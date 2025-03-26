HEALWELL achieved record annual revenue from continuing operations of approximately $39 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 433% compared to fiscal 2023. HEALWELL achieved record quarterly revenue from continuing operations of $15.2 million in Q4-2024, 692% higher than the $1.9 million generated in Q4-2023 and 11% higher than the $13.7 million generated in Q3-2024.

On December 16, 2024, HEALWELL announced the acquisition of Orion Health Holdings Limited (" Orion Health ", or " Orion "), a leader in global healthcare technology, with over 70 worldwide customers in 11 countries. Orion is expected to contribute more than $100 million in annual revenues and propel the Company into being Adjusted EBITDA positive thereafter. Furthermore, in anticipation of the closing of the Orion Health acquisition, the Company has proactively executed several cost optimization initiatives.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce its audited consolidated financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. A summary of the Company's financial and operational results is set out below, and more detailed information is contained in the annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.com. Financial measures described as "Adjusted" in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures and may not be comparable to other similar measures disclosed by other companies. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures below for more information.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, HEALWELL's CEO, commented, "Although 2024 was a landmark year for HEALWELL, we're even more excited about 2025, as we are expecting to close the acquisition of Orion Health on April 1, 2025. The acquisition of Orion Health will be transformational for HEALWELL, bringing together healthcare artificial intelligence technology with a global market leader in healthcare data interoperability. Orion Health can truly be described as a unified healthcare SaaS platform, uniting patient healthcare data from across the healthcare ecosystem into a single integrated platform, revealing insights and empowering people to take control of their own healthcare. With over 70 sites worldwide and covering over 150 million patient lives, Orion is a global powerhouse in health data infrastructure and its robust SaaS recurring revenue model and strong profitability is expected to propel HEALWELL to a new level. Orion generates over $100 million in annual topline revenue and will singlehandedly propel the Company to being profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis. With the combined scale and capabilities of HEALWELL and Orion Health's platforms, the Company is well positioned to seize new opportunities with a rapidly growing pipeline of public sector contracts amidst the expanding 'Buy Canadian' movement in the Canadian healthcare ecosystem."

Dr. Dobranowski further adds, "2024 has been a defining year for HEALWELL, marked by unprecedented and transformational growth. We closed the year with approximately $39 million in revenue, achieving 433% growth and improving profitability. A key driver of this success was our newly acquired subsidiaries, including Intrahealth Solutions, VeroSource Solutions, Bio Pharma Services, and Mutuo Health Solutions. These acquisitions not only strengthened our business from a financials perspective, but also strategically expanded our customer base, artificial intelligence and technology offerings, and brought new market opportunities in both the private and public sectors. Over the past year we also made significant strides in the life sciences sector, ending the year with 30 signed MSAs combined for both Pentavere and Khure Health businesses, which includes agreements with 7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world. This is just the beginning of our journey in delivering value to the life sciences sector and we are excited to explore more opportunities with them in 2025."

Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer of HEALWELL, commented, "Combined with our recently signed credit agreement, HEALWELL has financing arrangements for over $100 million in place to support the completion of the Orion Health acquisition, which is expected to close on April 1st. We would like to thank our new shareholders and financial banking partners as their support reinforces our ability to execute our strategic vision and unlocks new growth opportunities for the Company. With the acquisition of Orion Health, we will be well positioned to leverage new synergies to enhance operational efficiencies, accelerate growth and drive profitability in the business. Looking ahead, our focus remains on sustaining momentum, increasing Adjusted EBITDA, and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

Fiscal 2024 Annual Financial Highlights:

Significant financial highlights for the Company's continuing operations during the year ended December 31, 2024 included:

HEALWELL achieved annual revenue from continuing operations of approximately $39 million during 2024, an increase of 433% compared to revenue of $7.3 million in 2023.

