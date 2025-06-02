PharmaLogic Holdings Corp: PharmaLogic Announces Appointment of Etienne Montagut as President and Chief Executive Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. ("PharmaLogic" or "the Company"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in radiopharmaceuticals, today announces the Company has appointed Etienne Montagut, currently serving as President, to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of 1 June 2025.

Mr. Montagut brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience in the pharmaceutical sector, with a solid track record of driving growth and executing strategic transformation across global markets. Prior to joining PharmaLogic one year ago, he held executive positions at Lantheus (NASDAQ: LNTH), GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC) and Ipsen (EURONEXT: IPN).

Steve Chilinski, who has led the company through 13 years of exceptional growth, retired as Chief Executive Officer on June 1, 2025, and will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

"I'm grateful to Steve and the Board for their trust and their confidence in PharmaLogic's future," said Etienne Montagut. "The company has experienced great success, and I'm very excited about our next chapter. PharmaLogic has talent, culture, technology, and resources to lead the future of radiopharmaceuticals and improve global patient access to novel diagnostics and therapies."

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.



PharmaLogic is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. With decades of industry expertise and a robust network of more than 45 facilities across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, and Norway, PharmaLogic delivers comprehensive solutions spanning development, manufacturing, and distribution of both clinical and commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical products, all in accordance with the highest quality and regulatory standards.

Our rapidly expanding diagnostics business leverages advanced technologies to enhance patient access to novel diagnostics in oncology, cardiology, and Alzheimer's disease. In the therapeutic segment, PharmaLogic is the world's only cGMP-compliant CDMO currently manufacturing and distributing a commercial radiopharmaceutical therapeutic across more than 30 countries.

PharmaLogic is dedicated to enabling global patient access to radiopharmaceuticals through strategic development partnerships with industry innovators, advancing the future of the field and supporting our partners throughout the product lifecycle. For more information, visit radiopharmacy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE PharmaLogic Holdings Corp