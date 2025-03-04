BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC ("the Company")
(LEI:549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R
As at 28 February 2025 in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R, BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that it had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
Empiric Student Property PLC
Great Portland Estates PLC
Hammerson PLC
Sirius Real Estate Limited
Workspace Group PLC
4 March 2025
END