HEALWELL achieved Gross Profit (2) of $17.3 million in 2024, compared to $1.2 million in 2023.

of $17.3 million in 2024, compared to $1.2 million in 2023. HEALWELL achieved a Gross Margin (2) percentage of 44% during 2024 compared to 17% in 2023.

percentage of 44% during 2024 compared to 17% in 2023. During fiscal 2024, HEALWELL reported Adjusted EBITDA(1) loss of $1 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.9 million in 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Significant financial highlights for the Company's continuing operations during the three months ended December 31, 2024 included:

HEALWELL achieved quarterly revenue from continuing operations of $15.2 million in Q4-2024, an increase of 692% compared to revenue of $1.9 million generated in Q4-2023. The growth in revenue is primarily attributable acquisitions, including Pentavere Research Group (" Pentavere "), Intrahealth Systems Limited (" Intrahealth "), BioPharma Services Inc. (" BioPharma "), VeroSource Solutions Inc. (" VeroSource ") and Mutuo Health Solutions Inc. (" Mutuo "). Mutuo .

"), Intrahealth Systems Limited (" "), BioPharma Services Inc. (" "), VeroSource Solutions Inc. (" ") and Mutuo Health Solutions Inc. (" "). Mutuo . HEALWELL achieved Gross Profit (2) of $7.0 million during Q4-2024, an increase of 1,179% compared to $0.54 million in Q4-2023. The increase in Gross Profit is primarily attributed to an increase in revenue from the acquisitions made over the past year.

of $7.0 million during Q4-2024, an increase of 1,179% compared to $0.54 million in Q4-2023. The increase in Gross Profit is primarily attributed to an increase in revenue from the acquisitions made over the past year. HEALWELL achieved a Gross Margin (2) percentage of 46% during Q4-2024, compared to 28% in Q4-2023. The improvement in Gross Margin was also primarily due to the contribution of higher gross margin acquisitions of Intrahealth and VeroSource.

percentage of 46% during Q4-2024, compared to 28% in Q4-2023. The improvement in Gross Margin was also primarily due to the contribution of higher gross margin acquisitions of Intrahealth and VeroSource. During Q4-2024, HEALWELL reported an Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of $5.4 million, compared to loss of $1.5 million in Q4-2023.

loss of $5.4 million, compared to loss of $1.5 million in Q4-2023. As of December 31, 2024, HEALWELL had $9.4 million in cash, compared to $15.2 million as of September 30, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Business and Operational Highlights

Significant business and operational highlights for the Company during the three months ended December 31, 2024 included:

Investment in Abstractive Health to Advance Generative AI-Powered Clinical Documentation: On October 22, 2024, HEALWELL announced a USD$250,000 strategic investment and commercialization agreement with Abstractive Health (" Abstractive Health "), a healthcare AI company specializing in providing physicians with an automated, accurate and medically relevant AI assistant that delivers patient summaries using proprietary generative AI technology.

On October 22, 2024, HEALWELL announced a USD$250,000 strategic investment and commercialization agreement with Abstractive Health (" "), a healthcare AI company specializing in providing physicians with an automated, accurate and medically relevant AI assistant that delivers patient summaries using proprietary generative AI technology. Acquisition of Mutuo Health Solutions: On November 1, 2024, HEALWELL acquired a 51% controlling interest in Toronto-based Mutuo for a total purchase price of approximately $5.7 million. Mutuo is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to automate medical transcription and note generation for healthcare professionals. The company's flagship product, AutoScribe, transcribes clinician-patient conversations into accurate medical notes in real time, integrated seamlessly with Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems such as PS Suite, Oscar EMR, Cerner, and Epic.

On November 1, 2024, HEALWELL acquired a 51% controlling interest in Toronto-based Mutuo for a total purchase price of approximately $5.7 million. Mutuo is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to automate medical transcription and note generation for healthcare professionals. The company's flagship product, AutoScribe, transcribes clinician-patient conversations into accurate medical notes in real time, integrated seamlessly with Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems such as PS Suite, Oscar EMR, Cerner, and Epic. Expansion of Pharmaceutical Partnerships: On November 5, 2024, HEALWELL announced its subsidiaries executed five new Master Services Agreements (MSAs) with pharmaceutical partners, enhancing commercialization opportunities for its AI-powered patient identification solutions.

