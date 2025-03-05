Polyshine Solar CO.,LTD: Polyshine Solar Unveils New Generation of Lightweight Flexible PV Modules at 18th Italian International Renewable Energy Exhibition 2025

RIMINI, Italy, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, 2025, at the opening of 18th Italian International Renewable Energy Exhibition (KEY ENERGY), Polyshine Solar captivated global attention with its revolutionary lightweight flexible photovoltaic modules. Designed to redefine rooftop solar adoption worldwide, the product combines ultra-lightweight engineering, easy installation, and a 25-year performance guarantee, empowering households and businesses to utilize clean energy.

Key Innovations

70% Weight Reduction: Utilizing patented polymer encapsulation technology, the modules achieve a remarkable weight reduction of 70% compared to traditional glass-based panels (as light as 2.92 kg/?). With a bending radius of 0.5 meters, they eliminate installation barriers for curved surfaces or low-load-bearing structures, requiring zero retrofitting costs. Easy Installation: Featuring peel-and-stick adhesion or strap-fastening options, the system enables rapid, secure deployment of distributed solar stations, making green energy accessible in minutes. Global Compliance: Certified by TUV, CQC, CE, and other international authorities, the product meets diverse energy transition needs across markets.

Product Lineup

Commercial & Industrial Rooftop Series : Seamlessly adheres to curved or low-load roofs without drilling or mounting frames.

: Seamlessly adheres to curved or low-load roofs without drilling or mounting frames. Balcony Solar Solutions: Integrated grommets and Velcro straps allow DIY installation, transforming urban spaces into micro power plants.

Driving the Energy Transition

Polyshine Solar represents not just a product but a paradigm shift. By simplifying solar installation to "stick-and-generate" ease, it democratizes access to renewable energy. At the exhibition, the company received over 2,000 inquiries, underscoring its transformative potential. Moving forward, Polyshine Solar plans global deployment of its systems, turning underutilized rooftops into clean energy assets and empowering every building owner to contribute to sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634469/Visitors_explore_Polyshine_Solar_booth.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634470/Visitors_explore_Polyshine_Solar_booth_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyshine-solar-unveils-new-generation-of-lightweight-flexible-pv-modules-at-18th-italian-international-renewable-energy-exhibition-2025-302393279.html