New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - KPMG LLP, a leading professional services firm, today announced it acquired the technology and intellectual property of Metaphor, a pioneering enterprise data mesh platform that revolutionizes how organizations manage and gain unique insights from their data. This strategic move underscores KPMG's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and AI to drive value and innovation for its clients.

Empowering data-driven success

The technology is a game-changer in the data management landscape. It creates a synthesis layer that seamlessly connects company data with AI applications, significantly reducing the time to value for clients embracing AI platforms. This data mesh automates document processing in real time, enabling the efficient distribution of data and AI products across teams.

"Metaphor's capabilities fill a hole in the market that our clients have been demanding. KPMG can now enable enterprises to smoothly connect their data products and new AI applications without significant engineering builds," said Matteo Colombo, KPMG Partner and Global Data, Cloud, and AI Leader. "KPMG is thrilled to be able to add Metaphor's technology to our existing data modernization offerings. We believe these new capabilities will speed the time to value for our clients embarking on AI transformations at scale."

According to recent KPMG research, 96% of respondents are transitioning their legacy data assets to modern data products, and 92% believe that well-constructed data products are critical to their organization's success. The technology is poised to meet this growing demand by providing a robust solution that connects company data with AI applications.

"Metaphor's founders and engineers designed it to empower data and business teams to speed up data modernization and unlock powerful insights through the integration of AI," said Pardhu Gunnam, CEO and Founder of Metaphor Data. "We're thrilled KPMG has acquired our ground-breaking technology that we spent many years developing with our world-class engineering talent. As one of the leading AI and data consultancies, KPMG is well positioned to bring the Metaphor technology to a wider audience and drive value from it for their clients. "

Client benefits

KPMG is committed to a flexible future where data integration is seamless. The firm recognizes that no single data solution can address all market challenges, and orchestration between data technologies is essential for realizing the full potential of AI. The technology integrates with many of the platforms used by KPMG's clients, making it a catalyst for greater value from existing investments. This is particularly important for CFOs and CIOs who prioritize maximizing the return on their technology investments.

KPMG is integrating the technology into its own Modern Data Platform

KPMG sees potential benefit not just for its clients, but for its people and professionals globally. KPMG will leverage the technology to enhance its own AI tools and platforms. It will be leveraged by KPMG Modern Data Platform, a scalable, cloud-native solution that streamlines an organization's data infrastructure and accelerates advanced analytic initiatives, and Velocity, which combines KPMG firms' business transformation suite with AI tools and a common methodology. The metadata capabilities acquired will enable KPMG to develop an active meta layer that connects professionals and clients in real time, making the platforms more intelligent and enhancing organizations' ability to generate new and unique insights from their data.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.



KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Metaphor

Metaphor is a first-of-its-kind search and discovery tool that uses a metadata knowledge graph to help organizations better understand and manage their data. Its technology creates a multimodal data fabric that spans structured and unstructured data, providing automated governance, discovery capabilities, and a social component that learns from user interactions.