On November 5, 2024, HEALWELL announced its subsidiaries executed five new Master Services Agreements (MSAs) with pharmaceutical partners, enhancing commercialization opportunities for its AI-powered patient identification solutions. Pentavere Receives Prix Galien USA 2024 Award for Best Digital Health Startup: On November 12, 2024, the Company announced Pentavere received the prestigious Prix Galien USA 2024 Award for Best Digital Health Startup for its contributions in AI and Life Sciences. The Prix Galian Award is among the global health innovation industry's most renowned honors, recognizing outstanding biomedical, medical and technological achievements that improve the human condition.

On November 12, 2024, the Company announced Pentavere received the prestigious Prix Galien USA 2024 Award for Best Digital Health Startup for its contributions in AI and Life Sciences. The Prix Galian Award is among the global health innovation industry's most renowned honors, recognizing outstanding biomedical, medical and technological achievements that improve the human condition. VeroSource Solutions Drives Expansion in Canadian Healthcare Sector: On November 27, 2024, HEALWELL's subsidiary, VeroSource Solutions, reported rapid expansion in Canada's public healthcare sector. More than 600,000 New Brunswick residents can now generate a Patient Summary via the MyHealthNB platform, powered by VeroSource technology.

On November 27, 2024, HEALWELL's subsidiary, VeroSource Solutions, reported rapid expansion in Canada's public healthcare sector. More than 600,000 New Brunswick residents can now generate a Patient Summary via the MyHealthNB platform, powered by VeroSource technology. HEALWELL to Acquire Orion Health, Creating a Global Leader in AI-Driven Healthcare: On December 16, 2024, HEAWELL announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Auckland, New Zealand based Orion Health, a subscription license and services revenue business serving marquee public sector clients globally with data interoperability and healthcare navigation products and services. The aggregate purchase price of the transaction is $175 million NZD plus a performance based earnout of up to a further $25 million NZD. On closing, HEALWELL will satisfy the purchase price of $144 million CAD with$86 million CAD in cash and $57.4 million CAD in HEALWELL Class A Subordinate Voting Shares. The acquisition of Orion Health will represent a transformative milestone in HEALWELL's journey to become a global leader in healthcare technology and artificial intelligence. The transaction is expected to close on April 1, 2025 and remains subject to a limited number of conditions precedent.

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2024

Significant business and operational highlights for the Company subsequent to December 31, 2024 included:

Shareholder Approval for Orion Health Acquisition: On January 15, 2025, HEALWELL obtained written shareholder approval for its pending acquisition of Orion Health and related financing. This approval represents a key step in finalizing the acquisition and integrating Orion Health into HEALWELL's growing AI-driven healthcare ecosystem.

On January 15, 2025, HEALWELL obtained written shareholder approval for its pending acquisition of Orion Health and related financing. This approval represents a key step in finalizing the acquisition and integrating Orion Health into HEALWELL's growing AI-driven healthcare ecosystem. $25.5M Equity Tranche Completion: On January 21, 2025, HEALWELL announced the closing of the first tranche of its Bought Deal Acquisition Financing, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $25.5 million.

On January 21, 2025, HEALWELL announced the closing of the first tranche of its Bought Deal Acquisition Financing, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $25.5 million. $30M Convertible Debt Tranche Closure: On January 28, 2025, HEALWELL announced the closing of the second tranche of its Bought Deal Acquisition Financing, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $27.3 million, after considering the OID (Original Issue Discount) on the underlying debentures.

On January 28, 2025, HEALWELL announced the closing of the second tranche of its Bought Deal Acquisition Financing, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $27.3 million, after considering the OID (Original Issue Discount) on the underlying debentures. Strategic Cost Optimization Initiative: On February 3, 2025, HEALWELL provided a corporate update highlighting a cost optimization initiative aimed at streamlining operations and maximizing M&A efficiencies. The Company expects to achieve at least $3.0 million in annual cost savings, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence.

