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WKN: A2LQ2D | ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0 | Ticker-Symbol: Z29
Xetra
05.10.26 | 17:35
41,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
029 GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
029 GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,40042,20008:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
029 GROUP
029 GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
029 GROUP SE41,2000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.