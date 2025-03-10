VerifyVASP Pte Ltd: HASHKEY GLOBAL PARTNERS WITH VERIFYVASP TO EXPAND GLOBAL TRAVEL RULE COMPLIANCE

Strategic partnership strengthens regulatory compliance across HashKey Global's international exchange network.

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Global, a leading licensed exchange, and VerifyVASP, a global Travel Rule solution provider, have announced a strategic partnership to deploy comprehensive Travel Rule compliance solutions across HashKey's international network of licensed exchanges. This initiative aligns with the accelerated enforcement of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Travel Rule regulations by jurisdictions worldwide, addressing evolving anti-money laundering (AML) requirements for virtual asset transactions.

HashKey Global, as the flagship licensed exchange under HashKey Group, stands out as a leading platform in the digital asset industry. It is designed to deliver a secure, transparent, and reliable trading experience for users worldwide. The platform incorporates comprehensive measures such as robust asset segregation, stringent information security protocols, insurance coverage, independent audits, and secure payment settlement systems. These features ensure the highest level of protection for user assets and data while maintaining operational transparency.

Since integrating with VerifyVASP's network of Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) last year, HashKey Global has successfully processed thousands of verifications, ensuring compliant and accurate transfers of assets received by the intended counterparty and corresponding beneficiary.

Tim Xing, Board Director, HashKey Global, said: "This partnership with VerifyVASP reinforces HashKey Global's commitment to setting the industry standard for regulatory compliance and security. As global enforcement of the Travel Rule accelerates, we are proactively enhancing our infrastructure to ensure seamless and compliant virtual asset transactions. By expanding this integration across our licensed exchanges, we continue to build a trusted and transparent digital asset ecosystem for users worldwide."

"We are thrilled to be supporting HashKey Global in their Travel Rule compliance," said ShihYun Chia, CEO at VerifyVASP. "This partnership demonstrates HashKey's commitment to regulatory excellence and contributes to building a more compliant digital asset ecosystem globally. It also marks a significant milestone of successful travel rule implementation in the digital asset regulatory landscape."

About HashKey Global

HashKey Global is the flagship digital asset exchange under HashKey Group, offering licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide, and becomes one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges in 2024. HashKey Global has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority providing mainstream trading and service products such as LaunchPad, contracts, leverage, etc.

Please read our latest Disclaimer .

For more details, please visit global.hashkey.com

Follow HashKey on X , Telegram , and Discord

About VerifyVASP

VerifyVASP is a decentralised messaging protocol for Travel Rule compliance supported by regulated VASPs. VerifyVASP provides comprehensive Travel Rule solutions that include counterparty due diligence, messaging protocol, on-chain risk analysis and consultation on Travel Rule/personal data protection requirements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636814/VerifyVASP_HashKey_Global.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hashkey-global-partners-with-verifyvasp-to-expand-global-travel-rule-compliance-302395817.html