On February 3, 2025, HEALWELL provided a corporate update highlighting a cost optimization initiative aimed at streamlining operations and maximizing M&A efficiencies. The Company expects to achieve at least $3.0 million in annual cost savings, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence. Khure Health's Expansion in AI-Powered Disease Detection : On February 24, 2025, HEALWELL's Khure Health reported a significant acceleration in user adoption and partnerships in its AI-powered co-pilots for disease detection. In Q4 2024 alone, Khure Health assisted physicians in identifying over 43,000 high-risk patients, further strengthening its impact on preventive care and physician support.

: On February 24, 2025, HEALWELL's Khure Health reported a significant acceleration in user adoption and partnerships in its AI-powered co-pilots for disease detection. In Q4 2024 alone, Khure Health assisted physicians in identifying over 43,000 high-risk patients, further strengthening its impact on preventive care and physician support. $50M Credit Agreement Led by Scotiabank and RBC to Support Orion Acquisition: On February 26, 2025, HEALWELL announced the signing of a $50 million credit agreement, led by Scotiabank and RBC, to support its acquisition of Orion Health. The financing includes a $20 million term loan and a $30 million revolving credit facility, with an additional uncommitted accordion feature of up to $25 million. Combined with recent capital raises, HEALWELL has secured over $100 million in funding for the transaction. The Company has initiated the pre-closing reorganization process with a target closing date of April 1, 2025, marking a significant step in expanding its global healthcare intelligence platform.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

HEALWELL will be holding a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT). The call will be hosted by Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Webcast link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13983

Toll-Free North America: 1-833-752-3509

International Toll: 1-647-846-7993

HEALWELL AI INC. (formerly known as MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

As at 31 December 2024 and 2023











(unaudited)



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



9,413

19,162

Accounts receivable



5,969

1,115

Contract assets



326

-

Prepaid and other assets



2,351

1,203

Lease receivables



269

126







18,327

21,606

Assets classified as held for sale



-

1,150





18,327

22,756 Non-current assets











Property and equipment



793

531

Intangible assets



28,303

12,506

Right-of-use assets



4,122

3,202

Goodwill



65,601

12,305

Investment in equity securities



4,114

410

Call option and warrants



2,251

1,500

Other assets



115

237

Lease receivables



366

249





123,992

53,696













Liabilities









Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



9,605

5,978

Acquisition related payables



6,596

443

Deferred revenue



2,453

335

Related party loan-current



1,780

672

Contingent consideration



1,391

-

Other liabilities



-

86

Lease liability



946

1,010

Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale



-

897





22,771

9,421 Long-term liabilities











Lease liability



5,237

4,264

Related party loan



9,478

10,508

Deferred tax liabilities



5,250

2,024

Contingent consideration



3,351

260

Non-controlling interest redeemable liability



-

1,282

Debentures payable



2,970

2,932

Loan payable



1,792

1,541





50,849

32,232













Shareholders' equity











Share capital



140,388

67,368

Convertible debenture options reserve



1,733

1,964

Contributed surplus



16,987

12,567

Translation reserve



(3)

-

Deficit



(94,389)

(69,249)

Equity attributable to HEALWELL AI Inc.



64,716

12,650

Non-controlling interest



8,675

8,814





73,391

21,464 123,992

53,696



HEALWELL AI INC. (formerly known as MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.)

Consolidated Statement of Profit (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the years ended 31 December 2024 and 2023











December 31,

(unaudited)





2024



2023

Continuing operations















Revenue





38,972



7,317

Total revenue





38,972



7,317

Cost of revenue





21,657



6060

Gross profit





17,315



1,257



















Expenses











General and administrative





42,694



1,088

Research and development





5,795



4,811

Sales and marketing





2,381



1,280

Impairment charges





5,385



10,896

Operating expenses





56,255



28,971













Loss before other expense (income) and taxes



(38,940 )

(27,714 )











Financing expenses





1,972



1,755

Changes in fair value of call options





950



-

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration





(2,580 )

223

Changes in fair value of investments





(277 )

134

Loss on settlement of shares-contingent consideration





-



677

Loss on fixed assets write off





228



-

Debt forgiveness





(7,863 )

-

Liability extinguishment





(3,088 )

