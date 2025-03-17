Anzeige
Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2024 results with strong performance across all metrics

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2024 results with strong performance across all metrics 

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) 
Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2024 results with strong performance across all metrics 
17-March-2025 / 06:48 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF 
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS 
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES FY 2024 RESULTS WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL METRICS 
   -- Top range of FY 2024 updated guidance achieved. 
   -- Net rental income of EUR423 million, higher by 3% as compared to EUR411 million in FY 2023. 
   -- Solid like-for-like rental growth of 3.8%, driven by in-place rent growth. 
   -- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR335 million in FY 2024, higher by 5% as compared to EUR320 million in FY 2023. 
   -- FFO I of EUR188 million in 2024 (1.08 per share), 2% higher as compared to EUR184 million in 2023, driven 
  robust growth in adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by the higher finance expenses and perpetual notes attribution. 
 
   -- Full year positive property revaluation of +0.5% on a like-for-like basis, following devaluation in H1 
  and marking first positive revaluation result in 2 years, driven by operational growth and underlining shift in 
  momentum. 
   -- Signed EUR350 million disposals in FY 2024, of which EUR125 million in Q4 2024 alone, up from EUR190 million in 
  2023. In 2024, EUR270 million disposals have been closed, carried at a slight 2% discount to book value, and 
  supporting deleveraging and strengthening the balance sheet. 
   -- LTV ratio down 4% to 33% as of December 2024, compared to 37% in December 2023. 
   -- ICR ratio of 5.7x and EUR6.4 billion of unencumbered assets (73% of total portfolio value). 
   -- Profit of EUR242 million as a result of strong operational profits, supported by the positive property 
  revaluation. 
   -- EPRA NTA amounted to EUR4.3 billion or EUR24.3 per share as of December 2024. 
   -- 2025 FFO I guidance in the range of EUR185 million to EUR195 million. 
Luxembourg, 17 March 2025 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP" or the "Company") reports its financial results for the 
2024 financial year, with net rental income of EUR423 million, an increase of 3% compared to EUR411 million in 2023. The 
rise in net rental income was primarily driven by like-for-like rental growth of 3.8%, stemming from in-place rent 
growth and extraction of the portfolio's embedded growth potential. Positive impacts from operational growth were 
partially offset by the impact of net disposals. The Company's operational performance was reflected in an adjusted 
EBITDA of EUR335 million, up 5% from EUR320 million in 2023. FFO I for 2024 amounted to EUR188 million, 2% higher as compared 
to EUR184 million in 2023. Solid operational growth was offset by a higher finance expenses and perpetual notes 
attribution. FFO I per share stood at EUR1.08 in 2024, 1% higher compared to EUR1.07 in 2023, with full-year FFO I guidance 
achieved at the upper end of the expected range. 
As part of its consolidated annual report, GCP conducted a full revaluation of its portfolio, recording property 
revaluations of EUR50 million, representing a like-for-like change of +0.5% compared to December 2023. Independent 
external valuers assessed the full portfolio, ensuring an up-to-date status of the portfolio value. In the second half 
of 2024, market conditions improved while strong operational growth continued, leading to a recovery in property values 
compared to the first half of the year. Rental yield has increased slightly to 4.9% as of December 2024, from 4.8% in 
December 2023, as revaluations gains came from rental like-for-like growth and high reversionary potential embedded in 
the portfolio. As of December 2024, the rental yield has returned to its December 2018 level, highlighting GCP's 
conservative valuation approach over the years and consequently resulted in reduced valuation volatility over time, 
while better positioning GCP going forward. 
In 2024, GCP continued to take a proactive approach to its balance sheet and liquidity management through property 
disposals and dividend suspension, strengthening its financial position and reducing financing risk. During the year, 
GCP successfully disposed assets amounting to ca. EUR270 million around book values. The Company maintains a sizeable 
disposal pipeline, but has become more selective, focusing on price optimization over liquidity. During 2024, GCP also 
launched perpetual exchanges and tender offers for perpetual notes with an aggregate nominal amount of EUR550 million, 
which was well received in the market, achieving an acceptance rate of over 85%. Additionally, the Company issued its 
Series Y bond with a volume of EUR500 million and a coupon of 4.375%, which was oversubscribed seven times, reflecting 
strong investor demand. The proceeds were used to repay short-term debt in the amount of ca. EUR570 million, enhancing 
the maturity profile and supporting balance sheet stability. The Company's liquidity position reached EUR1.5 billion as 
of December 2024, driven by operational cash flows and proceeds from disposals. The Company reported an LTV ratio of 
33%, significantly lower compared to 37% in 2023. This decrease reflects both the positive revaluations recorded in H2 
2024 and the Company's ongoing deleveraging efforts, strengthening its position to pursue accretive growth 
opportunities. The average cost of debt was 1.9%, with an average debt maturity of 4.8 years as of 2024. 
The results for 2024 reflect an improvement in the market situation, allowing GCP to strengthen its balance sheet and 
reduce uncertainty. While credit rating metrics have improved in 2024, the rating outlook remains negative and headroom 
to the rating threshold is limited. As GCP is strongly committed to its credit rating, and a dividend distribution 
could potentially harm the Company's efforts to stabilise the rating, the decision whether to recommend a dividend for 
2024 has not been made yet and will be given before the AGM in June 2025. 
Refael Zamir, CEO of Grand City Properties: "We are proud to present our 2024 results, marking a pivotal year in which 
we have successful addressed the challenges we have encountered. The actions we took in 2024, supported by positive 
improvement in the market, are putting us in a strong position for the year ahead." 
Financial statements for FY 2024 are available on the Company's website: https://www.grandcityproperties.com/ 
investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/ 
For definitions of the alternative performance measures please see the relevant section in the pages 174-180 of the 
financial statements for FY 2024, which you can find on the website under investor relations > publications > financial 
reports or follow this link: 
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/grandcityproperties.com/Data_Objects/Downloads/Financial_Reports/FY_2024_Financials 
/GCP_FY_2024.pdf 
 
About the Company 
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in 
Germany and London. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant 
management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated 
under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 
Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre 
de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime 
Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
Contact: 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
37, Boulevard Joseph II, 
L-1840 Luxembourg 
T: +352 28 77 87 86 
E: info@grandcity.lu 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
Investor Relations Team: 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
E: gcp-ir@grandcity.lu 
 
DISCLAIMER: 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 
THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES 
SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT 
REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE 
SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE 
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND 
MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM 
IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY 
OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS 
COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR 
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN 
ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. 
IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED 
ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED 
(THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2025 01:49 ET (05:49 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
