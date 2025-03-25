Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure Launches SolarFlow 800 Pro and SolarFlow 2400 AC - Next-Gen AI Energy Storage Unveiled

SolarFlow 800 Pro is the industry's first AI-driven energy storage system for balcony power plants

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech company, today launches two groundbreaking AI energy storage systems: SolarFlow 800 Pro, the industry's first intelligent balcony power plant solution, and the SolarFlow 2400 AC, a lightweight, AC-coupled system for rooftop photovoltaic households. These solutions harness AI to optimize energy flows, enhance renewable energy utilization, and deliver significant cost savings.

SolarFlow Pro 800 - Smart balcony power plant solution

The SolarFlow 800 Pro integrates a microinverter, hub controller, and a battery into a compact all-in-one design, it features a 1.92kWh battery (expandable up to 11.52kWh) and supports four 660W MPPT for up to 2640W of solar input, which makes it delivers over 2300 kWh annually. Enhanced by a 14V low-voltage startup for weak-light performance, GanZen gallium nitride(GaN) technology for a 96% charging efficiency, and a 48V system that minimizes energy losses by 25%, the SolarFlow 800 Pro ensures reliability. With off-grid modes providing up to 1,000W, it guarantees uninterrupted power for essential devices during outages.

SolarFlow 2400 AC - Storage solution for rooftop photovoltaic systems

The SolarFlow 2400 AC is a plug-and-play solution tailored for rooftop solar users, particularly those without existing energy storage systems or those seeking to lower electricity costs through TOU (Time of Use) pricing, it features an AC-coupled system that pairs with a microinverter and hub controller without wiring changes, delivering up to 2,400W bidirectional AC power from a 2.88kWh AB3000X battery (expandable up to 17.28kWh). With third-generation silicon carbide (SiC) technology achieving up to 96.5% AC efficiency and 2,400W off-grid output, its lightweight, modular design simplifies installation and adapts to growing energy demands.

Optimized energy flows with the ZENKI Home Energy Management System

ZENKI is the core AI technology module powering the HEMS Energy Management System. This intelligent platform predicts, schedules, and optimizes energy flows to maximize clean energy utilization, reduce costs, and enhance management convenience.

Featuring the AI-driven ZENKI, the SolarFlow 800 Pro and SolarFlow 2400 AC optimize energy flows by learning from your usage data and analyzing factors such as weather forecasts, battery capacity, and dynamic tariffs from over 700 European providers to tailor a customized energy plan. Continuously adapting to your habits, ZENKI can save up to 42% on energy bills through precise real-time adjustments (<3 seconds, 1W precision), with an intuitive dashboard empowering users to foster sustainability and grid independence.

Prices and availability

SolarFlow 800 Pro + Shelly Pro 3EM: €959

SolarFlow 2400 AC + AB3000X + Shelly Pro 3EM: €1,438

SolarFlow 800 Pro and SolarFlow 2400 AC can be pre-ordered from April 1, 2025, at prices starting from 959 euros and 599 euros. Find out more at Zendure's official website and Amazon.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