-

Impairment of investment in an associate





-



2,180







(10,658 )

4,969

Loss before taxes from continuing operations





(28,282 )

(32,683 ) Income taxes recovery





(1,685 )

(542 ) Net loss for the period on continuing operations, net of

tax





(26,597 )

(32,141 ) Net (loss) profit on discontinued operations, net of tax





(54 )

596

Net loss for the period





(26,651 )

(31,545 )











Other Comprehensive Expense











Foreign currency translation of foreign operations



(3 )

-

Net comprehensive loss for the period





(26,654 )

(31,545 )











Net (loss)/profit attributed to











Non-controlling interests





(1,187 )

52

Shareholders of HEALWELL AI Inc.





(25,464 )

(31,597 )





(26,651 )

(31,545 ) Net comprehensive (loss) earnings attributable to











Non-controlling interests





(1,187 )

52

Shareholders of HEALWELL AI Inc.





(25,467 )

(31,597 )





(26,654 )

(31,545 ) Loss per share attributable to HEALWELL AI Inc.









Basic and diluted - Continuing operations



(0.19 )

(0.56 ) Basic and diluted - Discontinued operations





(0.00 )

0.01

Basic and diluted -Continuing & discontinued operations





(0.19 )

(0.55 )

HEALWELL AI INC. (formerly known as MCI ONEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the years ended 31 December 2024









December 31, (unaudited)





2024



2023 Operating activities:







Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(26,651 )

($ 31,545) Items not affecting cash:





Depreciation and amortization

7,297



3,341 Deferred tax recovery

(2,042 )

(561 Non-cash interest accreted income

(43 )

(15) Non-cash interest accreted expense

186



149 Share based compensation

5,741



3,261 Expected credit losses

12



11 Fair value changes in contingent consideration

(2,580 )

223 Loss on settlement of shares-contingent consideration

-



677 Impairment on intangible

-



10,896 Impairment

5,363



- Changes in fair value of investments

149



134 Changes in fair value of call options

949



- Interest on related party loan

650



1,127 Assets written off



258



- Interest on bank loan

39



- Debt forgiveness



(7,863 )

(370) Liability extinguishment

(3,088 )

- Impairment on investments in associates

-



2,180 Non-cash operating items:

(21,623 )

(10,492) Net Change in non-cash operating items:

(3,443 )

1,066 Net cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations

(25,066 )

(9,426) Net cash flows generated in operating activities from discontinued operations

21



(1,372) Net cash flows used in operating activities

(25,045 )

(10,798) Investing activities







Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

(10,634 )

(1,143) Proceeds from sale of Ontario clinics and subsidiary

-



2,035 Investment in equity securities

(3,704 )

(410 Net cash inflow on disposal of subsidiary

-



1,000 Dividend received

-



100 Purchase of intangible assets

(1,220 )

- Purchase of property and equipment

(91 )

(66) Net cash flows (used in) generated from investing activities from continuing operations

(15,649 )

1,516 Net cash flows used in investing activities from discontinued operations

-



(62) Net cash flows (used in) generated from investing activities

(15,649 )

1,454 Financing activities







Advances from related parties-net

1,839



3,270 Proceeds from the issuance of shares

19,119



- Buyback of Polyclinic NCI Shares

(625 )

- Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants

9,876



17,447 Proceeds from issuance of debenture and warrants, net of expenses

-



9,810 Proceeds from issuance of shares against settlement of RSUs

1,667



- Repayment of bank loan

-



(1,685) Lease payments

(1,168 )

(576) Lease payments received



237



168 Net cash flows from financing activities from continuing operations

30,945



28,534 Net cash flows used in financing activities from discontinued operations

-



(1,339) Net cash flows from financing activities

30,945



27,095 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(9,749 )

17,751 Cash and cash equivalent at beginning of the period

19,162



1,411 Cash and cash equivalent at ending of the period

9,413



19,162

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31



Period over

period Change



Year ended

December 31 Period over

period Change

2024 2023(2)



$ %



2024 2023(2) $ % ($ in thousands except percentages)

