Netcore Cloud Strengthens Presence in Indonesia to Empower BFSI, Retail, and Ecommerce Brands

With 100+ customers across Indonesia, Netcore deepens its Indonesia presence through local teams and a new data center to empower local brands

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a global leader in AI-powered marketing automation and customer engagement, celebrates ten years of empowering brands in Indonesia. With 100+ customers across Indonesia and a growing footprint in BFSI, retail, and ecommerce, Netcore is doubling down on its local commitment-launching a robust data center in Indonesia and strengthening its local team to better support the unique challenges of regional marketers. This move marks a pivotal chapter in Netcore's APAC growth strategy, ensuring faster deployment, stronger compliance, and deeply personalized customer engagement at scale with best-in-class products.

In October 2025, Netcore Cloud will celebrate a decade of operations in Indonesia. The company's presence in Indonesia is already marked by strong partnerships with established brands such as INDODAX, Bobobox, Smartfren, Erajaya, Home Credit, Fasset, Domino's Indonesia, and Danone Indonesia, which trust Netcore to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. Powered by Google Cloud, Netcore helps brands navigate the evolving customer engagement landscape with its Omnichannel Customer Engagement Personalisation suite, which includes Email API, Personalisation Engine, Product Discovery, Product Experience, and Web-based Personalisation.

"Netcore Cloud's partnership with Google Cloud will help brands deliver more impactful hyper-personalized experiences that boost customer retention and revenue growth," said Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business at Netcore Cloud. "Google Cloud's expertise in data analytics and generative AI, combined with Netcore's deep experience across sectors like ecommerce, banking, finance, securities, insurance, and travel, enables us to create solutions that ensure every brand touchpoint delivers maximum value and enhances the overall customer experience."

Netcore Cloud has established a dedicated team of growth consultants and domain experts in Jakarta to deepen its market engagement. With increased local support, Netcore Cloud can better understand marketers' unique challenges and tailor solutions for digital-first enterprises and conglomerates transitioning into the digital space for the first time.

A key differentiator in this expansion is the introduction of Co-Marketer and Unbxd platform. The Unbxd platform will elevate ecommerce performance in Indonesia by personalizing every shopper's journey. Unbxd's AI-powered search, easy-to-use merchandising, real-time recommendations, and intelligent product information management empower brands to drive higher conversions and customer satisfaction.

Co-Marketer is an AI-powered assistant designed for Indonesian marketers to streamline content generation for App Push Notifications and Browser Push Notifications using natural language inputs. This innovation enhances efficiency and effectiveness, enabling brands to deliver optimized messaging and maximize engagement.

"Indonesia represents a high-growth market where brands need cutting-edge, scalable, and AI-driven MarTech solutions to stay ahead," said Triton Dsouza, Senior Vice President - South East Asia. "Our enhanced presence in Jakarta allows us to provide businesses with greater local support, unlocking new opportunities for personalized engagement and business growth."

In May 2024, Netcore announced the opening of a new data center in Indonesia to address the needs of local businesses and multinational corporations by enhancing Netcore's ability to serve a diverse range of businesses-from innovative startups to established industry leaders-by significantly reducing data latency and providing a localized approach to data management.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalised, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com.

Media Contact:



Ajinkya Patil

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications - Netcore Cloud

ajinkya.patil@netcorecloud.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/4930204/Netcore_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netcore-cloud-strengthens-presence-in-indonesia-to-empower-bfsi-retail-and-ecommerce-brands-302481105.html