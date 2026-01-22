Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Crypto Firm BitGo Prices NYSE IPO Above Range at $18 a Share

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 22nd

  • U.S. equities are poised to extend Wednesday's gains as geopolitical tensions ease following President Trump's framework agreement with NATO over Greenland and his decision to delay new European tariffs.
  • Digital asset infrastructure firm BitGo begins trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $18 per share, above range, valuing the company at over $2 billion.
  • Viewers can tune into NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET via the NYSE TV app to hear from BitGo executives Jody Mettler and Chen Fang following their Opening Bell ceremony.
  • Markets will watch key economic data today, including the latest PCE inflation reading and a revision to Q3 GDP, while NYSE-listed Procter & Gamble, Abbott Laboratories, and GE Aerospace report earnings.

Opening Bell
BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) celebrates its Initial Public Offering

Closing Bell
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) celebrates its 100th year of drilling and delivering performance

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867427/NYSE_Jan_22_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--crypto-firm-bitgo-prices-nyse-ipo-above-range-at-18-a-share-302668132.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