Continuing operations

















Revenues

15,211 1,921



13,290 692



38,972 7,317 31,655 433 Cost of revenue

8,253 1,377



6,876 499



21,657 6,060 15,597 257 Gross profit

6,958 544



6,414 1,179



17,315 1,257 16,058 1,277



































Research and development

2,849 282



2,567 912



5,795 632 5,163 817 Sales and marketing

721 207



514 248



2,381 600 1,781 297 General and administrative

13,874 3,941



9,933 252



42,716 16,842 25,874 154 Impairment charges

4,513 3,143



1,370 44



5,363 10,896 (5,533) (51)

21,957 7,573



14,384 1,455



56,255 28,971 27,285 1,217

















Finance expenses

448 448 615



(167) (27)



1,972 1,755 217 2 Changes in fair value of call options

50 -



50 -



950 - 950 - Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

(2,730) (1,537)



(1,156) 75



(2,580) 223 (2,803) (1,257) Changes in fair value of investments

(277) -



(277) -



(277) 134 (411) (307) Loss on settlement of shares-contingent consideration

- -



- -



- 677 (677) (100) Loss on fixed assets write off

- -



- -



228 - 228 - Debt forgiveness

- -



- -



(7,863) - (7,863) - Liability extinguishment

- -



- -



(3,088) - (3,088) - Impairment of investment in an associate

- -



- -



- 2,180 (2,180) (100)

2,509 (922)



(1,587) 172



(10,658) 4,969 (15,627) (314)













Loss before taxes

(12,490) (6,107) (6,383) 105



(28,282) (32,683) 4,401 (13) Income tax recovery

(687) 652 (1,339) (205)



(1,685) (542) (1,143) 211













Net loss-continuing operation

(11,803) (6,759) (5,044) 75



(26,597) (32,141) 5,544 (17)













Net (income)/loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

- - - -



(54) 596 (650) (109)













Net loss

(11,803) (6,759) (5,044) 75



(26,651) (31,545) 4,894 (16)













Continuing operation













Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(5,470) (1,464) (4,006) 274



(16,003) (7,954) (8,049) 101 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

(36.0) (76.2) 40.2 (52.8)



(41.1) (108.7) 67.6 (62.2)













Discontinued operation













Adjusted EBITDA (1)

- 112 (112) (100)



(21) (297) 276 (93) Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

- 22.6 (22.6) (100)



(4.4) (1.2) (3.2) 270.3













Net (loss) attributable to Company shareholders













- Continuing operation

(12,368) (6,759) (5,609) (5,609) 83



(25,410) (32,193) 6,783 (21) - Discontinued operation

- - - -



(54) 596 (650) (109)

(12,368) (6,759) (5,609) 83



(25,464) (31,597) 6,133 (19) Weighted average number of













Of Share outstanding: Basic and diluted

53,728 68,312







135,561 57,032

















Net income (loss) per share -Basic and diluted













- Continuing operation

(0.23) (0.10)







(0.19) (0.56)



- Discontinued operation

- -







(0.0004) 0.01





(0.23) (0.10)







(0.19) (0.55)

























(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-IFRS measures. Please see "Non-IFRS Measures" above for an explanation of the composition of these measures and their usefulness, and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" below for a reconciliation of these measures to the IFRS measures found in the Financial Statements.

(2) Certain Financial Statement Line Items on the 2023 Profit and Loss Statement have been re-classified to conform to the methodology used to prepare the 2024 Profit and Loss statement.

