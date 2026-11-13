Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441468454 -- GBP1,999) securities Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 13/11/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441468538 -- GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441468371 -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BT Finance plc Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3570132160 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2028; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3570131519 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3570131352 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Zero Coupon Notes due 30/04/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3570127244 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Zero Coupon Notes due 30/09/2033; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3570065386 -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3498903304 -- including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 15/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3498905697 -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 13/11/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) derivatives XS3539000482 -- Securities due 13/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3212653169 -- Securities due 13/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives XS3538953624 -- Securities due 13/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives XS3538995112 -- Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Anthropic ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3556798455 -- securities Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 5.747% Reset Notes due 13/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3556748435 -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Unrestricted) securities 5.747% Reset Notes due 13/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85325C2U57 -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Restricted) securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 449503 EQS News ID: 2434094 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2434094&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)