

EQS-Media / 03.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

EURONAVAL 2026: KNDS AND SEAOWL PARTNER TO DEVELOP A SURFACE DRONE EQUIPPED WITH A NEXT-GENERATION NAVAL LOITERING MUNITION Villepinte - November 3rd, 2026 - At Euronaval 2026, KNDS and SeaOwl Technology Solutions officially announce the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement for the development and testing of an innovative unmanned surface vehicle (USV), designed to carry out offensive and defensive missions through the integration of a qualified warhead developed by KNDS. A leading technological partnership This strategic project brings together two industrial leaders with complementary areas of expertise. KNDS contributes its longstanding, internationally recognised expertise in the design, safety and qualification of precision munitions. SeaOwl Technology Solutions, for its part, brings its technological excellence in maritime robotics, autonomous navigation systems and remote operation in the naval environment. Breakthrough operational performance Designed around three key principles-performance, discretion and operational effectiveness-this new unmanned surface vehicle directly addresses the requirements of modern maritime theatres of operations. It reaches a maximum speed of 35 knots, enabling rapid interception and deployment, while its 30 kg payload is optimised for offensive and defensive operations. Its combat range of up to 200 km provides it with extended operational reach, while its radar and optical signatures have been optimised to maximise stealth. The entire system is built around a fully cyber-secure architecture, complemented by a highly protected firing chain. It is therefore capable of navigating autonomously and seamlessly in contested areas, while the system guarantees strict and continuous human control. The final decision to engage and fire rests exclusively with the remote operator. Excellence in partnerships in support of defence For KNDS, this agreement is part of its ongoing innovation drive, aimed at transferring its proven ballistic expertise to new robotic maritime platforms. By selecting the best partners to implement its innovations, KNDS is pursuing a long-term strategy in support of the needs of the armed forces. For SeaOwl, this agreement with KNDS makes it possible to integrate ballistic capabilities, whose reliability and precision have been widely demonstrated, into its naval drone solutions. This strategic agreement provides a concrete solution to the current challenges faced by naval forces.

About KNDS KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces. Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond. About SeaOwl Technology Solutions SeaOwl is a French mid-sized company (ETI) with annual revenue of €120 million and 2,000 employees. The Group specializes in the energy and defense sectors. As a shipowner, it operates a fleet of vessels and provides real-condition simulation services, supporting the training of French Navy fleet units. SeaOwl Technology Solutions, a subsidiary of the Group, stands out for its commitment to innovation. It develops advanced naval drone solutions, surveillance technologies, and operational simulation systems, while designing autonomous systems that optimize operations at sea. Press Contacts KNDS Guillem Monsonis Head of Communications KNDS France E-Mail: guillem.monsonis@knds.fr T: +33 (0) 7 63 06 63 57 Fanny Mounier Media relations manager KNDS France E-Mail: fanny.mounier@knds.fr T: + 33 (0) 7 64 26 37 88 Antoine MOLLARD Press Officer E-Mail: antoine.mollard@knds.fr T : +33 6 62 79 04 25 Contacts Presse SeaOwl Olivier Gervais Group Human Resources & Communication Director E-Mail: olivier.gervais@seaowlgroup.com / communication.media@seaowlgroup.com T: +33 (0) 7 87 20 18 48 Imen Dechri Group Communication Officer E-Mail: imen.dechri@seaowlgroup.com / communication.media@seaowlgroup.com T: + 33 (0) 7 86 53 88 98



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Issuer: KNDS N.V.

Key word(s): Industry



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