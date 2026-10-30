Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with immediate effect pursuant to Rule 5.1.5 of the Aquis Growth Market Rulebook.
Valereum plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: VLRM
ISIN: GI000A2P2W41
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
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2425868 30-Oct-2026
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