Banzai International, Inc. d/b/a Parabolic: Parabolic Announces Preliminary Q3 2026 Revenue of $4.7 Million; Representing 106% Sequential Revenue Growth

SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARA) (d/b/a "Parabolic" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered agentic applications technology company, today announced selected preliminary revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 to provide visibility into the operational progress of its scaled business platform.

Preliminary Third Quarter 2026 Revenue Highlights

Total Revenue: Expected to be approximately $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2026.

Sequential Growth: Represents an increase of 106% compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Year-Over-Year Growth: Represents an increase of 65% compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.



Consolidated third-quarter revenue reflects top-line expansion from the ConnectAndSell platform integration, marking the first quarter of financial contributions from this business unit.

"Our preliminary third-quarter revenue demonstrates the clear operational scale we achieved following the close of our ConnectAndSell transaction. Reaching $4.7 million in top-line revenue for the quarter is a significant milestone and record high quarterly revenue for Parabolic," said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Parabolic.

"Over the past three months, our team has focused heavily on executing a smooth post-merger integration, ensuring that our newly acquired enterprise accounts continue to receive premier service while beginning to migrate infrastructure to our core platform. This expanded top-line scale, when paired with the $9.3 million cost savings measure we recently announced, strengthens our financial footing and supports our progress toward profitability."

Parabolic will report full third quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, November 16, 2026, after market close. The preliminary revenue figure above is unaudited, is based on information currently available to management, and is subject to completion of the Company's quarter-end closing procedures. Actual results may differ from this estimate and will be reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

About Parabolic

Parabolic builds agentic applications that power the future of business. We believe that the future of enterprise software will be agentic applications that are net-beneficiaries of AI transformation, and we focus on building, acquiring, and investing in those and related businesses. We have over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at www.parabolic.io. For investors, please visit ir.banzai.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "target," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "propose," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.'s (the "Company's"): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Dean Ditto

Chief Financial Officer

206 414-1777

ir.banzai.io