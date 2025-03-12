BizClik Media Unveils the March Edition of Sustainability Magazine

The latest edition of Sustainability Magazine features exclusive insights from executives at DBS Bank, Vodafone, JLR, NetApp, and more.

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing digital media company, has launched the March edition of Sustainability Magazine . As a leading publication in sustainability, ESG, and energy, this issue explores innovations, industry leadership, and emerging trends shaping the future.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive cover interview with Tom Brady, who has transitioned from NFL star to sustainable boat racer. His E1 Team Brady, led by Joe Sturdy and Ben King, has not only made waves in racing but also in sustainability leadership.

Key highlights include:

DBS Bank - Terence Yong & Shilpa Gulrajani discuss how DBS is enabling Asia-Pacific's transition to net zero through sustainable financing.

- discuss how DBS is enabling Asia-Pacific's transition to net zero through sustainable financing. Vodafone - Paul Greenley, Senior Principal Manager, DC Infrastructure & Facilities , shares insights into Vodafone's data centre transformation.

- , shares insights into Vodafone's data centre transformation. Evobits IT - Founder Silviu Catalin Balaci explains how the company is reshaping data centre infrastructure in Eastern Europe.

- Founder explains how the company is reshaping data centre infrastructure in Eastern Europe. JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) - Andrea Debbane, Chief Sustainability Officer , discusses embedding sustainability within the luxury brand.

- , discusses embedding sustainability within the luxury brand. Executive Insight - Nicola Acutt, Ph.D., Chief Sustainability Officer at NetApp , on dark data, regulations, and resilience.

- , on dark data, regulations, and resilience. Top 10 Sustainable Fashion Brands - featuring Patagonia, Lululemon, and more leading the way in ethical fashion.

- featuring Patagonia, Lululemon, and more leading the way in ethical fashion. Industry Leaders - insights from Nike, Adidas, Marks & Spencer, HSBC, ADM, BlackRock, Wells Fargo, Zero Technologies, Google, and more.

About BizClik

BizClik is a leading digital media company, producing industry-specific insights across multiple global sectors, including Sustainability, Technology, AI, FinTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Data Centres, and Cybersecurity.

