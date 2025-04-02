Group-IB Recognized with the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Innovative Approach to Cybersecurity Earns Group-IB Industry Recognition

SAN ANTONIO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has named Group-IB the recipient of the 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in recognition of its groundbreaking contributions to cybersecurity. With cyber threats becoming increasingly complex and multi-faceted, Group-IB continues to set industry standards by integrating advanced threat intelligence, artificial intelligence (AI), and cyber fusion technologies into its comprehensive security solutions.

As organizations navigate an era of digital transformation, cybercriminals have adapted with sophisticated, multi-vector attack strategies targeting internal networks and external digital assets. Group-IB has proactively responded to these evolving threats by unifying its Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Digital Risk Protection (DRP), and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solutions. This holistic approach enables enterprises to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber threats more effectively, reducing IT complexity and operational costs.

A cornerstone of Group-IB's cybersecurity strategy is its Unified Risk Platform (URP), which provides organizations with an integrated security ecosystem. In 2024, Group-IB introduced key enhancements to the URP, including a fully rebuilt investigations graph solution designed to process high-volume data efficiently. The company's Fraud Protection suite also features the Fraud Matrix framework, AI-powered behavioral fraud detection, and a no-code fraud detection rule builder, allowing businesses to refine anti-fraud strategies with precision.

The URP's AI-driven Smart Abuse Tool and enhanced DRP capabilities have further strengthened the company's ability to detect and mitigate phishing attacks, scam websites, and brand abuse in real time. Meanwhile, Group-IB's extended detection and response (XDR) solutions now feature SMART alerts, reducing the volume of security operations center (SOC) notifications and improving incident response efficiency.

Group-IB's intelligence-driven security solutions are customized to meet the specific needs of organizations. By employing advanced filtering mechanisms and real-time data analysis, Group-IB delivers actionable intelligence that enables businesses to proactively defend against industry-specific threats. The company's global sensor networks, human intelligence, and data analytics provide an unparalleled level of accuracy in identifying cyber risks.

Understanding that cyber threats vary by region, Group-IB has implemented a "decentralized cybersecurity" model through its Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) across 25 countries. Each center operates independently while collaborating within the Group-IB global network to provide localized threat intelligence and support. In 2024, Group-IB expanded further into Latin America with the opening of a new office and DCRC in Chile, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing cybersecurity in emerging markets.

About Group-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB analyses and neutralizes regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defense through its industry-leading Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Aite-Novarica, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.

For more information, visit us at www.group-ib.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