Selected Statement of Financial Position Data

(unaudited) Year ended December 31 2024

2023 $ in thousands



Cash 9,413



19,162 Accounts receivable 5,969



1,115 Call Options and warrants 2,251



1,500 Net investment in subleases 635



375 Investment in equity securities 4,114



410 Assets classified as held for sales -



1,150 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale -



(897) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,605 )

(5,978) Acquisition related payable (6,596 )

(443) Loan payable (1,792 )

(1,541) Related party loan (11,258 )

(11,181) Lease liabilities (6,183 )

(5,274) Other liabilities -



(86) Debenture payables (2,970 )

(2,932) Non-controlling interest redeemable liability -



(1,282) Liability for contingent consideration (4,495 )

(260)

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin used in this document do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS financial measures. Readers are advised to review the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, available on the Company's SEDAR+ page at www.sedarplus.ca, for a detailed explanation of the composition of these measures and their uses.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss) for the three-months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:



(unaudited)



Three months ended



Year ended









December 31



December 31









2024



2023



2024 2023









$ in thousands



Total Revenue



























- Continuing operation



15,211



1,921



38,972



7,317



- Discontinued operation



-



495



477



24,979









15,211



2,416



39,449



32,296



Net (loss) income



























- Continuing operation



(11,803)



(6,759)



(26,597)



(32,141)



- Discontinued operation



-



448



(54)



596









(11,803)



(6,311)



(26,651)



(31,545)



Add back (deduct)



























Continuing operation



























Depreciation and amortization



1,202



1,150



7,298



3,341



Net finance charges



448



615



1,972



1,755



Other Expenses



103



-



-



-



Restructuring cost



75



-



652



-



Gain /(Loss) on settlement of shares-contingent consideration



-



-



-



677



Impairment of investment in associate



-



-



-



2,180



Changes in fair value of call options



50



-



950



-



Changes in fair value of contingent consideration



(2,730)



(1,537)



(2,580)



223



Changes in fair value of investments



(277)



-



(277)



134



Share-based payment expense



2,721



743



7,141



3,261



Acquisition related expenses



893



529



2,462



2,272



Expected credit losses (recovery)



-



-



-



(11 )

Income taxes recovery (expense)



(687)



652



(1,685)



(542 )

Liability extinguishment



-



-



(3,088)



-



Debt forgiveness



-



-



(7,863)



-



Impairment charges



4,535



3,143



5,385



10,896



Loss / (Gain) on disposal of assets



-



-



228



-



Discontinued operation



















Depreciation and amortization



-



117



2



1,312



Net finance charges



-



15



19



309



Impairment charges (reversal)



-



75



-



221



Loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiary



-



(543)



-



(2,560 )

Expected credit recovery



-



-



12



(175 )





















Adjusted EBITDA



















- Continuing operation



(5,407)



(1,464)



(16,003)



(7,954 )

- Discontinued operation



-



112



(21)



(297 )

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



















- Continuing operation



(35.55)



(76.20)



(41.6)



(108.7 )

- Discontinued operation



-



22.63



(4.4)



(1.19 )

























($ in thousands except percentages) Three months ended December 31 (unaudited) 2024 2023 Period over Change Continuing operation Discontinued operation Total Continuing

operation Discontinued

operation Total $ %













AI and Data sciences 1,932 - 1,932 53 - 53 1,879 3,646.0 Healthcare Software 4,863 - 4,863 - - - 4,863 100.0 Clinical Research and

Patient services 8,416 - 8,416 1,868 496 2,364 6,052 256.0

15,211 - 15,211 1,921 496 2,417 12,794 529.3



($ in thousands except percentages)

Twelve months ended December 31 (unaudited) 2024



2023



Period over Change Continuing operation



Discontinued operation



Total



Continuing operation



Discontinued operation



Total



$



%



























AI and Data sciences 4,610



-



4,610



670



-



670



3,940



588.1 Healthcare Software 15,102



-



15,102



-



-



-



15,102



100.0 Clinical Research and

Patient services 19,260



477



19,737



6,647



24,978



31,625



(11,888 )

(37.6)

38,972



477



39,449



7,317.00



24,978



32,295



7,154



22.2

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the potential for HEALWELL and its partners to continually leverage advancements in expert AI technologies to develop new products and services or enhance existing ones to serve its existing (and future) customer base, and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "possibility", "opportunity", "pending", "proposition", "continue to", "improve" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms . Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage is relationships with its commercial partners; the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by HEALWELL; that HEALWELL will be successful in identifying, executing and integrating new acquisitions, investments and/or partnerships, the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; technologies working as intended or at all; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246146

SOURCE: HEALWELL AI