C O R R E C T I O N -- 1HMX

AIS Global Announces Rebrand as 1HMX

Company unifies global product brands under one identity focused on human-machine interaction.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIS Global, a provider of human-machine interface technologies, announced today that it has rebranded as 1HMX, marking the next phase of its strategic vision on the future of HMI technology for customers across the aerospace, medical, industrial, robotics, energy, and gaming industries.

The company's portfolio of product brands will retain their identity, partnerships, and market presence while aligning under the 1HMX strategic vision. This includes Advanced Input Systems, Gamesman, HaptX, Medigenic, Duraswitch and Touch International. The rebranding represents the next phase of the company's strategic vision, building on a strong foundation of traditional HMI's and enabling the next generation immersive technologies.

The collective expertise across 1HMX is being focused on four core solutions: HMI systems design and manufacturing, display interfacing solutions, immersive and wearable solutions, gaming devices and assemblies. These include custom interfaces such as membrane switches, custom button decks, elastomer keypads, touchscreen displays, gesture controls, wearable electronics, and fully integrated product assemblies.

"We believe the future of interactive technology between machines and humans will continue to require a much more sophisticated yet natural relationship or experience with the machine whether it's a car, robot or piece of machinery in a factory, and that's where 1HMX leads the industry," said Joe Baddeley, 1HMX Chief Executive Officer. "1HMX represents our unified vision and commitment to seamless, intuitive, and innovative human machine experiences across every market we serve."

About 1HMX

Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, 1HMX is a leading global provider of human-machine interface solutions that encompasses a portfolio of products, services, and technologies to serve the world's most demanding industries. With expertise in HMI design, display integration, immersive technologies and complete assembly manufacturing, 1HMX supports the full product lifecycle from concept to production. The company operates eight manufacturing facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, India, Taiwan and China. For more information, please visit www.1HMX.com.

