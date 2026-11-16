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NS

WKN: A3C9WK | ISIN: GB00BNYM9W73 | Ticker: NN10
Frankfurt
16.11.26 | 09:55
1,190 Euro
+5,31 % +0,060
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1701,41010:11
Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 09:03 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Statement regarding the Company's holding in Newmark Security plc

DJ Statement regarding the Company's holding in Newmark Security plc 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Statement regarding the Company's holding in Newmark Security plc 
16-Nov-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
 
("Thalassa" or the "Company") 

Statement regarding the Company's holding in Newmark Security plc 

Thalassa, which holds 2,102,500 ordinary shares in Newmark Security plc ("Newmark" or "NWT"), representing 22.19% of 
its voting rights, provides the following update regarding its holding: 
 
Thalassa was recently approached (prior to the publication of Newmark's interim results) by a private equity consortium 
seeking to acquire Newmark which, Thalassa understands, was supported by the Newmark board. 
 
The Thalassa board rejected the approach as it was unable to properly consider the merits of the proposed offer without 
access to forward looking financial estimates, which the potential offeror was unwilling (or unable) to share. 
 
Thalassa also rejected the proposal because, based upon its own estimates, the proposed offer did not represent fair 
value. A condensed version of Thalassa's financial model is available upon request at the email address below. 
 
Thalassa would be supportive of a formal, public sales process and would be willing to engage with the NWT board to 
assist in a process to optimise shareholder value. 
 
Commenting, Duncan Soukup, Chairman, said: 
 
"The most recent trade sale of a comparable company was Asure Software Inc's (NASDAQ: ASUR) purchase of Lathem Time 
Inc, which closed on 1st July 2025 at a 2.41x multiple of Lathem's (6 months' forward) year end 2025 Sales. Whilst 
there is no guarantee that such a multiple could be achieved, application of 2.41x Sales would result in an Enterprise 
Value for NWT of GBP54.23m, or an Equity Value of GBP4.9/fully diluted share, a substantial premium to NWT's current 
market price of GBP1/shr." 

END 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Enquiries:          enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 449663 
EQS News ID:  2435034 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2435034&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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