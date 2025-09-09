Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Epitome Global Pte Ltd: Jan Lambrechts Urges Ethical AI Adoption and Workforce Reinvention at World Chambers Congress

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 14th World Chambers Congress in Melbourne, Jan Lambrechts, Founder & Global Managing Director of Epitome Global, delivered a compelling keynote to over 1,500 participants from more than 100 countries, including business and government leaders. Lambrechts' address underscored the urgency of ethical AI adoption and workforce adaptability as drivers of resilient economies, with Epitome Global's global rollout now amplified by the company's strategic distribution partnership with RGH Global. Together, the two firms are transforming workforce optimisation for enterprises and governments across EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Addressing the Jobs Debate

Lambrechts dispelled AI employment myths: "AI taking our jobs is 100% not true. In fact, new AI roles such as engineers and prompters are emerging rapidly." He emphasised that, "People who embrace AI skills will thrive, while those who do not risk being left behind. When harnessed responsibly, AI offers the potential to increase freedom, creativity, and purpose in work." Proactive workforce reinvention, through investment in retraining, remains essential for the relevance of economies in a shifting landscape.

Breaking Barriers to AI Adoption

Central to Lambrechts' message was overcoming global barriers to the adoption of responsible AI. He cited procurement delays, the need for chambers of commerce to become workforce intelligence hubs, and risks tied to foreign platform dependencies threatening national data sovereignty and workforce control. Lambrechts called for urgent reforms ensuring technological progress translates into real workforce benefits. Paul Guerra, Victorian Chamber Chief Executive and Congress Chair, praised Lambrechts' vision, describing it as a critical blueprint for chambers seeking resilience and future readiness.

Roadmap for Responsible Innovation

Lambrechts outlined a roadmap including:

  • Rapid proof-of-concept cycles (30-90 days) via industry partnerships.
  • New revenue models for chambers to monetise workforce insights and skills forecasting, enabling sustainable, community-focused growth.
  • Formation of agile AI governmental taskforces acting at private-sector speed for policy alignment.

With global AI regulation advancing, especially in the EU and South Korea, Lambrechts insisted: "AI must remain ethical, inclusive, and empowering. The future belongs to those who adapt and embrace these principles."

RGH Global's Integrated Role

By collaborating with RGH Global as its strategic distributor, Epitome Global leverages RGH's extensive network across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas to accelerate the real-world impact of AI optimisation solutions. Justin Madgwick, RGH Co-Founder and Global CEO, commented, "RGH's workforce optimisation platform represents the future of recruitment, where technology supports and enhances human capability. Partnering with Epitome allows us to deliver this vision globally in a way that is both ethical and purpose-driven." This partnership reflects optimism for scaling Epitome's platform worldwide, delivering trusted AI innovation and lasting economic impact.

-

About Jan Lambrechts

Jan Lambrechts is a serial entrepreneur with 20 years of global experience leading AI platforms that transform workforce data into strategic intelligence. As Managing Director of Epitome Global, he drives organisational reinvention and growth.

About Justin Madgwick

Justin Madgwick is a seasoned recruitment entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience building workforce optimisation businesses. As Co-Founder and Global CEO of RGH Global, he leads the company's expansion and partnership with Epitome to deliver ethical, AI-driven talent solutions globally.

About Epitome Global

Epitome Global, distributed strategically through RGH Global, is an AI-driven workforce optimisation company serving enterprises and governments with actionable talent insights using psychometrics, data science, and real-time labour market intelligence. Its holistic matching, engagement, and performance solutions are delivered at scale via RGH's extensive presence.

Media Contact
Melissa Teh, COO
Email: melissa.teh@epitome.global
Phone: +60 12 306 0647

Investor Relations Contact
Email: investment@epitomeholdings.com

Follow the conversation: WorkforceOptimisation EthicalAI FutureOfWork

Jan Lambrechts (second from right), Founder & Global Managing Director of Epitome Global, underscores the urgency of ethical AI adoption and workforce reinvention at the 14th World Chambers Congress in Melbourne.

Jan Lambrechts (left), Founder & Global Managing Director of Epitome Global, with Justin Madgwick (right), Co-Founder and Global CEO of RGH Global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765596/Jan_Lambrechts.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766901/justin.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jan-lambrechts-urges-ethical-ai-adoption-and-workforce-reinvention-at-world-chambers-congress-302550240.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.