamic biological and material phenomena at the nanoscale.



Through this collaboration, industry researchers and engineers will have the opportunity to work alongside WPI-NanoLSI experts to explore innovative applications of Bio-SPM technology. The scope of research extends beyond biological samples, encompassing a wide range of materials and industrial applications. The advanced imaging capabilities of Bio-SPM offer the potential to capture nanometer-scale phenomena in motion-achievements that remain unattainable with conventional measurement techniques.



Why Partner with WPI-NanoLSI?

With over 80 leading researchers and access to approximately 60 state-of-the-art Bio-SPM devices, WPI-NanoLSI has delivered significant scientific breakthroughs, including:



- Structural analysis of microtubule interiors (Nano Lett., 2025) -

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/highlights/32417/



- Real-time visualization of glutamate receptor molecule dynamics (ACS Nano, 2024) -

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/highlights/31557/



- Observation of influenza virus genome synthesis processes (ACS Nano, 2024) -

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/highlights/31433/



- Study of intrinsically disordered protein structures (Nat. Nanotechnology, 2020) -

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/highlights/19908/



- Live-cell nanoscale imaging (Sci Adv, 2021) -

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/highlights/22249/



For more details on the types of Bio-SPM and their applications, please visit the below link and click 'Overview of each Bio-SPM technology.'

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/research/applications/bio-spm/



Application and Selection Process

Interested companies can apply for collaborative research by specifying a WPI-NanoLSI researcher of choice or requesting assistance in finding a suitable research partner. Proposals will be evaluated based on their alignment with WPI-NanoLSI's Bio-SPM capabilities and the potential for impactful scientific and industrial advancements.



Due to high demand, some applications may not be accepted despite meeting eligibility criteria.



For more details on the application process, please visit the below link and click 'Application Guideline (for companies).'

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/research/applications/bio-spm/



Contact

Research Collaboration Office,

WPI-NanoLSI, Kanazawa University

Email: nanolsi_openf01@ml.kanazawa-u.ac.jp



About Kanazawa University and WPI-NanoLSI

Kanazawa University is a leading research institution dedicated to advancing science and technology on a global scale. The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) is at the forefront of nano-life science research, pioneering Bio-SPM technologies to explore biological structures and interactions with unprecedented detail.

