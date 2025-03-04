Mural Health and ICON Announce Partnership to Enhance Participant and Site Experience in Clinical Trials

BERWYN, Pa. and DUBLIN, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural Health Technologies, Inc., a patient-first clinical trial technology company, and ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization, today announce a partnership to utilize the participant management and payments platform, Mural Link.

ICON will utilize Mural Link's innovative functionality related to clinical trial participant payments, tax management, travel and concierge support, site-participant communication tools, and novel reporting and analytics capabilities.

"From our very first conversations with ICON, we were highly impressed by their commitment to patient care and innovation," said Sam Whitaker, CEO of Mural Health. "This partnership represents a shared vision of removing barriers to trial participation and advancing participation financial neutrality, while eliminating the need for site staff to manage highly manual, error-prone, and time-consuming administrative activities."

Mural Health's novel operating model and diverse payment options, including the industry's only fee-free debit card option, will assist ICON to eliminate significant financial barriers that prevent trial participation. ICON's customers will benefit from an increase in the total recruitable patient population, including large communities of historically underrepresented patient populations, and a reduction in participant-level operating challenges that drive patient-attrition.

"Mural Health's range of payment methods, unique approach to payment structure, and introduction of a fee-free participant environment are important additions to how we deliver care to patients," said Dr Gareth Milborrow, Executive Vice President, Business Operations, ICON. "We look forward to bringing these to our customers and, importantly, to delivering very tangible benefits to our patients and sites."

About ICON plc

ICON is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced development and commercialization services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, employed approximately 41,900 employees in 106 locations in 55 countries as at December 31, 2024. For further information about ICON, visit www.iconplc.com .

About Mural Health

Mural Health stands at the forefront as a patient-first technology innovator, devoted to simplifying clinical research engagement. The company targets areas ripe for significant enhancement, providing technological solutions designed to ease participation burdens for patients and caregivers alike, both locally and globally. With products like Mural Link, which streamlines participant payments, travel coordination, communication, and satisfaction measurement, Mural Health is dedicated to improving the clinical trial experience. For further information about Mural Health, visit https://www.muralhealth.com/

